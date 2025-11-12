Pipefy Launches AI Agents 2.0 and Intelligent Document Processing for its Business Orchestration and Automation Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, a leading process automation and AI platform, today announced the launch of its new generation of AI Agents, Agents 2.0, to automate workflows along with Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to extract data from any document. A leader in AI automation, Pipefy reported a 500 percent growth in AI usage among its customers since January 2025.

Pipefy’s AI Agents 2.0 deliver greater accuracy for complex activities, using documents as a knowledge base and enabling automatic execution of actions. For example, an AI agent can automate the registration of customers and partners; validate data, cross-check legal information; making secure and traceable decisions and reduce analysis time by up to 70 percent.

With its new IDP functionality, the Pipefy platform more accurately reads documents and extracts information using AI, making it one of the leading AI-driven business orchestration tools on the market. Pipefy can quickly and accurately extract data from any document in seconds, processing large volumes of documentation. By combining the accuracy of AI with Optical Character Recognition the platform dramatically increases the reliability of processes to offer contextual interpretations and highly accurate results, even from complex or unstructured documents.

As a result of these innovations, Pipefy customers have saved 130,000 hours of manual document review and data extraction. A full 46 percent of the AI agents on the Pipefy platform are already related to reading and extracting information from documents using the advanced IDP and OCR capabilities.

“In this scenario of high document volume and lack of standardization that compromises the operational efficiency of companies, AI agents can be built from the ground up to direct all documentation to the IPD,” said Paola Benchimol, Head of Product at Pipefy. “What was missing was intelligence capable of directing demand and another to understand the context, extract data accurately, and make decisions automatically.”

About Pipefy

Pipefy is a global Artificial Intelligence platform that orchestrates autonomous AI Agents, transforming the way companies manage processes, optimize workflows and democratize access to advanced technology. Founded in 2015 in the city of Curitiba, Brazil, and also based in San Francisco, Pipefy serves companies in more than 150 countries, delivering solutions that integrate artificial intelligence in an accessible and practical way.

For more media information, contact:

Lisa Hendrickson, LCH Communications for Pipefy

lisa@lchcommunications.com

516-643-1642