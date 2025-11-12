Circana Expands Convenience Store Coverage, Unlocking $15 Billion in Perishable Food Insights

Chicago, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana LLC has announced a significant expansion of its convenience store channel coverage, powered by the Integrated Fresh solution. This enhancement incorporates $15 billion in annual sales from prepared foods, dispensed beverages and fresh products, offering clients an unmatched perspective of on-the-go consumption trends. With this expanded coverage, Circana delivers more comprehensive insights into total perishable sales across U.S. convenience-store retail chains.



This new offering is built on our most complete and accurate census point-of-sale (POS) data to date from 40 of the top convenience store chains. The expansion includes $15 billion in sales from high-demand categories including prepared sandwiches, pizza, coffee, fountain drinks and $2 billion in sales from dispensed beverages — unlocking single-serve beverage insights for the first time — as well as fresh products like bakery items and produce. This granular, item-level data provides a much more complete picture of the business, moving beyond traditional convenience product tracking.





As consumer behavior shifts, shoppers increasingly turn to convenience stores for fresh, healthier and on-the-go meal options. The Integrated Fresh solution addresses a critical gap in market coverage by offering a more complete view of fresh food performance. This allows brands and retailers to unlock faster insights, improve decision-making and identify new growth opportunities. For the first time, clients can access detailed, item-level data on single-serve and dispensed beverage purchases, moving beyond traditional convenience product tracking.



“This expansion underscores Circana’s commitment to delivering unparalleled insights and empowering our clients to seize growth opportunities in the evolving convenience store landscape,” said Wei Lin Wong, president of CPG for Circana. “By providing a significantly more complete market view that includes these vital fresh food and beverage categories, we are giving our clients the clarity they need to make more informed, strategic decisions in a competitive environment.”



The expanded coverage is now available and offers reporting at the total U.S. chain convenience level as well as for individual retail accounts, enhancing Circana’s value proposition of providing a complete market read.



About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.