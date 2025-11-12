Shapellx Cements Design Leadership with Double Gold Wins at NY Product Design Awards

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx, the innovative shapewear brand redefining confidence through technology-driven design, has secured top honors at the prestigious NY Product Design Awards, earning Gold Awards for two flagship products: the Smart Sculpt™ Ribbed Cutout-Front Shaping Swimsuit and the Bare Essentials™ Skin Flow™ Smooth Unlined Wireless Bra.

Hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the NY Product Design Awards celebrate exceptional products that enhance everyday life through creative design and thoughtful engineering. Shapellx's dual win underscores the brand's leadership in fusing advanced fabric technology, ergonomic structure, and refined aesthetics to empower women with confidence and comfort.

Gold Winner: Smart Sculpt™ Ribbed Cutout-Front Shaping Swimsuit

Recognized for blending a fashion-forward cutout silhouette with powerful, hidden shaping technology for a smooth, flattering fit.

Comfortable Tummy Smoothing: A hidden inner power mesh panel and stretchy fabric provide comfortable tummy control.

A hidden inner power mesh panel and stretchy fabric provide comfortable tummy control. Integrated Bust Support: An elastic underbust band and built-in removable cups provide shaping and support, eliminating the need for an additional bra.

An elastic underbust band and built-in removable cups provide shaping and support, eliminating the need for an additional bra. Flattering Silhouette & Design: A ruched-waist design helps conceal and slim, while a bold front cutout adds allure and generous bottom coverage ensures a secure fit.

Gold Winner: Bare Essentials™ Skin Flow™ Smooth Unlined Wireless Bra

Honored for its ergonomic, wire-free design that delivers all-day comfort and a seamless, invisible look under any outfit.

Lightweight, Wire-Free Support: An ultra-soft, lightweight fabric provides gentle lift and natural shaping without wires for effortless, breathable comfort.

An ultra-soft, lightweight fabric provides gentle lift and natural shaping without wires for effortless, breathable comfort. Seamless Smoothing: A wide band and sides ensure a secure, no-slip fit that seamlessly smooths the back and underarms.

A wide band and sides ensure a secure, no-slip fit that seamlessly smooths the back and underarms. Customizable & Versatile Fit: Features adjustable, convertible straps and a personalized hook-and-eye closure for adaptable comfort and styling.

The award-winning Smart Sculpt™ Ribbed Cutout-Front Shaping Swimsuit has already been a 2025 standout, garnering widespread acclaim from national fashion editors. The Bare Essentials™ Skin Flow™ Smooth Unlined Wireless Bra reflects Shapellx's ongoing commitment to designing supportive, comfort-driven essentials that move effortlessly with the body.

"This recognition validates our mission to create products that don't just shape bodies, but transform how women feel in their own skin," said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. "Both award winners embody years of research into ergonomic design and our proprietary fabric innovations that deliver unparalleled comfort."

The award highlights Shapellx's commitment to innovation in every category – from core shapewear to everyday essentials and swim – each piece crafted to move the body and enhance natural silhouette without compromise.

To celebrate this industry recognition, Shapellx is inviting customers to experience its award-winning technology with an early Black Friday offer running through December 2nd. The site-wide event includes a Buy 2, Get 1 Free deal, which is automatically applied at checkout, and free shipping for new users who register on the Shapellx official website.

For more information about Shapellx and its award-winning collection, visit www.shapellx.com .

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

