Shapellx Celebrates Global Design Honors and Reaffirms Commitment to Community with Holiday Donation

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season fosters a spirit of reflection and generosity, Shapellx, a leading brand in innovative shapewear and intimates, is proud to announce a milestone moment that bridges product excellence with social responsibility. This month, the brand celebrates sweeping international design accolades alongside its ongoing mission to support women in need through a significant holiday donation.

Award-Winning Design at the Forefront of Innovation

In a year defined by continued innovation, Shapellx has been recognized by leading global design authorities for its commitment to thoughtful engineering, material excellence and human-centered design. Three of the brand’s hero products were honored at the International Design Awards (IDA), reinforcing Shapellx’s growing presence at the intersection of function, comfort and modern aesthetics.

The MistWeave™ Skin Flow™ Full Coverage Bodysuit received the Silver Award at the International Design Awards, recognized for its innovative 4-in-1 multifunctional design, seamless construction, breathable performance fabric, and ability to deliver smoothing support that feels weightless on the body.

received the at the International Design Awards, recognized for its innovative 4-in-1 multifunctional design, seamless construction, breathable performance fabric, and ability to deliver smoothing support that feels weightless on the body. The OceanHug™ Oyster Reborn T-Shirt Bra awarded the prestigious Gold at the New York Design Awards and earned the Bronze Award at the International Design Awards, celebrated for its adaptive fit, soft-yet-supportive structure and sustainable design approach using regenerated materials.

awarded the prestigious at the New York Design Awards and earned the at the International Design Awards, celebrated for its adaptive fit, soft-yet-supportive structure and sustainable design approach using regenerated materials. The LYCRA® FitSense™ High-Waisted Mid Thigh Short also received the Bronze Award at the International Design Awards, highlighting Shapellx’s advanced use of LYCRA® FitSense™ technology to deliver targeted compression that moves intuitively with the wearer.





“Design recognition like this validates what our customers tell us every day, shapewear should feel empowering and not restrictive,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “Our goal has always been to create products that support people through their daily lives, blending advanced materials with thoughtful design.”



Purposeful Giving: Supporting Women Experiencing Homelessness

Alongside its design achievements, Shapellx is continuing its tradition of seasonal giving. This holiday season, the brand has donated 1,100 bras and briefs valued at over $44,000 to Deborah’s Place, a Chicago-based organization nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness for women by providing permanent supportive housing services. Recognizing that high-quality intimate apparel is an essential yet frequently overlooked need for women facing housing insecurity, Shapellx aims to provide both physical comfort and a sense of dignity.

“Shapellx was built to support people, and this initiative allows us to extend that mission beyond our customers,” the brand shared. “Partnering with Deborah’s Place during the holidays felt especially meaningful, as it reflects the values of compassion, warmth and community that define this time of year.”

Looking Ahead

As Shapellx closes the year, the brand remains focused on advancing innovation while deepening its social impact. From award-winning design to purposeful giving, Shapellx enters the holiday season, and the year ahead, with a renewed commitment to supporting people through both the products it creates and the communities it serves.

About Shapellx

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own online platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both quality and style. The brand is dedicated to meeting the dual needs of fashion expression and body contouring in everyday wear, empowering women to radiate confidence from the inside out.

About Deborah’s Place

Deborah’s Place is a nationally recognized, Chicago-based nonprofit organization committed to ending homelessness for women by providing permanent supportive housing and comprehensive services.

