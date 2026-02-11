Shapellx Rewrites the Rules of Summer Shaping with Curve Code™ Airy Comfy

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapellx announces the launch of the Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Collection, the newly rebranded and fourth-generation evolution of its Inner Armor shaping line. Designed for warm weather and active, everyday lifestyles, Curve Code™ reflects a refined approach to shaping that prioritizes breathability, comfort and natural contouring without compromise.

Formerly known as Inner Armor, Curve Code™ represents Shapellx’s continued commitment to innovation through thoughtful design. The Airy Comfy collection builds on the original foundation with lighter, more breathable materials, sculptural contouring, and elevated functional details that create shaping essentials that feel effortless, modern, and wearable for long hours.

Designed to move with the body and disappear seamlessly under clothing, Curve Code™ Airy Comfy supports women through workdays, travel, social occasions, and special events. Each piece balances smoothing and flexibility, delivering reliable sculpting that feels secure without feeling restrictive.





The Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Collection Includes:

Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Smoothing Short

A high-performance shaping essential featuring an ultra-high waist for 360° waist and abdominal smoothing. Large-scale sheer mesh panels along the legs enhance airflow and deliver a lightweight, barely-there feel, while three-dimensional contour construction naturally lifts and rounds the hips. Thoughtful details including detachable Shapellx-logo straps, a branded waistband, seamless leg openings, and an extended zip gusset lined with antibacterial cotton work together to support easy wear, comfort, and confidence throughout the day.

Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Smoothing Brief

A lightweight, full-coverage silhouette designed to smooth and enhance natural curves with an ultra-high waist fit. Sculptural Curve Code™ contour lines visually elevate proportions, while high-performance sculpting mesh delivers firm shaping without restriction. Functional details such as detachable logo straps, a front zipper with hidden snap closure, and a breathable antibacterial lining ensure all-day comfort and convenience.

Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Smoothing Bodysuit

A breathable, all-in-one shaping bodysuit crafted to smooth, lift, and define from bust to hips. A vest-style U-shaped bust design offers gentle support and a smoothing back silhouette, while airy mesh leg panels enhance breathability. Adjustable logo straps, seamless mesh leg openings, and an extended gusset zipper ensure a polished, comfortable fit for everyday wear or special occasions.

Crafted from high-performance sculpting mesh, the Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Collection delivers a lighter, more breathable feel while maintaining shaping integrity, now offered at a more accessible price point as part of Shapellx’s commitment to functional, confidence-driven design.

“We designed the Curve Code™ Airy Comfy collection with summer wear in mind,” said Shane Shi, Vice President of Shapellx. “With breathable materials and thoughtful construction, each piece delivers reliable, invisible support while keeping women confident and comfortable all day. This collection reflects Shapellx’s dedication to functional, versatile design that meets real-life needs.”

The Curve Code™ Airy Comfy Collection is available now at Shapellx.com in Black and Beige, sizes S–3XL, offering a summer-ready approach to shaping designed to move with you.

ABOUT SHAPELLX

Shapellx is a full-category shapewear brand built on cutting-edge shaping technology and refined design aesthetics. Through premium international retailers such as Nordstrom and its own direct-to-consumer platform, Shapellx connects with women who value both fashion and function. The brand is dedicated to empowering confidence through innovative construction, inclusive design, and elevated everyday essentials.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa838f6d-245d-4965-a05d-2d1b2e2c2c38