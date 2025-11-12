Westgate Super Site Receives CSX Select Site Platinum Designation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that the 365-acre Westgate Super Site in Dothan, Alabama, has been designated as a Platinum CSX Select Site.

Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed. These properties can meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct industrial facilities and ultimately bringing products to market.

“Achieving Platinum CSX Select Site status is a tremendous milestone for Dothan and the State of Alabama,” said Christina Bottomley, vice president of real estate and industrial development at CSX. “This region continues to emerge as one of the most competitive manufacturing corridors in the country — and the Westgate Super Site is now positioned to attract the kind of high-value industrial investment that strengthens domestic supply chains, creates quality jobs, and accelerates long-term economic growth.”

CSX introduced the Select Site program in 2012 to better serve new and existing customers on its network and those of its short line partners. CSX works with Austin Consulting, a nationally known site-selection consulting firm, to screen candidate sites and assist communities with the application and certification process.

To receive the Platinum CSX Select Site designation, the location must meet a rigorous list of criteria, including infrastructure and utility availability, environmental reviews, appropriate zoning and entitlement, air quality permitting, rail serviceability, proximity to highways or interstates, and other attributes.

Since the program rolled out in 2012, Select Sites have attracted dozens of manufacturers, with capital investments projected to reach $16.2 billion and realize nearly 13,000 new jobs.

The Westgate Super Site is now the fifth site in Alabama to have received the Platinum CSX Select Site designation since 2012. This property is one of 33 properties across CSX’s service territory to have met this rigorous site selection criteria over the program’s history.

Quotes

“It is uncommon to find such a large, attractive greenfield industrial site, which is both adjacent to the railroad right-of-way and within the city limits. The site is a gem.”

– Jonathan Gemmen, senior director at Austin Consulting

“The Platinum Site designation for the Westgate Super Site is a tremendous achievement for Dothan. We sincerely appreciate CSX for recognizing the potential of this site and for their partnership in helping us reach this important milestone.” – Mayor Mark Saliba, City of Dothan

“The Platinum Site designation is a major step forward for Houston County and the entire Wiregrass region. We are grateful to CSX for recognizing the strength and readiness of the Westgate Super Site. This site will have a generational impact—bringing new opportunities, quality jobs, and lasting economic growth that will benefit families and businesses across our community for decades to come.” - Chairman Brandon Shoupe, Houston County Commission

