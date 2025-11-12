American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Files Q3 2025 Form 10-Q Showing Positive Stockholders’ Equity of $3,378,257; Exceeds Nasdaq’s $2.5 Million Equity Standard

Approximately $3.4M in Stockholders’ Equity, Attributable to American Rebel Holdings, Inc. as of September 30, 2025

Nashville, TN., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (“American Rebel” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AREB) highlighted the continued improvement in the stockholders’ equity as part of the recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025. AMERICAN REBEL HOLDINGS, INC. 10-Q 2025-09-30 The filing reports total stockholders’ equity of $3,378,257. This level exceeds the Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing equity standard of at least $2.5 million under Rule 5550(b)(1).

NASDAQ Framework and Panel Process

Equity standard: Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing requires stockholders’ equity of at least $2.5 million (one of three alternative standards).

Panel decision: The Panel’s October 20, 2025 decision granted continued listing conditioned on evidencing equity compliance via a timely public filing by November 15, 2025; the Panel may review the filing and request additional information.

The Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025, filed on November 10, 2025, reports stockholders’ equity above $2.5 million. The Company believes this filing brings AREB into compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing equity requirement and with the Panel’s timeline and instructions. (The Panel retains discretion to review the filing and request additional information.)

“Restoring positive stockholders’ equity was our top listing priority. The 10-Q shows we are above the Nasdaq $2.5 million equity threshold, reporting positive stockholders’ equity of nearly $3.4M for the quarter,” said Andy Ross, CEO of American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “We appreciate NASDAQ’s process and will continue executing to build durable stockholder value and will continue to take proactive corporate actions in an effort to always maintain our NASDAQ listing that provides enhanced liquidity and deposit options for our stockholders.”





Continued Quarterly Stockholder Equity Improvement comparatively to the periods ended March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2025

American Rebel moved from a stockholders’ deficit of $(8,012,673) as of March 31, 2025, to positive equity of $3,378,257 as of September 30, 2025, an improvement of approximately $11.4 million. The March 31, 2025, deficit was disclosed in the Company’s Q1 2025 Form 10-Q.





American Rebel moved from a stockholders’ deficit of $(3,127,891) as of June 30, 2025, to positive equity of $3,378,257 as of September 30, 2025, an improvement of approximately $6.5 million. The June 30, 2025, deficit was disclosed in the Company’s Q2 2025 Form 10-Q.



About American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB)

American Rebel began as a designer and marketer of branded safes and personal security products and has since grown into a diversified patriotic lifestyle company with offerings in beer, branded safes, apparel, and accessories. With the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer in 2024 the company is growing rapidly across the USA with top-tier distribution partners in the premium light lager category.

Learn more at americanrebelbeer.com/investor-relations and at www.americanrebel.com

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross: The American Rebel Story.

Media Inquiries

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.com

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding American Rebel Holdings, Inc.’s (the “Company”) expectations about its continued compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market’s continued listing requirements, including the minimum stockholders’ equity standard under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1); the Company’s belief that the Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2025 (filed November 10, 2025) evidences compliance with the Nasdaq equity standard and satisfies the Nasdaq Hearings Panel’s decision dated October 20, 2025 requiring the Company to evidence such compliance by November 15, 2025; the Panel’s ongoing review and discretion, including the possibility of requests for additional information; the Company’s plans, strategies, and expectations to enhance and maintain stockholders’ equity, liquidity, operating performance, and long-term stockholder value; and other future operational or financial results, initiatives, milestones, timing, and objectives. Words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “should,” “could,” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the outcome of Nasdaq’s continued monitoring of the Company’s compliance with all applicable listing standards and the Panel’s exercise of discretion; the Company’s ability to execute operational, financial, and strategic initiatives to sustain compliance with Nasdaq’s standards, including maintaining stockholders’ equity at or above required thresholds; market acceptance and performance of the Company’s products and brands; the strength and reliability of distribution partners and supply chains; costs and availability of raw materials and production capacity; competitive pressures; general economic, financial market, and industry conditions; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if needed; dilution resulting from any financing or corporate actions; integration and performance of any acquisitions or partnerships; regulatory, legal, tax, and compliance matters; reliance on key personnel; and the other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

IR@americanrebel.com