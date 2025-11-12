Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., (“Soleno" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLNO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On March 26, 2025, Soleno announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved VYKAT XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets for the treatment of hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. On November 4, 2025, Soleno revealed during its quarterly earnings call that the discontinuation rate of VYKAT XR related to adverse effects was approximately 8% at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Soleno’s CEO, Anish Bhatnagar, further admitted during the call that Soleno “did see a disruption in our [VYKAT XR] launch trajectory in the wake of a short seller report that was released in mid-August, mostly in the form of a lower number of start forms and increase discontinuations for non-serious adverse events.” After this news, the price of Soleno shares fell more than 26%.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

