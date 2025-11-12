Aqua Launches Five New DIY Slime Kits Under Aqua Endless Summer Line of Toys Products Available Now on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Aqualeisure.com

Inspiring Creativity, Sensory Play, and STEM Learning for Kids Ages Six and Up

Great Gift for the Upcoming Holiday Season for Young Creators



STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua, a member of the Helio Outdoors family of brands and a leading innovator and manufacturer of pool floats, water toys and swim gear, today announced the launch of five new aquatic inspired DIY Slime Kits designed to spark imagination, promote sensory learning, and deliver hours of interactive fun. The new line includes Mermaid Cove, Surf’s Up, Shark Attack, Rainbow Reef, and Turtle Swirl Ice Cream DIY Slime Kits, each packed with vibrant colors, themed mix-ins, and kid-safe ingredients for immersive creative play.

The new DIY Slime Kits are available now at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Aqualeisure.com. These all-inclusive kits blend the magic of imaginative storytelling with the principles of STEM-based learning, encouraging fine motor skill development, sensory exploration, and hands-on experimentation.

“Our goal was to take slime-making beyond the basics and turn it into a full sensory experience that inspires creativity, curiosity, and confidence in every child,” said Carmen Evola, CEO at Aqua’s parent company, Helio Outdoors. “Each kit is crafted to provide an engaging, repeatable activity that kids love and parents trust.”

Aqua Endless Summer Slime Kit Collection

Mermaid Cove DIY Slime Kit – Dive into an underwater world of sparkling glitter, pastel pearls, and tropical scents. This ocean-themed set transforms slime-making into a magical mermaid adventure complete with resealable jars for repeat play.

– Dive into an underwater world of sparkling glitter, pastel pearls, and tropical scents. This ocean-themed set transforms slime-making into a magical mermaid adventure complete with resealable jars for repeat play. Surf’s Up DIY Slime Kit – Bring summer vibes home with surfboard charms, dolphins, and fruity scents like banana and pineapple. A beach-inspired STEM craft for endless creative combinations.

– Bring summer vibes home with surfboard charms, dolphins, and fruity scents like banana and pineapple. A beach-inspired STEM craft for endless creative combinations. Shark Attack DIY Slime Kit – Make waves with bold ocean blues, shark charms, and layered textures. Encourages sensory play, fine motor development, and hands-on learning.

– Make waves with bold ocean blues, shark charms, and layered textures. Encourages sensory play, fine motor development, and hands-on learning. Rainbow Reef DIY Slime Kit – Bright coral colors, mini clownfish charms, and fruity scents combine to create a vibrant reef of creativity and sensory exploration.

– Bright coral colors, mini clownfish charms, and fruity scents combine to create a vibrant reef of creativity and sensory exploration. Turtle Swirl Ice Cream DIY Slime Kit – A dessert-inspired delight featuring chocolate, vanilla, and bubble gum scents plus pastel turtle charms and sweet sprinkles for imaginative fun.



All five kits include non-toxic, kid-safe materials, resealable jars, and mixing tools, making cleanup and storage easy for repeat play. Ideal for children ages six and up, these kits encourage STEM-aligned learning while promoting creativity and confidence through tactile play.

To learn more about Aqua’s full catalog of innovative products, visit aqualeisure.com and follow #AquaEndlessSummer on YouTube for updates on slime.

About Aqua:

Founded in 1970, Aqua is a member of the Helio Outdoors family of brands, and a global leader in manufacturing aquatic products and pool accessories under a variety of brand names including Aqua, Aqua Dolfino and SwimSchool. Aqua's brand pillars of quality, accessibility and adventure push its goal of providing top-tier products for athletes, water lovers, adventure seekers, children learning to swim, and more. For more information, visit aqualeisure.com. #JustAddAqua.

Media Contact:

Emma Buschle

emma.buschle@LLYC.global

616 258 5771