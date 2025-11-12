Articul8 Joins Exclusive AWS Startups: Building with Llama Program

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8 announced its selection by AWS and Meta as one of the top 30 startups chosen for the exclusive AWS Startups: Building with Llama program. Articul8’s customers, who operate in complex, regulated industries, will get the assurance of the enterprise-grade security, scalability and compliance built into AWS and Meta’s platforms combined with Articul8’s own traceability, transparency and auditability. This opportunity recognizes the business value of Articul8’s vision to provide domain-specific GenAI to solve the toughest problems in complex and heavily regulated industries. These advanced resources will further elevate Articul8’s product capabilities and benefit its customers.

As part of this selective program, Articul8 and its customers will leverage Meta’s open-source Llama ecosystem, integrating advanced AI models hosted on AWS. Through this collaboration, Articul8 will expand its use of the Llama ecosystem on AWS combined with our domain specific models and fine-tuned ML tools to accelerate customer outcomes. The company’s domain-specific models already deliver measurable breakthroughs. For example, Articul8’s A8-Energy model outperforms general-purpose LLMs by 28 percent on critical energy benchmarks. With the combined resources of AWS and Meta, Articul8 will further scale the advantages of its domain-specific models, empowering customers with faster innovation, stronger performance, and enterprise-grade trust. This initiative supports Articul8’s technical development and enhances its capacity to drive innovation in its domain-specific GenAI products.

"Being one of 30 startups selected by the AWS Startups: Building with Llama program reinforces our belief that enterprises with deeply complex subject matter need solutions that are hyper-personalized, purpose-built for their data and mission," said Arun Subramaniyan, founder and CEO of Articul8. "AWS’s Building with Llama program strengthens our ability to scale this vision, giving our customers faster innovation and even greater performance backed by AWS and Meta’s world-class resources."

Articul8 builds many of its family of Domain-Specific Models (DSMs) leveraging Llama architecture. These models, which are trained on data from industries such as energy, supply chain, semiconductor, and financial services, regularly outperform general LLMs when answering specific, industry domain queries that require deep expertise.

Articul8 will benefit from substantial resources offered by the program, including:

$200,000 in AWS credits to scale Articul8’s domain-specific GenAI platform for hyper-personalized use cases.

Direct mentorship from AWS and Meta to optimize Llama for domain-specific GenAI use cases, such as aerospace, financial services, energy, and manufacturing

Specialized support to assist Articul8, including access to Meta and AWS engineers, AWS solution Architects and Llama experts, as it progresses in generative AI innovation.



For customers, this partnership confirms that Articul8’s domain-specific GenAI platform is not only differentiated, but future-proof. By delivering hyper-personalized accuracy, trust and outcomes at enterprise scale, we help enterprises tackle their most complex missions with confidence.

About Articul8 AI: Articul8 AI is a technology company whose products transform enterprise data and expertise into powerful engines of growth, value and impact. Our full-stack GenAI platform is revolutionizing how enterprises harness their data and expertise to build expert-level Generative AI applications for their mission-critical challenges. Our products deliver enterprise-scale impact with ROI in hours to weeks. General-purpose GenAI models, while necessary, are not sufficient to deliver enterprise-specific decisioning and actioning. Our platform addresses this gap by making it straightforward for companies to build sophisticated, enterprise-scale and expert-level GenAI applications that encode their domain expertise. Our proprietary technology does the heavy lifting through autonomous decisions and actions, automated data intelligence, improved precision and relevance with industry knowledge encoded into Articul8's library of domain and task-specific models. We are purpose-built for regulated industries and meet the highest standards of compliance, data security, privacy and performance, including traceability and auditability at every step. We are trusted by leading global enterprises such as Franklin Templeton, Intel, Itochu Techno-Solutions Corporation, AWS, Intel and Accenture to transform their mission-critical work.

