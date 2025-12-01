Articul8 AI Achieves the AWS Agentic AI Specialization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Articul8 AI, the leader in domain-specific Generative AI (GenAI) for complex and highly regulated industry verticals, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Articul8 as an AWS Partner that enables customers to deploy smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan, and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Articul8 as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems that reason, plan, collaborate, utilize tools, execute tasks, and continuously improve. Articul8 excels in implementing Amazon Bedrock Agents and other leading AWS compatible frameworks, enabling customers to move beyond AI experimentation to deploy autonomous systems that deliver tangible returns on investment.

“At Articul8, we designed our platform for agentic AI from day one. We always knew enterprises could not rely solely on a single LLM,” said Arun Subramaniyan, CEO of Articul8 AI. “Earning the AWS Agentic AI Specialization underscores the unique value of our ModelMesh reasoning layer, which brings together the right models, tools, and data at the right time to deliver trustworthy, high-impact outcomes for customers.”

Articul8’s Agentic AI platform, powered by ModelMesh, delivers enterprise-grade autonomous reasoning capabilities through a secure, multi-agent and multi-model architecture that specializes in industry verticals such as financial services, manufacturing and aerospace. With advanced reasoning, planning, and tool-usage capabilities, Articul8 orchestrates the right agents, models and tools for each mission, from knowledge retrieval and decision support to automated action execution. Its multi-agent orchestration framework allows specialized agents to collaborate, validate each other’s outputs, and coordinate tasks reliably at scale. Seamless integration with enterprise systems—including enterprise resource planning (ERP)s, customer relationship management (CRM)s, data lakes, and AWS-native services—ensures AI agents operate within existing governance, compliance, and security frameworks. Customers using Articul8 stand out from competitors by delivering hyper-personalized, measurable business outcomes such as accelerated cycle times, reduced operational costs, improved accuracy, and new levels of workforce productivity through continuous, automated execution.

This Specialization ensures customers can confidently select partners who demonstrate validated expertise in building and implementing enterprise-grade AI agents. These specialized partners help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse use cases including enterprise knowledge operations, intelligent process automation, autonomous customer operations, financial operations automation, and supply chain optimization.

This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

About Articul8

Articul8 helps enterprises accelerate productivity and innovation by realizing the full potential of Generative AI. We provide a proprietary full-stack, vertically-optimized, self-contained, secure GenAI enterprise-grade software platform. We are a group of seasoned industry professionals with experience building products and delivering tangible business value and outcomes for customers at scale. Articul8 is backed by a set of leading investment firms.

