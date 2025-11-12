Sodexo - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out from November 4 to November 7, 2025

Issy-les-Moulineaux, November 12, 2025

DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES CARRIED OUT FROM NOVEMBER 4 TO NOVEMBER 7, 2025

Sodexo purchased treasury shares, outside of its liquidity contract, within the framework of its share buyback program as authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held on December 17, 2024.

These shares have been acquired to honor obligations related to free shares award plans.

Information on these transactions are the following:

Trading dateLEIISINVolume
(in number of shares)		Weighted average purchase price
(in euros)		Market
04/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122012,23047.2441XPAR
04/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122015,70447.2567CEUX
04/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212204,38747.2538TQEX
04/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,03947.2545AQEU
05/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122016,36047.0249CEUX
05/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122018,75846.9819XPAR
05/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,82446.9860TQEX
05/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,31547.0505AQEU
06/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122021,20146.0682XPAR
06/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122018,00746.1780CEUX
06/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,62946.1185AQEU
06/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212203,61846.2327TQEX
07/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212209,99645.6131XPAR
07/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212201,73245.6664AQEU
07/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR00001212202,25445.5553TQEX
07/11/2025969500AGKR3PRJG4WD05FR000012122011,05245.6087CEUX
      
  Total143,10646.5451 
      

Detailed information on these transactions may be found on the Sodexo website (https://www.sodexo.com/en/investors/regulated-information).

