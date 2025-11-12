EssilorLuxottica: Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding as of October 31, 2025

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights Outstanding

as of October 31, 2025

(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and articles 221-1 and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Paris, France (November 12, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – As of October 31, 2025, shares and voting rights outstanding of EssilorLuxottica, the global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses, breaks down as indicated below.

October 31, 2025 Shares outstanding 463,145,529 Number of real voting rights (excluding treasury shares) 463,043,703 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 463,145,529

It is to be noted that voting rights are capped at 31%, applicable to any shareholder, in accordance with a formula contained in article 23 of EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws1.

1EssilorLuxottica’s by-laws are available on the Company’s website under the section Governance / Publications.

Attachment