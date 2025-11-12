Holiday Travel Gets Suite-r with a Baking-Themed Hotel Suite in New York City

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Imagine stepping into a suite that smells like cookies, sparkles with holiday lights and feels more like a storybook kitchen than a high-rise hotel. Travelers checking into Midtown Manhattan this season can experience exactly that inside the first-ever holiday baking suite.

The concept comes from Club Wyndham, part of Travel + Leisure Co. and the nation’s largest vacation ownership club, in partnership with Pillsbury. Together, they turned one suite at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 in New York City into a cottage-core inspired retreat called the Pillsbury Let It Dough Suite, open for two- and three-night stays through January 6, 2026.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Each detail leans into the theme. The suite’s entryway carries a hint of sugar cookie scent. Walls appear hand-drawn with mixing bowls and cookie jars. A cinnamon roll-inspired bedroom features swirled linens and frosted windowpanes overlooking the city. Even the fridge is stocked with ready-to-bake cookie dough and sweet rolls.

“Guests can bake cookies together, call the Doughboy’s Holiday Hot Line to hear his baking tips, and even order more dough through the in-suite Cookie Concierge,” said travel expert Emily Kaufman, also known as The Travel Mom. “It’s the perfect recipe for making memories and for sharing a little holiday joy right in the heart of New York City.”

Inside the suite, visitors can snap greeting cards in an interactive photo booth. A stocked kitchen and no-cleanup promise round out the experience, combining comfort, convenience and just the right amount of holiday magic.

The experience is part nostalgia trip, part pop culture crossover, a made-for-social-media stay that taps into travelers’ appetite for playful, immersive escapes.

The ultimate holiday suite even comes with the ultimate holiday suite-stakes: one lucky winner will unwrap the ultimate holiday escape with a complimentary two-night stay in the Let It Dough Suite from December 17-19, 2025, and round-trip economy airfare for two guests to and from New York City.

Beyond New York, Club Wyndham will extend the theme to select properties across the country with Cookie Happy Hours, offering warm cookies and small holiday activations for guests.