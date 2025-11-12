PROVEN VCT PLC

Half-yearly report

For the six months ended 31 August 2025

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 August 2025.

Financial Summary

31 August 2025 31 August 2024 28 February 2025 Net Asset Value per share (“NAV”) 62.6p 62.9p 62.9p Dividends paid per share since conversion/ consolidation* 89.25p 86.0p 87.5p Total Return (NAV plus dividends paid*) 151.85p 148.9p 150.4p Net assets (£’000) 176,534 168,944 168,981

*Dividends paid represent dividends paid since the consolidation of 5p Ordinary Shares into 10p Ordinary Shares in October 2012. Prior to this date, the Company paid dividends totalling 113.95p on the 5p Ordinary Shares.

Dividend

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.5p per share which will be paid on 30 January 2026 to Shareholders on the register at 9 January 2026. The dividend represents a cash return of 2.5% on the opening NAV per share at 1 March 2025, adjusted for the August dividend of 1.75p per share. The payment of this interim dividend will result in an equivalent reduction in the Company’s NAV per share.

The Half-yearly Report can be downloaded from the following website: https://www.proveninvestments.co.uk/vct/shareholder-area.

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820