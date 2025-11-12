Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing AI-Powered Productivity and Secure Collaboration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte , a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, today announced a suite of product enhancements at its Global Summit that enable teams to work more efficiently, uncover insights faster, and safeguard data across the entire content lifecycle. The company launched Adaptive Block Caching (ABC) for improved collaboration on large files, new AI Agents, its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, and Compliance Center.

Adaptive Block Caching delivers cloud collaboration without compromise

Egnyte’s Adaptive Block Caching revolutionizes how distributed teams work with massive files in the cloud. By intelligently chunking large files into smaller blocks, ABC delivers faster uploads, downloads, and opens, and eliminates delays, freezes, and crashes. Features like predictive file streaming and optimized versioning reduce storage needs and keep projects moving, even for remote teams who previously relied on office servers or shipping hard drives. With a persistent and up-to-date cache of file blocks, teams can feel confident in faster access to the most recent versions of massive files.

Early adopters have seen 63% faster first-time opens on Adobe Premiere Pro files and more than 30% faster subsequent opens on a variety of CAD files. ABC is designed to improve data management for professionals who handle large and complex deliverables, particularly visual designers, architects, engineers, and construction professionals. By bridging the gap between powerful desktop-based applications and cloud-based capabilities, Egnyte is delivering measurable productivity gains for teams working on complex content assets.

“One of the best things about Adaptive Block Caching is that it has delivered an immediate and quantifiable improvement in our collaboration efficiencies,” said Mike Hathaway, Survey Department Manager at Welch Comer & Associates, Inc. “It bridges the gap between cloud flexibility and local-performance requirements. It allows our surveying and engineering teams to work efficiently on large files without compromising data integrity or collaboration. File access speed is significantly improved, making work feel as responsive as operating on a fully local network.”

Egnyte’s MCP Server and AI-driven agents improve intelligence

MCP Server is a secure integration layer directly connecting AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to enterprise content stored in Egnyte. The MCP Server enforces Egnyte permissions, supports flexible open-source and fully managed deployment, and bridges the gap between AI tools and enterprise data to optimize workflows and deliver tailored insights while respecting data security.

Contracts Analyst, a purpose-built AI agent, finds key details and clarifies complex contracts, revealing critical terms, risks, and obligations in plain language. Designed for business teams, it offers natural-language Q&A, automatic extraction of key data, and exportable reports for audits and compliance.

Egnyte’s Deep Research Agent synthesizes large datasets and documents, combining complex insights from Egnyte files and web sources into actionable, citation-backed research reports. In minutes, teams of analysts, project managers, marketers, and other professionals can explore topics, gather insights, and receive detailed comparisons.

Compliance Center strengthens governance and supports CMMC

Compliance Center enables organizations to automate the configuration, collection, storage, and management of compliance artifacts for major standards such as CMMC Levels 1 and 2. CMMC compliance is now required for all U.S. Department of Defense contractors that manage Federal Contract Information and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). With secure data enclaves and CUI detection, EgnyteGov solutions provide a single source of automatically generated, always-available proof of compliance while reducing manual errors. It’s a much-needed alternative to complex, costly governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions and do-it-yourself options that can put mandatory compliance at risk.

“Today’s series of product announcements hit on all of Egnyte’s core product pillars of collaboration, intelligence, and governance,” said Prasad Gune, Chief Product Officer at Egnyte. “We are committed to empowering our customers and their teams with intuitive solutions that enable seamless collaboration and workflows. By reducing the friction of working on large files, creating tools that enable customers to bring secure AI to their data, and establishing a single source of truth for customers facing significant regulatory requirements, we can give them a critical competitive advantage to drive their business success.”

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com .

