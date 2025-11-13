Egnyte Honors 2025 Spark Award Winners for Innovation and Partnership

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration, intelligence, and governance, announced the five winners of its 2025 Spark Awards at its Global Summit in San Francisco this week. The Spark Awards recognize customers and partners who have transformed their business with Egnyte solutions, collaborated to improve Egnyte’s products, or performed acts of advocacy.

“This year’s Spark Award winners highlight companies that collaborate with us and challenge us to redefine the future of secure content management for their industries,” said Vineet Jain, co-founder and CEO of Egnyte. “These companies have moved beyond simple file storage; they are orchestrating complete digital transformations at scale—unifying global offices, retiring legacy systems, and creating a single source of truth to empower their entire workforce.”

This year’s Spark Award winners include:

Visionary Award for Content Intelligence: BNBuilders

The Visionary Award recognizes trailblazers who use AI and machine learning to reap the hidden treasures in unstructured content. BNBuilders remade its digital ecosystem to create a secure, unified source of truth and set a new standard for sensitive content governance. The company's strategic adoption of AI not only streamlined workflows but also saved roughly $585,000 a year, demonstrating the broad business impact of intelligent automation.

Guardian Award for Data Governance: ERRG

The Guardian Award honors organizations that expertly develop robust security and governance frameworks to safeguard their most vital information. ERRG leveraged Egnyte’s Secure & Govern suite to reduce risks by migrating from legacy systems to Egnyte’s secure cloud platform, enhance access controls to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and sensitive project data, and streamline CMMC Level 2 compliance for federal contracts, while providing valuable feedback and trusted design partnership.

Collaboration Catalyst Award: Bowman

The Collaboration Catalyst Award celebrates innovators who enhance how teams, partners, and clients work together. Bowman consolidated multiple complex data sources, streamlined processes, and transitioned 100 offices and additional acquisitions to a single, almost fully cloud-based Egnyte repository. VM server needs have been drastically reduced, and on-premises file servers are a thing of the past. Low-bandwidth offices are using Egnyte’s hybrid solution, and seamless app integrations ensure improved workflows.

Industry Impact Partner Award: ARKANCE

The Industry Impact Partner Award recognizes a partner that demonstrates outstanding industry expertise, innovation, and customer impact. A technology solution provider focused on architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), ARKANCE integrated Egnyte into its technology portfolio for internal use and very quickly realized the platform’s potential value for its own global client base. With a deep understanding of the industry, the ARKANCE team has helped develop the Egnyte platform to help AEC customers succeed.

Managed Services Champion Award: Rudick Innovation and Technology

The Managed Services Champion Award celebrates a partner who actively excels at delivering comprehensive managed services offerings that optimize the Egnyte platform. Rudick Innovation and Technology has taken a hands-on approach to AI, helping businesses grow. That’s why, for more than 10 years, this trusted expert has been promoting the Egnyte platform to industry leaders in AEC and beyond. In 2025, Rudick Innovation & Technology welcomed a new Egnyte customer nearly every month, enabling collaboration, secure information sharing, and seamless operations through their Egnyte-powered managed services offerings.

Egnyte’s annual Global Summit provided innovation, insight, and inspiration for managing mission-critical content. Participants gained fresh perspectives and practical guidance for navigating technological advances, with a focus on AI’s pivotal role in driving secure content collaboration and robust data governance.

For more information about Egnyte’s powerful products and partnerships, visit www.egnyte.com.

About Egnyte

Egnyte combines the power of cloud content management, data security, and AI into one intelligent content platform. More than 22,000 customers trust Egnyte to improve employee productivity, automate business processes, and safeguard critical data, in addition to offering specialized content intelligence and automation solutions across industries, including architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), life sciences, and financial services. For more information, visit www.egnyte.com.

Media Contact

Erin Mancini, Public Relations Lead

media@egnyte.com