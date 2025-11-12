Hill Country Chocolate Named 'Best Chocolate Shop' in Texas Hill Country

Fredericksburg, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill Country Chocolate, located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, has been named "Best Chocolate Shop" in the Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post's 2025 Readers' Choice awards. The recognition celebrates the chocolate factory and tasting room's commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and positions the Fredericksburg destination as the premier chocolate experience in the Texas Hill Country region.





Hill Country Chocolate's nationally acclaimed Premiere Wine and Chocolate Experience pairs handcrafted European and American-style confections with curated wines in the Texas Hill Country tasting room.

Fredericksburg serves as the epicenter of both the Texas Hill Country and the state's wine industry, making the community's recognition particularly significant for Hill Country Chocolate's specialty wine and chocolate pairing programs. The chocolate factory has gained national recognition for its Premiere Wine and Chocolate Experience, which has earned over a hundred 5-star reviews from guests traveling from around the world.

"This recognition from the Fredericksburg community means everything to us," said Dan McCoy, executive chocolatier and CEO of Hill Country Chocolate. "We're honored that chocolate lovers across the Texas Hill Country have embraced our commitment to quality and craft. Our goal has always been to create an experience that celebrates both the artistry of chocolate-making and the incredible wine culture of this region."

Hill Country Chocolate operates both a working chocolate factory and an immersive tasting room on Industrial Loop in Fredericksburg, offering visitors an intimate look at the chocolate-making process. As artisanal chocolate makers, the factory creates both European-style and American-style confections, each crafted with meticulous attention to detail and quality ingredients.

The chocolate shop's wine pairing expertise has earned recognition beyond Texas, with food and wine enthusiasts traveling from around the world to experience the unique marriage of craft chocolate with carefully selected wines from both Texas and around the globe. Hill Country Chocolate's Premiere Wine and Chocolate Experience pairs handcrafted chocolates with wines that highlight the complexity and nuance of both premium chocolate and exceptional wines.

The Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post's Readers' Choice awards represent community voting across dozens of categories, with local residents and visitors selecting their favorite businesses throughout the Texas Hill Country region. Winners were announced October 22, 2025, on the newspaper's Readers' Choice results page.

Since opening in 2021, Hill Country Chocolate has established itself as a must-visit destination for tourists exploring the Texas Hill Country. The chocolate factory offers chocolate-making classes, private tasting experiences, and corporate gifting programs serving businesses throughout Texas and beyond.

Hill Country Chocolate is a premier artisanal chocolate maker in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, west of Austin and San Antonio in historic Fredericksburg, Texas. Blending European chocolate-making traditions with regional flavors, the company was named "Best Chocolate Shop" in the 2025 Fredericksburg Standard-Radio Post Readers' Choice awards. The company's nationally acclaimed Premiere Wine & Chocolate Experience, featured in Texas Monthly and D Magazine, showcases their signature bonbons and confections paired with curated wines from Texas and around the world.

