Treasure Global Announces Investment in OXI Wallet, an Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Platform with AI Portfolio Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced its investment to develop OXI Wallet, a next-generation fintech platform. Meticulously designed with a user-centric approach, OXI Wallet aims to deliver institutional-grade security, transparency, regulatory alignment, and enhanced accessibility within a secure, scalable environment capable of supporting up to USD 10 billion in user-held digital assets across its platform during its first operational year. The initiative reinforces Treasure Global’s strategy to expand its footprint in blockchain-based financial technology solutions and support the region’s growing adoption of digital assets, in compliance with applicable regulations in each market.

OXI Wallet is one of the standalone multi-chain digital asset platforms that integrates with Treasure Global’s ZCITY Super App, which had over 2.7 million registered users as of June 2025. This ecosystem integration allows ZCITY users to access OXI Wallet’s payment features, including card-based solutions for efficient stablecoin off-ramps, bridging traditional and digital finance within the TGL ecosystem.

In addition to payment solutions, OXI Wallet will incorporate an AI-powered portfolio assistant that provides data-driven insights and personalized guidance to help users make informed decisions while maintaining full control over their transactions. This feature will initially be available in selected markets, in compliance with applicable local regulations.

The platform supports multiple blockchain networks, including Binance, Ethereum, TRON, and Solana, enabling multi-chain interoperability. OXI Wallet focuses on meeting international KYC and anti-money laundering (“AML”) compliance standards, providing an environment built on security, transparency, and regulatory compliance at its core, while remaining scalable for enterprises, financial institutions, and individual investors. Users can interact with digital assets and spend fiat currency via a licensed and reputable debit card, creating a seamless connection between cryptocurrency and everyday transactions.

OXI Wallet is designed to support multiple monetization avenues, including wallet transaction fees, debit card issuance and reload fees, listing fees, and management fees from crypto-to-asset products, demonstrating the platform’s potential for scalability within the TGL ecosystem.

According to Grand View Research and Fireblocks (June 2025), the global crypto wallet market is projected to surpass USD 100 billion by 2033, while 56% of Asia-based institutions are already live with stablecoins, and another 40% are piloting or planning, underscoring their role as a foundational layer of Asia’s payments infrastructure. Meanwhile, Global Industry Analysts Inc. (October 2025) notes that the overall digital asset market is experiencing rapid institutionalization, with total market capitalization exceeding USD 4.2 trillion. Blockchain-based financial services are projected to surpass USD 52.2 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 45%. These trends reflect the growing demand for secure, scalable, and fully regulated crypto solutions — a market segment in which OXI Wallet aims to participate.

“OXI Wallet represents a disciplined expansion of Treasure Global’s fintech capabilities,” said Carlson Thow, CEO of Treasure Global. “With its planned release in the first half of 2026, we aim to provide a secure and compliant foundation for digital-asset services across Southeast Asia.”

“Our investment in OXI Wallet demonstrates Treasure Global’s commitment to innovation and to building digital trust across the financial ecosystem,” added Thow. “As Southeast Asia emerges as a global growth hub for blockchain applications, we see increasing interest in safe, compliant, and interoperable solutions that bridge traditional and digital finance.”

Treasure Global expects that OXI Wallet may contribute to the development of its digital assets ecosystem and could provide opportunities in payments, asset tokenization, and staking integration in future phases. The Company looks forward to the role OXI Wallet may play in the evolving landscape of digital assets. Treasure Global believes its early and strategic entry positions it to capture meaningful market share as digital assets evolve from speculative instruments into a mainstream component of global financial infrastructure.

Sources

Grand View Research, Crypto Wallet Market Size Report, June 2025

Fireblocks, State of Stablecoins: Institutional Digital Asset Adoption in Asia, June 2025

Global Industry Analysts Inc., Digital Asset Market Report, October 2025





About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of June 2025, ZCITY has attracted over 2.7 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

