Serve Robotics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Delivery Volume growth of 66% quarter over quarter, a 300% increase from third quarter 2024





Entered new multi-year strategic partnership with DoorDash to roll out deliveries across the U.S.





Launched Chicago market, strengthening national presence; serving over 3,600 restaurants and a population of 3 million across the U.S.





Third quarter revenue of $687 thousand , a 209% increase compared to third quarter 2024





Ended the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $210 million and subsequently raised $100 million in a registered direct share offering





10x revenue growth in 2026 based on preliminary projections





SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (the “Company” or “Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“In Q3, our team once again delivered on our promises. Significantly, we’re on track to achieve our goal of deploying 2,000 robots before the end of the year,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve’s co-founder and CEO. “We are now a national leader in sidewalk robotics, advancing towards a 10x increase in revenue next year. This positions Serve to establish the foundation for a future with a million robots deployed globally.”

“The relentless execution of our scale plan continues to drive consistent revenue growth,” said Brian Read, CFO of Serve. “We will continue to invest in key capabilities that strengthen our industry-leading autonomy and robotics platform, including integration of our recent Phantom Auto and Vayu acquisitions, to expand our increasingly diverse revenue stack.”

Business Highlights

Continued Fleet Growth: Crossed the threshold of 1,000 robots deployed. Daily supply hours increased by over 713% compared to third quarter 2024.

Continued Volume Growth: During third quarter 2025, delivery volume increased 66% sequentially from second quarter 2025.

Expanded Reach: Significantly increased geographical coverage with the launch of the Chicago market. Coupled with recent expansion in Dallas, Miami, and Los Angeles, we now operate in areas encompassing over 3 million people and over 1 million households.

Partnership Expansion: Launched new multi-year strategic partnership with DoorDash, expected to expand the potential volume of delivery orders available to Serve. Expanded existing partnerships with brands including Shake Shack and Little Caesars, and added new partners, including Jersey Mike’s Subs. Now delivering for over 3,600 restaurants across the U.S.

Strategic acquisitions: Deepened competitive moat by acquiring Vayu, a pioneer in AI foundation model-based autonomy, as well as ultra-low latency teleoperation technology provider Phantom Auto. Investments expected to reduce data infrastructure costs and improve operational metrics over time.





Financial Highlights

Revenue: Revenue of $687 thousand was in line with previous guidance. Fleet revenues increased 31% on a sequential basis to $433 thousand, including a 120% increase in branding revenues.

Balance Sheet: Maintained a strong liquidity position of $210 million as of September 30, 2025. In October 2025, the Company completed an equity offering generating gross proceeds of $100 million.

Maintained a strong liquidity position of $210 million as of September 30, 2025. In October 2025, the Company completed an equity offering generating gross proceeds of $100 million. Outstanding Shares: Approximately 67.8 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2025.





Outlook

Guidance for FY2025: We anticipate generating over $2.5 million in revenue in 2025.

Guidance for FY 2026: While full year guidance is expected to be provided in early 2026, current indications suggest we will deliver roughly 10x revenue growth in 2026.

Fleet Scale: We expect to deploy our 2,000th robot ahead of schedule in mid-December 2025.





Quarterly Conference Call

Company management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. A live webcast and replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Serve’s website at investors.serverobotics.com.

Serve develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed well over 100,000 deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets, and an agreement to deliver on the DoorDash platform.

For further information about Serve (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Supplemental Financial Information

The key metrics and financial tables outlined below are metrics that provide management with additional understanding of the drivers of business performance and the Company’s ability to deliver stockholder return. Investors should not place undue reliance on these metrics as indicators of future or expected results. The Company’s presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Table 1

Key Metrics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Daily Active Robots (1) 312 160 59 182 49 Daily Supply Hours (2) 3,781 1,723 465 2,062 384





(1) Daily Active Robots: The Company defines daily active robots as the average number of robots performing daily deliveries during the period. (2) Daily Supply Hours: The Company defines daily supply hours as the average number of hours the Company’s robots are ready to accept offers and perform daily deliveries during the period.



Table 2

Disaggregation of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2025

September 30, 2024

Software services $ 254 $ 312 $ 39 $ 795 $ 1,186 Fleet services 433 330 183 974 451 $ 687 $ 642 $ 222 $ 1,769 $ 1,637



Forward Looking Statements

This Serve Robotics Inc. press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words “believes,” “plans,” “intends,” “targets,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “expects,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “anticipates,” “outlook,” “continues,” “guidance,” “projects,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management’s belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future revenue generation, timing of the Company’s robot deployment, the Company’s ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company’s robots, the Company’s operational efficiency, and the Company’s timing and ability to scale to commercial production.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company’s subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company’s financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP operations expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP operating expense, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share.

The Company believes that providing this non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP financial information allows investors to view the financial results in the way the Company views its operating results. The Company also believes that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand the Company’s financial performance but also better evaluate the information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

As such, the Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides the reader with useful supplemental information that allows for greater transparency in the review of the company’s financial and operational performance. The Company defines its non-GAAP measures by excluding stock-based compensation, amortization, transaction costs and finance lease purchase option.

Reconciliations of GAAP to these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables presented. When analyzing the Company’s operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

To the extent that the Company presents any forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, the Company does not present a quantitative reconciliation of such measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (or otherwise present such forward-looking GAAP measures) because it is impractical to do so.

Table 3

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,839 $ 123,266 Short-term marketable securities 93,608 - Accounts receivable, net 805 87 Inventory - 310 Prepaid expenses 7,626 1,397 Other receivables 688 192 Other current assets 133 - Total current assets 219,699 125,252 Property and equipment, net 30,057 11,963 Intangible assets, net 36,310 - Goodwill 8,810 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,021 1,808 Other non-current assets 612 578 Total assets $ 299,509 $ 139,601 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,748 $ 4,902 Accrued liabilities 3,343 655 Deferred revenue 3 20 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,669 666 Financing lease liabilities, current - 564 Total current liabilities 12,763 6,807 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,478 1,113 Total liabilities 15,241 7,920 Stockholders’ equity: Ordinary and preferred shares 7 5 Additional paid-in capital 458,808 239,201 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 65 - Accumulated deficit (174,612 ) (107,525 ) Total stockholders’ equity 284,268 131,681 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 299,509 $ 139,601



Table 4

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Revenues $ 687 $ 642 $ 222 $ 1,769 $ 1,637 Cost of revenues 5,066 3,501 378 10,476 1,056 Gross profit (loss) (4,379 ) (2,859 ) (156 ) (8,707 ) 581 Operating expenses: General and administrative 13,153 8,078 1,980 25,981 4,861 Operations 2,987 2,124 917 6,780 2,330 Research and development 13,414 9,120 5,008 29,414 17,434 Sales and marketing 883 463 384 1,585 668 Total operating expenses 30,437 19,785 8,289 63,760 25,293 Loss from operations (34,816 ) (22,644 ) (8,445 ) (72,467 ) (24,712 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,707 1,794 483 5,293 789 Interest expense - - (34 ) (3 ) (1,926 ) Realized gain on foreign currency translation 4 - - 4 - Realized gain on investments 85 - - 85 - Change in fair value of derivative liability - - - - (222 ) Total other income (expense) 1,796 1,794 449 5,379 (1,359 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - - Net loss (33,020 ) (20,850 ) (7,996 ) (67,088 ) (26,071 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on foreign currency translation (343 ) 343 - - 343 Unrealized gain on investments 110 (45 ) - 65 (45 ) Comprehensive loss $ (33,253 ) $ (20,552 ) $ (7,996 ) $ (67,023 ) $ (25,773 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 61,343,218 57,514,808 40,586,781 58,472,679 33,267,589 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (1.15 ) $ (0.78 )



Table 5

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (67,088 ) $ (26,071 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation & amortization 3,387 37 Stock-based compensation 14,919 9,930 Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (548 ) - Amortization of debt discount - 1,678 Change in fair value of derivative liability - 222 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquired: Accounts receivable, net (718 ) (10 ) Inventory - 447 Prepaid expenses (6,229 ) (2,776 ) Other receivables (496 ) (180 ) Other current assets (133 ) - Accounts payable 3,479 1,556 Accrued liabilities 2,688 (111 ) Deferred revenue (17 ) 14 Operating lease liabilities, net 155 (15 ) Net cash used in operating activities (50,601 ) (15,279 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (20,831 ) (5,395 ) Purchases of marketable securities (125,785 ) - Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 32,500 - Acquisition, net of cash acquired (7,504 ) - Security deposits (119 ) - Capitalized software (405 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (122,144 ) (5,395 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs 75,847 35,849 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the 2025 Equity Distribution Agreement, net of offering costs 78,767 - Proceeds from issuance of prefunded warrants to purchase common stock in connection with private placement, net of issuance costs - 17,116 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 11,381 16,325 Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of offering costs - 4,845 Proceeds from exercise of options 405 87 Proceeds from short-swing profit disgorgement 48 - Repayments of note payable - (1,250 ) Repayments of notes payable, related party - (70 ) Repayment of financing lease liability (186 ) (1,322 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 166,262 71,580 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 56 - Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,427 ) $ 50,906 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 123,266 $ 7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 116,839 $ 50,913



Table 6

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Losses to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net loss on GAAP basis (33,020 ) (20,850 ) (7,996 ) (67,088 ) (26,071 ) Interest income (1,707 ) (1,794 ) (483 ) (5,293 ) (789 ) Interest expense - - 34 3 1,926 Depreciation & amortization 2,095 817 9 3,387 37 Stock-based compensation 6,642 4,398 2,195 14,919 9,930 Acquisition related expenses 1,040 239 - 1,279 - Finance lease purchase option - 2,246 - 2,246 - Adjusted EBITDA (24,950 ) (14,944 ) (6,241 ) (50,547 ) (14,967 )



Table 7

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)