TTEC Digital recognized as the 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX, today announced that TTEC Digital has won the 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the 2025 Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Partner of the Year. This award honors our team’s relentless commitment to delivering innovative, AI-enabled customer experience solutions that drive real business outcomes for our clients,” said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital.

Ross Lotharius, Global Leader, Microsoft Practice at TTEC Digital, commented, “Receiving this award highlights our commitment to cultivating exceptional talent and delivering excellence at every stage. This recognition reflects our team’s passion for guiding clients into an AI-enabled future, leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Copilot to unlock transformative value, drive innovation, and set new benchmarks for intelligent customer engagement.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation over the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations. TTEC Digital was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Service, driving digital transformation and business success.

“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”

TTEC Digital was also recently selected for membership in the 2025/26 Microsoft Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions. This recognition marks the 10th consecutive time TTEC Digital has achieved Inner Circle membership – a designation awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide.

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. To learn more about TTEC Digital and Microsoft, visit: https://ttecdigital.com/partners/microsoft.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at ttec.com.

