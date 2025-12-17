TTEC Digital Named a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Mid-market Digital Transformation Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX, today announced that TTEC Digital has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the 2025 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Digital Transformation Services for Mid-market Enterprises.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a renowned industry benchmark that measures impact in market adoption, portfolio mix, value, vision, and capability. As a Leader and Star Performer in Digital Transformation Services, TTEC Digital sits in the top quartile of the Matrix®.

“We are honored to be named both a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s 2025 PEAK Matrix® for Mid-market Digital Transformation Services. This recognition underscores our ability to deliver meaningful customer experience transformation through innovative, AI-enabled services and solutions. By harnessing the power of AI, we help clients create smarter, more personalized interactions that help drive revenue growth, cost optimization, and productivity gains, while striving to deliver measurable business outcomes,” said Dave Seybold, CEO of TTEC Digital.

The 2025 PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Digital Transformation Services evaluates digital transformation service providers across several critical dimensions, including innovation, service scope, client satisfaction, and delivery capabilities. TTEC Digital’s recognition reflects its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies such as AI, data and analytics, and automation to enhance the customer experience for mid-market enterprises.

This distinction reinforces TTEC Digital’s ability to drive impactful business outcomes through AI-led customer experience transformation. It also highlights successful case studies where TTEC Digital has helped clients improve customer experiences, achieve operational efficiencies, and accelerate growth.

As part of its strategic roadmap, TTEC Digital continues to invest in AI-driven and asset-based innovations that accelerate time-to-value and empower organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

For more information on digital transformation services from TTEC Digital, please visit ttecdigital.com.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at ttec.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.



*Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.