Supervest Raises $25M in Note Products, Cementing Its Leadership in Alternative Investments

New York, NY , Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervest, Inc., a leading alternative investment platform specializing in revenue based financing and merchant cash advance (MCA) notes, today announced that it has surpassed $25 million in total capital raised across its note programs. This milestone highlights growing investor demand for yield-generating alternatives outside of traditional fixed-income and equity markets.



Since launching, Supervest has provided accredited investors with access to short-duration, income-generating opportunities that were previously available only to institutional participants. Through its unique fixed interest note structure, investors are able to participate in diversified pools of MCA receivables while benefiting from enhanced transparency, automation, and risk management tools.

“Crossing the $25 million mark is more than just a funding milestone — it’s a validation of our model and our mission,” said John Donahue, CIO of Supervest. “We’re bridging the gap between Main Street financing needs and accredited investor demand for consistent yield. This momentum reflects the trust our investors place in our platform and our disciplined approach to risk.”

Supervest’s growth continues to accelerate as both returning investors and new participants seek dependable monthly income in today’s unpredictable rate environment. The company continues to expand its network of MCA originators and partners to increase deal flow and portfolio diversification.

Since inception, Supervest has facilitated over $250 million in total deal investments through a combination of its Note offerings and institutional self-directed platform, underscoring the firm’s growing influence in the revenue-based financing market. Powered by its proprietary software suite, Supervest provides institutional partners with end-to-end origination and risk management infrastructure, delivering new standards of scalability and transparency within the MCA asset class.

“We’ve built a foundation that aligns technology, compliance, and investor transparency,” added VP of Capital Markets, Cameron Smart. “This milestone is just the beginning, our vision is to make high-yield alternative debt as accessible and data-driven as public markets.”

Supervest, Inc. is a New York–based alternative investment platform that provides accredited investors access to fixed-income opportunities through diversified portfolios of merchant cash advance (MCA) receivables. The company’s mission is to democratize access to private credit by combining institutional-level underwriting with a simple, transparent investment process.

