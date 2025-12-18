Supervest Surpasses $50,000,000 in Annual Financing Activity

New York, NY , Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supervest Inc. is pleased to announce that it has exceeded $50,000,000 in total business financing activity across its note portfolio in 2025. This milestone reflects continued growth in capital deployment and portfolio participation, helping meet the working capital needs of small and midsize businesses nationwide.

These funds have supported a wide range of Main Street organizations including retail operators, service providers, restaurants, medical practices, and local contractors, enabling them to manage cash flow, purchase inventory, meet payroll, and invest in growth. As traditional lending channels tighten, Supervest’s investment platform is helping fill a critical gap in access to timely operational capital.



Supervest Inc.

Supervest attributes this achievement to the ongoing expansion of its investment operations, which have raised significant additional capital to support growing portfolio volume. Over the past year, the company has focused on strengthening credit evaluation, refining review criteria, and enhancing investor reporting, all contributing to improved scalability and portfolio performance.

“Crossing the fifty-million-dollar threshold is an exciting milestone, but the real headline is the impact this capital is having for small business owners across the country,” said Cameron Smart, VP of Capital Markets at Supervest. “From family-run local businesses to regional companies with payroll to meet, we are dedicated to supporting the backbone of the American economy.”

Supervest is preparing for an even more active year ahead, with strategic initiatives underway to increase deployment capacity and improve portfolio transparency. The company is investing in advanced data infrastructure, enhanced monitoring tools, and expanded operational resources to support higher volumes while maintaining disciplined oversight. These efforts will allow Supervest to broaden access to business financing and deliver enhanced value to its growing community of accredited investors.

About Supervest Inc.

Supervest, Inc. is a New York–based alternative investment platform that provides accredited investors access to fixed-income opportunities through diversified portfolios of merchant cash advance (MCA) receivables. The company’s mission is to democratize access to private credit by combining institutional-level underwriting with a simple, transparent investment process.

Media Contact:

Supervest Inc.

marketing@supervest.com

www.supervest.com

DISCLAIMER

The contents of this press release are for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained in this press release constitutes a consultation or a solicitation for investment or the purchase or sale of any financial asset. Any investment decision should be made after consulting with a professional about your specific circumstances.

The information provided in this press release does not constitute advice or investment opinion, and it should not be relied upon as such. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security. It does not take into account any reader's particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs. Readers should not consider it as financial advice and should consult with their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Neither the distribution company nor its partners are responsible for any decision made on the basis of this press release. Any decision based on this press release should be made after consulting with a professional. The source of this press release, Supervest, must be contacted for any queries.

Attachment