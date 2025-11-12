Xtract One Announces Results of Voting at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies Inc. (TSX: XTRA; OTCQX: XTRAF; FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”), a technology company driving the digital transformation of physical security through its AI-powered threat detection platform, today announced the results of voting on all resolutions presented to its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 12, 2025 (the “Meeting”).

A total of 93,040,691 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), or 38.753% of the 240,088,987 issued and outstanding Common Shares as at the record date of the Meeting, were voted at the Meeting by proxy. No Common Shares were voted at the Meeting in person. All nominees of the Company were elected as directors of the Company as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Peter van der Gracht 53,404,372 95.313% 2,626,318 4.687% Peter Evans 54,431,085 97.145% 1,599,605 2.855% John Gillies 50,901,155 90.845% 5,129,535 9.155% Bill Maginas 53,360,836 95.235% 2,669,854 4.765% Lea M. Ray 52,331,623 93.398% 3,699,067 6.602%



In addition, the following matters were approved by the affirmative vote of the requisite majority of the votes represented at the Meeting:

setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing year;

the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and authorizing the directors to fix the auditors remuneration for the ensuing year; and

the re-approval of the Company’s Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), as amended, and approval of all unallocated awards under the Plan.





About Xtract One Technologies

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven threat detection and security solution leveraging AI to provide seamless and secure patron access control experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

