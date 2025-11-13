Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (the “REIT”) (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“The third quarter marked another strong operating quarter for Nexus, as we advance our journey as Canada’s industrial building partner. We completed two exciting new industrial developments, which combined will add $6.6 million of annual stabilized NOI, representing an unlevered 9.4% return on our development costs. In total, over the past 18 months we have completed five industrial projects with over 900,000 sq ft of GLA which will contribute over $13 million in annual NOI when stabilized” said Kelly Hanczyk, CEO of Nexus Industrial REIT.

“We also delivered an excellent quarter of leasing: we quickly filled our vacant 223,000 sq ft building in London with a top tier tenant under attractive terms and completed 150,000 sq ft of renewals at an average lift of 13%. This improved the industrial occupancy rate to 96%.

“I am very excited with our progress this quarter, and I am confident that our strategy will continue to be rewarding for our unitholders” concluded Mr. Hanczyk.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Finished construction of the 325,000 sq. ft. expansion project in St. Thomas, ON, and the 115,000 sq. ft. new industrial small-bay complex in Calgary, AB. Combined, these projects are expected to add annual stabilized NOI of $6.6 million.

Completed 148,586 sf of leasing at an average spread of 13% over expiring and in-place rents.

In-place occupancy increased by 1% versus prior quarter to 96%.

Completed the opportunistic sale of an industrial property for net cash proceeds of $9.1 million.

Net income was $3.4 million driven by net operating income ("NOI") (1) of $32.2 million, partially offset by finance expense and fair value adjustments (losses).

of $32.2 million, partially offset by finance expense and fair value adjustments (losses). NOI (1) decreased 1.1% versus a year ago to $32.2 million primarily due to the disposition of 15 retail properties, 4 office properties, and 8 industrial properties (as part the REIT's capital recycling program and transition to a pure-play industrial REIT), partially offset by growth in industrial Same Property NOI (1) and completed developments.

decreased 1.1% versus a year ago to $32.2 million primarily due to the disposition of 15 retail properties, 4 office properties, and 8 industrial properties (as part the REIT's capital recycling program and transition to a pure-play industrial REIT), partially offset by growth in industrial Same Property NOI and completed developments. Industrial Same Property NOI (1) increased 2.9% year over year to $29.5 million.

increased 2.9% year over year to $29.5 million. Normalized FFO(1) per unit decreased $0.006 versus a year ago to $0.181 and Normalized AFFO(1) per unit decreased $0.011 versus a year ago to $0.146.

Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights:

Completed the transition to a pure-play industrial REIT by selling 15 legacy retail properties, one legacy office property and three industrial properties for total proceeds of $71.3 million.

Finished construction of the 325,000 sq. ft. expansion project in St. Thomas, ON, and the 115,000 sq. ft. new industrial small-bay complex in Calgary, AB. Combined, these projects are expected to add annual stabilized NOI of $6.6 million.

Completed 1,101,534 sf of leasing at an average spread of 66% over expiring and in-place rents.

Net income was $29.0 million driven by NOI (1) of $96.4 million, partially offset by finance expense, fair value adjustments (losses) and general and administrative expenses.

of $96.4 million, partially offset by finance expense, fair value adjustments (losses) and general and administrative expenses. NOI (1) increased 2.9% versus a year ago to $96.4 million primarily attributable to NOI generated from newly acquired industrial income producing properties and growth in Same Property NOI (1) , despite selling 27 legacy retail, office, and industrial properties.

increased 2.9% versus a year ago to $96.4 million primarily attributable to NOI generated from newly acquired industrial income producing properties and growth in Same Property NOI , despite selling 27 legacy retail, office, and industrial properties. Industrial Same Property NOI (1) increased 2.9% year over year to $81.6 million.

increased 2.9% year over year to $81.6 million. Normalized FFO (1) per unit increased $0.026 versus a year ago to $0.556 and Normalized AFFO (1) per unit increased $0.018 versus a year ago to $0.459.

per unit increased $0.026 versus a year ago to $0.556 and Normalized AFFO per unit increased $0.018 versus a year ago to $0.459. Unitholders' equity decreased by $1.0 million to $1.1 billion or $14.88 per unit and NAV per unit(1) of $12.98 decreased $0.21 or 1.6% versus December 31, 2024.



(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure.

Subsequent event:

On October 2, 2025, the REIT closed on the disposition of excess lands at Les Galeries d’Anjou, Quebec, for gross proceeds of $8.5 million (at the REIT's 50% share).



Summary of Results

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ FINANCIAL INFORMATION Operating Results Property revenues 43,295 45,529 130,071 131,036 NOI (1) 32,197 32,568 96,437 93,722 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 3,449 (45,991 ) 28,975 41,205 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) (1) 120,520 115,721 120,520 115,721 FFO (1) 17,309 17,613 52,509 48,544 Normalized FFO (1) (2) 17,538 17,596 52,862 49,686 AFFO (1) 13,988 14,795 43,834 40,153 Normalized AFFO (1) (2) 14,180 14,778 43,691 41,295 Distributions declared (3) 15,152 15,063 45,301 44,973 Same Property NOI (1) 30,080 29,281 83,122 81,343 Industrial Same Property NOI (1) 29,535 28,696 81,576 79,289 Weighted average units outstanding (000s): Basic (4) 96,928 94,137 95,132 93,675 Diluted (4) 97,181 94,313 95,385 93,851 Per unit amounts: Distributions per unit – basic (3) (4) 0.160 0.160 0.480 0.480 Distributions per unit – diluted (3) (4) 0.160 0.160 0.480 0.480 Normalized FFO per unit – basic (1) (2) (4) 0.181 0.187 0.556 0.530 Normalized FFO per unit – diluted (1) (2) (4) 0.180 0.187 0.554 0.529 Normalized AFFO per unit – basic (1) (2) (4) 0.146 0.157 0.459 0.441 Normalized AFFO per unit – diluted (1) (2) (4) 0.146 0.157 0.458 0.440 AFFO payout ratio (1) (3) 108.3% 101.8% 103.3% 112.0% Normalized AFFO payout ratio – basic (1) (2) (3) 106.9% 101.9% 103.7% 108.9% Normalized AFFO payout ratio – diluted (1) (2) (3) 107.1% 101.9% 104.0% 109.1% Same Property NOI Growth % (1) 2.7% 4.3% 2.2% 2.6% Industrial Same Property NOI Growth % (1) 2.9% 5.6% 2.9% 3.5%





(1) This is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. (2) Until Q1 2024, Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO included adjustments for vendor rent obligation amounts due from the vendor of the REIT’s Richmond, BC property, until certain conditions were satisfied. During Q2 2024, these conditions were satisfied and the vendor settled all outstanding amounts. (3) Includes distributions payable to holders of Class B LP Units which are accounted for as finance expense in the consolidated financial statements. (4) Weighted average number of units includes Class B LP Units.





September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, unless stated otherwise) $ $ PORTFOLIO INFORMATION Total Portfolio Number of investment properties(2) 87 106 Number of properties under development — 2 Investment properties fair value (excludes assets held for sale) 2,475,158 2,458,174 Gross leasable area (“GLA”) (in millions of sq. ft.) (at the REIT's ownership interest) 12.1 12.5 Industrial occupancy rate – in-place and committed (period-end)(3) 96% 96% Weighted average lease term (“WALT”) (years) 7.0 6.8 Industrial WALT (years) 7.0 7.0 Estimated spread between industrial portfolio market and in-place rents 18.5% 25.3% FINANCING AND CAPITAL INFORMATION Financing Net debt(1) 1,275,593 1,279,538 Total Indebtedness Ratio(1) 48.9% 49.1% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10.6 10.9 Adjusted Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA(1) 10.2 10.2 Debt service coverage ratio (times) 1.70 1.62 Secured Indebtedness Ratio 23.2% 27.4% Unencumbered investment properties as a percentage of investment properties 47.8% 39.5% Total assets 2,608,129 2,604,460 Cash 14,373 11,532 Capital Total equity (per consolidated financial statements) 1,060,688 1,061,724 Total equity (including Class B LP Units) 1,258,973 1,241,747 Total number of Units (in thousands)(4) 97,019 94,159 NAV per Unit(1) 12.98 13.19





(1) See Non-IFRS Financial Measures. (2) Includes 2 properties (17 properties - December 31, 2024) classified as assets held for sale, and one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest. (3) Includes committed new leases for future occupancy. (4) Includes Class B LP units.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.4 million or $49.4 million higher than the prior year, primarily due to fair value adjustments in the current quarter, including higher Class B LP Units fair value adjustments of $43.3 million and derivatives fair value adjustments of $20.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in the fair value adjustment of investment properties by $15.4 million.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $29.0 million or $12.2 million lower than the prior year, primarily due to the decrease in the fair value adjustment of investment properties by $46.4 million, which was partially offset by higher gain on the fair value adjustment of Class B LP units of $15.7 million, higher fair value adjustment of derivative financial instruments of $13.1 million, higher NOI of $2.7 million and lower finance expense of $2.1 million.

Net Operating Income

NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $32.2 million or $0.4 million lower than the prior year, which was primarily due to a $2.0 million decrease resulting from dispositions completed since Q3 2024, partially offset by an increase of $0.8 million in Same Property NOI, higher straight-line rent adjustments of $0.5 million, $0.2 million increase due to completed developments and expansions, and $0.1 million relating to amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs.

NOI for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $96.4 million or $2.7 million higher than the prior year, which was primarily due to an increased NOI of $2.2 million relating to completed developments and expansions, $2.1 million from lease termination and tenant reimbursed capital improvements, $1.6 million from acquisitions of industrial income producing properties completed subsequent to Q3 2024, an increase of $1.8 million in Same Property NOI, and $0.3 million relating to straight-line rent adjustments, partially offset by lower NOI of $5.5 million relating to dispositions completed since Q3 2024.

Fair value adjustment of investment properties

The fair value loss on investment properties for the three months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $4.3 million. The REIT engaged external appraisers to value properties totaling $83.1 million in the quarter. Overall, fair value losses recorded for the REIT’s portfolio primarily consists of $2.7 million of capital expenditures that were not deemed to increase the fair value of the properties and therefore fair valued to zero, $4.3 million loss relating to properties held for development, partially offset by a $2.7 million gain resulting from stabilized NOI and capitalization rates.

The fair value loss on investment properties for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $6.6 million. The REIT engaged external appraisers to value properties totaling $296.0 million in the period. Overall, fair value losses recorded for the REIT’s portfolio primarily consists $8.9 million of capital expenditures net of adjustments that were not deemed to increase the fair value of the properties and therefore fair valued to zero, $2.8 million relating to investment property sale price adjustments prior to disposition, partially offset by $5.1 million gain relating to properties held for development based on development progress relative to the as-completed value.

Outlook

The REIT is focused on delivering total unitholder return through profitable long-term growth, and by pursuing its strategy as a Canada-focused pure-play industrial REIT.

Overall, the REIT now anticipates Same Property NOI growth in its industrial portfolio of approximately 3% for the full year 2025, as compared to the mid-single digit growth that was previously expected. The decrease is primarily attributed to changes in expected timing of lease-up of vacant space. The expected Same Property NOI growth is primarily attributed to the lease-up of vacant space, and releasing space at market rents that exceed expiring rents, thereby continuing to benefit from positive spreads between market rental rates and the REIT's in-place rental rates.

In the quarter, the REIT completed construction of two significant development projects. Combined, these properties are expected to add annual stabilized NOI of approximately $6.6 million when fully leased:

In September, the REIT completed a 325,000 sq ft Dennis Rd. expansion project in St. Thomas, ON. This building was constructed for an existing tenant. The REIT earned 7.8% on capital expenditures during the construction phase, which ended in August 2025. Commencing in September 2025, the REIT began to earn a contractual going-in yield of 9.0% on the total development costs of $54.9 million.



In August, the REIT completed a 115,000 sq ft small-bay industrial building adjacent to an existing building that it owns in Calgary, AB. The building is expected to earn a going-in yield of approximately 11% on total development costs of $15.4 million.



The normalized AFFO payout ratios (diluted) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 are 107.1% and 104.0%, respectively, and the REIT believes that the current distributions are sustainable.

Earnings Call

November and December Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable December 15, 2025, to unitholders of record as of November 30, 2025.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable January 15, 2026, to unitholders of record as of December 31, 2025.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 87 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 97,022,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 71,304,000 REIT Units and approximately 25,718,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

Non-IFRS Measures

Information in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A and the Trust's consolidated financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the “Financial Statements”). The Financial Statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS accounting standards as issued by the IASB, however, included in the tables above and elsewhere in this news release are non-IFRS financial measures or non-IFRS ratios which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in accordance with IFRS and that should not be construed as an alternative to net income / loss or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures as reported by other issuers. A definition of each non-IFRS financial measure or ratio used herein and an explanation of management's reasons as to why it believes the measure is useful to investors are incorporated by reference and can be found on page 1 in the REIT’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the REIT’s website under Investor Relations. See Appendix A of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-IFRS financial measures to the primary financial statement measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements which reflect the REIT’s current expectations and projections about future results, including statements under the heading "Outlook" and regarding the REIT's expectations relating to growth in NOI, benefits from developments and the sustainability of its distributions. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the REIT to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect.

While the REIT anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, the REIT specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the REIT’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the REIT.

APPENDIX A – NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change FFO $ $ $ $ $ $ Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) 3,449 (45,991 ) 49,440 28,975 41,205 (12,230 ) Adjustments: Loss on disposal of investment properties 2 282 (280 ) 283 533 (250 ) Fair value adjustments 9,876 58,961 (49,085 ) 11,434 (6,263 ) 17,697 Adjustments for equity accounted joint venture (1) (41 ) 224 (265 ) 43 295 (252 ) Distributions on Class B LP Units expensed 3,744 3,745 (1 ) 11,154 11,532 (378 ) Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs 358 445 (87 ) 1,001 1,102 (101 ) Lease principal payments (26 ) (25 ) (1 ) (76 ) (45 ) (31 ) Amortization of right-of-use assets 30 30 — 90 90 — Net effect of unrealized foreign exchange on USD debt and related hedges (83 ) (58 ) (25 ) (395 ) 95 (490 ) Funds from operations (FFO) 17,309 17,613 (304 ) 52,509 48,544 3,965 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic (4) 96,928 94,137 2,791 95,132 93,675 1,457 FFO per unit – basic 0.179 0.187 (0.008 ) 0.552 0.518 0.034 FFO 17,309 17,613 (304 ) 52,509 48,544 3,965 Add: Vendor rent obligation (2) — — — — 628 (628 ) Add: Non-recurring personnel transition costs — 18 (18 ) 107 344 (237 ) Add: Non-recurring adjustments from asset dispositions(5) 51 86 (35 ) 556 86 470 Add: Other one-time adjustments(6) 178 (121 ) 299 (310 ) 84 (394 ) Normalized FFO 17,538 17,596 (58 ) 52,862 49,686 3,176 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic (4) 96,928 94,137 2,791 95,132 93,675 1,457 Normalized FFO per unit – basic 0.181 0.187 (0.006 ) 0.556 0.530 0.026 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per unit amounts) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change AFFO $ $ $ $ $ $ FFO 17,309 17,613 (304 ) 52,509 48,544 3,965 Adjustments: Straight-line adjustments ground lease and rent (1,721 ) (1,218 ) (503 ) (3,875 ) (3,591 ) (284 ) Capital reserve (3) (1,600 ) (1,600 ) — (4,800 ) (4,800 ) — Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) 13,988 14,795 (807 ) 43,834 40,153 3,681 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic (4) 96,928 94,137 2,791 95,132 93,675 1,457 AFFO per unit – basic 0.144 0.157 (0.013 ) 0.461 0.429 0.032 Distributions declared 15,152 15,063 89 45,301 44,973 328 AFFO payout ratio - basic 108.3% 101.8% 6.5% 103.3% 112.0% (8.7)% AFFO 13,988 14,795 (807 ) 43,834 40,153 3,681 Add: Vendor rent obligation (2) — — — — 628 (628 ) Add: Non-recurring personnel transition costs — 18 (18 ) 107 344 (237 ) Add: Non-recurring adjustments from asset dispositions(5) 14 86 (72 ) 60 86 (26 ) Add: Other one-time adjustments(6) 178 (121 ) 299 (310 ) 84 (394 ) Normalized AFFO 14,180 14,778 (598 ) 43,691 41,295 2,396 Weighted average units outstanding (000s) Basic (4) 96,928 94,137 2,791 95,132 93,675 1,457 Normalized AFFO per unit – basic 0.146 0.157 (0.011 ) 0.459 0.441 0.018 Distributions declared 15,152 15,063 89 45,301 44,973 328 Normalized AFFO payout ratio - basic 106.9% 101.9% 5.0% 103.7% 108.9% (5.2)%





(1) Adjustment for equity accounted joint venture relates to a fair value adjustment of swaps in place at the joint venture to swap floating rate bankers’ acceptance rates to a fixed rate and a fair value adjustment of the joint venture investment property. (2) Until Q1 2024, Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO included adjustments for vendor rent obligation amounts due from the vendor of the REIT’s Richmond, BC property, until certain conditions were satisfied. During Q2 2024, these conditions were satisfied and the vendor settled all outstanding amounts. (3) Capital reserve includes maintenance capital expenditures, tenant incentives and leasing costs. Reserve amounts are established with reference to building condition reports, appraisals, and internal estimates of tenant renewal, tenant incentives and leasing costs. The REIT believes that a reserve is more appropriate given the fluctuating nature of capital expenditures. (4) Weighted average number of units includes the Class B LP Units. (5) These adjustments represent one-time balance sheet write-offs, early mortgage repayment charges, and other costs associated with the disposals made during the period. (6) The adjustments are primarily related to unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains) on transactions relating to deferred purchase consideration and other one-time adjustments. Note that the comparative periods for 2024 have been updated to conform with the current period presentation.

SAME PROPERTY RESULTS

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change $ $ $ $ $ $ Property revenues 43,295 45,529 (2,234 ) 130,071 131,036 (965 ) Property expenses (11,098 ) (12,961 ) 1,863 (33,634 ) (37,314 ) 3,680 NOI 32,197 32,568 (371 ) 96,437 93,722 2,715 Add/(Deduct): Amortization of tenant incentives and leasing costs 349 462 (113 ) 976 1,115 (139 ) Straight-line adjustments of rent (1,721 ) (1,215 ) (506 ) (3,875 ) (3,582 ) (293 ) Development and expansion (476 ) (270 ) (206 ) (3,532 ) (1,311 ) (2,221 ) Acquisitions (254 ) (245 ) (9 ) (4,026 ) (2,400 ) (1,626 ) Disposals (15 ) (2,009 ) 1,994 (573 ) (6,054 ) 5,481 Termination fees and tenant reimbursed capital improvements — (10 ) 10 (2,285 ) (147 ) (2,138 ) Same Property NOI 30,080 29,281 799 83,122 81,343 1,779 Industrial same property NOI 29,535 28,696 839 81,576 79,289 2,287



ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Trailing twelve months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Change $ $ $ Net income 78,652 43,342 35,310 Add (deduct): Net interest expense 53,151 53,267 (116 ) Distributions on Class B LP Units 14,900 15,342 (442 ) Fair value adjustments(1) (27,049 ) 3,227 (30,276 ) Amortization expense(1)(2) (3,738 ) (3,235 ) (503 ) Loss on disposal of investment properties 1,205 533 672 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (13 ) 64 (77 ) Income from development property 3,097 1,132 1,965 Non-recurring personnel transition costs 107 1,963 (1,856 ) Non-recurring costs related to asset dispositions 208 86 122 Adjusted EBITDA 120,520 115,721 4,799





(1) Includes equity accounted investments adjustments. (2) Includes amortization of straight line rent, tenant improvement, and leasing commissions.

ADJUSTED NET DEBT

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 $ $ Current and non-current: Mortgages payable 579,062 590,292 Credit facilities 694,925 649,836 Lease liabilities 10,639 10,715 Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 5,340 40,227 Total indebtedness 1,289,966 1,291,070 Less: Unrestricted cash (14,373 ) (11,532 ) Less: Additions to properties under development (42,424 ) (79,811 ) Adjusted net debt 1,233,169 1,199,727



