Middle East Healthcare IT Market Size to Reach USD 251.35 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Middle East healthcare IT market size is calculated at USD 53.65 billion in 2024, grows to USD 62.61 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 251.35 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to increased government investments in digital health infrastructure and the rising adoption of advanced technologies like AI and telemedicine to improve patient care efficiency.

Key Takeaways

Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East healthcare IT market with a revenue share in 2024.

UAE is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By delivery mode, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By delivery mode, the solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the electronic health records segment led the market in 2024.

By application, the tele-healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end-use, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-use, the life science industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/9209

What is Healthcare IT?

Healthcare IT refers to the use of technology and digital systems to manage, store, and share health information for improving patient care and healthcare efficiency. The Middle East healthcare IT market is growing rapidly due to strong government initiatives promoting digital transformation in healthcare, increased investments in smart hospitals, and rising adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) and telemedicine. The region’s focus on improving healthcare accessibility, data security, and operational efficiency is further driving demand. Additionally, expanding AI and cloud-based healthcare solutions are enhancing patient management, clinical workflows, and remote care delivery, contributing to sustained market growth.

For Instance, In February 2025, the Ministry of Health and Prevention introduced the National Unified Licensing Platform to streamline and unify licensing services for healthcare professionals, ensuring a standardized and simplified process across all federal and local levels.



What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Middle East Healthcare IT Market?

The major growth driver of the market include government led digital health initiatives, rising demand for efficient healthcare services, and the growing adoption of technologies like AI, cloud computing, and telemedicine, expanding investments in smart hospitals, electronic health records (EHRs), and cybersecurity solution further boost market growth, alongside efforts to enhace patient experience, data management and overall healthcare infrastructure modernization.

For Instance, In March 2025, Egypt’s Ministry of Health signed an MoU with Siemens Healthineers to set up the first radiology equipment development center in Egypt and the Middle East. The initiative focuses on advancing medical technology, enhancing diagnostic efficiency, and improving patient recovery. Discussions also included a national control center connecting six hospitals, highlighting Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to strengthening Egypt’s healthcare system with innovative solutions.



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9209

Middle East Healthcare IT Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 62.61 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 251.35 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.96% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion, and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Delivery Mode, End-use, Country Country scope Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait; Qatar; Oman Key companies profiled Philips Healthcare; Veradigm Inc. (formerly Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.); Athenahealth, Inc. (Acquired by Hellman & Friedman and Bain Capital); GE Healthcare; Agfa-Gevaert Group; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Optum, Inc.; IBM; Oracle; SAS Institute, Inc.; IQVIA; SAP; Accenture Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us : +1 804 420 9370

What are the Key trends in the Middle East Healthcare IT Market in 2024?

In July 2024, TruDoc Healthcare collaborated with e& enterprise to introduce the engageX solution using the NICE CXone platform. This innovation enhanced healthcare communication in the MENA region by managing patient interactions across multiple channels through one interface, improving engagement, security, and efficiency while supporting TruDoc’s goal of providing advanced, AI-driven telehealth services for better care access and experience.

In April 2024, Mubadala Health joined forces with Oracle to host its Cerner electronic health records system on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in the Dubai region. This move enhances care quality, boosts operational efficiency, and enables real-time data access for over 10,000 users across its healthcare network.

What is the Appearing Challenge in the Middle East Healthcare IT Market?

The market faces challenges such as high implementation costs, data privacy concerns, and limited interoperability between healthcare systems. A shortage of skilled IT professionals and resistance to digital adoption in some regions further hinder progress. Additionally, regulatory complexities, cybersecurity threats, and the need for standardized health data management create barriers to seamless integration and efficient use of healthcare IT solutions across the region.

Segmental Insights

By Application Insights

How did Hardware Segment Dominate the Middle East Healthcare IT Market in 2024?

In 2024, the hardware segment held the largest market share in the market due to increasing adoption of advanced medical devices, servers, and storage systems essential for digital healthcare operations. The growing implementations of electronic health records (EHR), telemedicine infrastructure, and diagnostic equipment also boosted hardware demand. Additionally, the expansion of smart hospitals and investments in connected healthcare technologies further strengthened the segment's dominance in supporting efficient data management and care delivery.

The solution segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market due to rising demand for integrated software platforms that enhance clinical workflows, data management, and patient engagement. Increasing adoption of cloud-based and AI-driven healthcare solutions is driving efficiency and real-time decision-making. Moreover, government digitization initiatives, growing telehealth usage, and the need for cost-effective, scalable healthcare management systems further accelerate the segment's growth during the forecast period.

By Delivery Insights

What made the Electronic Health Records Segment Dominant in the Middle East Healthcare IT Market in 2024?

In 2024, the electronic health record (EHR) segment led the market due to the rapid adoption of digital recordkeeping to improve patient data accessibility, accuracy, and coordination across healthcare facilities. Government initiatives promoting healthcare digitization and interoperability further supported this growth. Additionally, the need for efficient data management, reduced paperwork, and enhanced patient care outcomes drove widespread implementation of EHR systems across hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare institutions in the region.

The tele-healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market due to increasing demand for remote consultations, chronic disease management, and virtual monitoring. Rising smartphone penetration, improved internet connectivity, and government support for digital health initiatives are driving adoption. Additionally, the focus on cost-effective, accessible healthcare and the integration of AI and cloud technologies are further enhancing telehealth services, boosting their growth across the region during the forecast period.

By End-Use Insights

Why the Healthcare Providers Segment Dominated the Middle East Healthcare IT Market in 2024?

In 2024, the healthcare providers segment dominated the market due to the widespread adoption of digital technologies in hospitals and clinics to enhance patient care and operational efficiency. Increased implementation of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, and data analytics solutions supported this growth. Moreover, rising government investments in hospital digitization, improved infrastructure, and the focus on delivering accurate, real-time, and patient-centered healthcare further strengthened the segment's market leadership.

The life science industry segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market due to the rising adoption of digital technologies in research, clinical trials, and drug development. Growing demand for data analytics, AI, and cloud-based solutions to accelerate innovation and ensure regulatory compliance is driving this growth. Additionally, increasing collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and technology providers are enhancing operational efficiency and advancing precision medicine in the region.

By Regional Analysis

How is Saudi Arabia contributing to the Expansion of the Middle East Healthcare IT Market?

In 2024, Saudi Arabia dominated the market due to strong government support for digital transformation under Vision 2030, which prioritizes smart healthcare infrastructure and e-health initiatives. Significant investments in electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine, and AI-driven healthcare solutions further strengthened its leadership. Additionally, advanced hospital networks, high healthcare spending, and strategic public-private partnerships contributed to Saudi Arabia’s dominant revenue share in the regional healthcare IT market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Middle East Healthcare IT Market?

The UAE is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market due to its rapid digital health transformation, strong government initiatives, and investments in smart healthcare infrastructure. The country’s focus on AI, telemedicine, and cloud-based solutions is enhancing healthcare efficiency and accessibility. Additionally, collaborations with global technology providers, supportive regulations, and the expansion of advanced healthcare facilities are driving innovation and accelerating the adoption of healthcare IT solutions across the UAE.

Key Players Operating in the Middle East Healthcare IT Market

Cerner Corporation



Cerner provides electronic health record (EHR) systems and population health management solutions widely adopted by hospitals in the Middle East. Its technology helps healthcare providers streamline patient data management and improve clinical workflows.

Siemens Healthineers



Siemens offers advanced medical imaging hardware and AI-powered diagnostic tools, enabling better disease detection and hospital automation. Its solutions support healthcare digitization initiatives across the region.

Philips Healthcare



Philips contributes with integrated healthcare IT platforms, telehealth services, and remote patient monitoring devices. Its focus on connected care supports chronic disease management and improves patient engagement.

IBM Watson Health



IBM drives AI and data analytics adoption in healthcare, offering solutions for predictive diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and operational optimization. Its technologies help providers harness big data for improved outcomes.

Oracle Corporation



Oracle delivers cloud-based healthcare IT solutions including data management, analytics, and security platforms. Its scalable cloud infrastructure supports healthcare providers and life sciences firms in managing growing data volumes.

Accenture



Accenture provides consulting and implementation services that assist healthcare organizations in digital transformation, IT system integration, and regulatory compliance. Its expertise accelerates adoption and maximizes ROI on healthcare IT investments.

Cerner Middle East & Africa (MEA)



A regional branch of Cerner, this unit focuses on tailoring solutions to local healthcare needs, ensuring compliance with regional regulations, and supporting government health digitization projects.

Recent Developments in the Middle East Healthcare IT Market

In May 2024, Qatar became a member of SNOMED International to improve interoperability and data consistency across its healthcare system. This initiative aligns with the country’s digital health strategy by promoting standardized clinical terminology nationwide.

In January 2024, IBM opened its regional headquarters in Riyadh, emphasizing its support for Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation. The new center aims to drive innovation across sectors, including healthcare, using advanced cloud and AI technologies.



More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Middle East healthcare IT market.

By Delivery Mode

Solutions Software On-Demand/On-premise Cloud-based/ Web-based Services

Hardware

By Application

Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems

Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions)

Laboratory Information

Clinical Information Systems

Medical Imaging Information Systems Radiology Information Systems Monitoring Analysis Software Picture Archiving and Communication Systems

Electronic Health Records Licensed Software Technology Resale Subscriptions Professional Services Others

Tele-healthcare Tele-care Tele-Health

Revenue Cycle Management Integrated Standalone

eClinical Solutions Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & CDMS Clinical Analytics Platforms Clinical Data Integration Platforms Safety Solutions Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) eConsent

Population Health Management (PHM)

Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management Software Hardware Barcodes RFID Tags Services

Clinical alarm management Nurse Call Systems Physiological Monitors Bed Alarms EMR Integration Systems Ventilators Others

Healthcare Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Customer Service and Support Digital Commerce Marketing Sales Cross -CRM

Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers Enrollment and Member Management Provider Management Claims Management Value based Payments Revenue Management and Billing Analytics Personalize/CRM Clinical Decision Support Data management and support Others

Healthcare Analytics Descriptive Analysis Predictive Analysis Prescriptive Analysis





By End-use

Healthcare Providers Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Settings Outpatient Facilities Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) Physician’s Clinic Others (Laboratories, Pharmacy, etc.) Long-term Care Facilities Specialty Centers

Healthcare Payers Government Commercial

Life Sciences Industry Pharma & Biotech Organizations Medical Device Manufacturers Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Academic institutes





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/9209

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics | Towards Chem and Material

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com