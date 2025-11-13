Building Expert Jeff Marcic of Tampa Explains What Many Owners Miss About Smoke Control for HelloNation

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is a smoke control system, and why do so many building owners misunderstand how these systems work? The HelloNation feature “What Many Owners Miss About Smoke Control,” featuring Building Expert Jeff Marcic of Existing Building in Tampa, provides answers and clarifies what truly protects people when fire and smoke emergencies occur.

As explained in the HelloNation article, smoke control systems are often mistaken for large exhaust fans that simply blow smoke outdoors. In truth, they are carefully coordinated systems that manage air pressure, temperature, and barriers to control the direction of smoke. Each part must work precisely to protect occupants and give firefighters safe access to affected areas.

The purpose of smoke control is not to remove all smoke but to guide it safely. During a fire, heat causes smoke to rise and travel quickly through hallways, stairwells, and open spaces. Without proper control, smoke can block exits and fill protected zones within minutes. Jeff Marcic notes that engineers design systems that keep air moving in a way that preserves clear paths for evacuation and maintains safe air conditions until help arrives.

Balancing air pressure is one of the most important parts of smoke control design. The HelloNation article describes how stairwells and elevator shafts are kept at positive pressure so clean air pushes outward, preventing smoke from entering. Exhaust fans in other zones create negative pressure to draw smoke toward safe discharge points, often through rooftop vents. Sensors monitor air pressure throughout the building to ensure the system stays in balance. When pressure is not maintained, smoke can reverse direction and enter areas meant to stay protected.

Florida adds an extra layer of complexity to smoke control. The state’s humid climate changes how air behaves under heat and pressure. Moist air builds pressure differently than dry air, which can alter how quickly smoke spreads. The article explains that HVAC and smoke control systems must be designed together to prevent conflicting airflows. When coordination happens early, the result is a system that keeps people safe while maintaining indoor comfort. When it happens late, retrofitting can lead to extra costs and construction delays.

The HelloNation article details how Florida smoke control requirements follow national safety standards. Both the Florida Building Code and the Florida Fire Prevention Code reference NFPA 92, which defines how systems must be designed, tested, and maintained. Before a building can open, engineers must prove through testing that air pressure, temperature, and control systems perform as intended. These tests simulate fire conditions to confirm that airflow follows its designed path and that all components react properly.

Testing does not end once a building is complete. Functional tests confirm that fans, dampers, and alarms activate in the correct sequence. Pressure testing ensures that stairwells remain at the proper positive pressure to keep smoke out. Performance tests verify that backup power starts immediately if the main power supply fails. Many high-rise buildings in Florida also undergo integrated testing under NFPA 4, which checks that fire alarms, sprinklers, and smoke control systems operate together as one coordinated safety network.

Maintenance is equally important. The HelloNation article explains that even the best system can lose reliability without regular service. In Florida’s warm and humid conditions, metal parts and electrical components are prone to corrosion. Moisture can affect sensors and dampers, leading to inaccurate readings. Marcic emphasizes that regular inspection, calibration, and replacement of worn parts prevent failures and keep systems dependable.

Building changes can also affect how air moves. When new walls are built, ceilings are modified, or doors are replaced, airflow paths may shift. Marcic advises that smoke control testing be done after any major renovation to confirm continued compliance with design standards. Proper documentation of these updates also helps inspectors and engineers verify performance during annual safety reviews.

Humidity’s impact on smoke control is especially relevant in Florida. Warm, moist air can slow how smoke rises and change how pressure builds between spaces. The HelloNation article notes that engineers must consider these conditions in their calculations. Doing so helps ensure that evacuation routes stay clear and that airflows remain predictable during emergencies.

The feature also explores how HVAC interacts with fire safety systems. When properly coordinated, HVAC and smoke control work together to maintain both comfort and safety. When they are not integrated, they can create conflicting pressure zones. Marcic stresses that early coordination between engineers, architects, and fire protection specialists is key to avoiding these problems.

Ultimately, the HelloNation article explains that a smoke control system represents more than code compliance. It is a critical part of a building’s life safety plan. Owners who understand their systems are better prepared to make decisions about maintenance, testing, and upgrades. Florida’s environmental factors make proactive planning even more important. When all parts of the system work together, buildings are safer, inspections run smoothly, and lives are better protected.

Through his guidance, Jeff Marcic helps readers understand what a smoke control system is, why smoke control testing is important, and how humidity and HVAC coordination affect performance. His insights make the topic accessible while emphasizing the real-life impact of thoughtful system design and upkeep.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d39b4f3f-a544-4c47-a86c-8343cf583f76