NORBIT - Results for the third quarter of 2025

In the third quarter, NORBIT delivered revenues of NOK 505.4 million, an increase of 36 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024. The reported EBIT result was NOK 75.4 million, representing a margin of 15 per cent.

For the first nine months of the year, NORBIT delivered revenues of NOK 1 711.5 million, up 43 per cent from the same period last year, while the EBIT result was NOK 377.0 million, up 92 per cent from the corresponding period of 2024.

The Oceans segment reported revenues of NOK 192.4 million, a 22 per cent increase from the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong sonar sales. The EBIT margin for the segment was 21 per cent.

The Connectivity segment reported revenues of NOK 107.5 million, a decline of 3 per cent, and an EBIT margin of 15 per cent. The decline was due to lower deliveries of On-Board Units, with some orders being postponed to the fourth quarter.

The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment reported 96 per cent revenue growth to NOK 224.1 million, and an EBIT margin of 18 per cent. The increase was largely due to stronger demand from the defence and security sector.

“It is encouraging to see that customers continue to show strong trust in NORBIT. The third quarter typically has somewhat lower activity, yet after the first nine months we have already reached revenue levels comparable to the full year of 2024, with an accumulated EBIT result that is almost double compared to the same period in 2024. We are moving with good momentum towards another record year – above the targets set at the beginning of the year - in line with the higher ambition announced after the second quarter”, says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Considering the outlook, the strong balance sheet and financial position of NORBIT, the board of directors decided to resolve an extraordinary dividend of NOK 3.00 per share based on the financial year 2024, bringing the total dividend to NOK 6.00 per share for the said year.

The outlook for NORBIT remains positive, with full-year revenues are expected to end up between NOK 2.5 and NOK 2.6 billion, while the EBIT margin is forecasted to be between 24 and 25 per cent for the year.

"The progress we are delivering this year provides strong momentum heading into 2026. As we continue to grow and deliver on what our customers expect from us, we are being entrusted with larger and more significant assignments. This confirms our strategy — built on market-driven innovation and a corporate culture where our colleagues are truly committed to our core value number one: We deliver. This gives us confidence to continue to Explore More while maintaining our focus on profitable growth”, says Weisethaunet.

Attached is the report for the third quarter and the presentation material.

