Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by NORBIT ASA

Trondheim, 13 November 2025: The board of directors has resolved that an extraordinary cash dividend of NOK 3.00 per share should be paid for the fiscal year 2024. The resolution was based on the authorisation granted by the general meeting on 6 May 2025.

Key dates:

Dividend amount: NOK 3.00 per share

Announced currency: NOK

Last day including right: 17 November 2025

Ex-date: 18 November 2025

Record date: 19 November 2025

Payment date: On or about 26 November 2025

Date of approval: 12 November 2025

For more information:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 650 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.