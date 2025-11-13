Industrial Cable Market Size to Reach USD 191.59 Billion by 2033 | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Cable Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Industrial Cable Market Size was valued at USD 147.56 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 191.59 billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 3.38% over the forecast period 2026-2033.”

The size of the U.S. Industrial Cables Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.14% from 2026 to 2033, reaching USD 30.10 billion by 2033. Growing industrial automation, rising investments in energy-efficient infrastructure, and utility network upgrades are the main drivers of the U.S. Industrial Cable Market's expansion.

Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 and Automation to Augment Market Growth Globally

The need for sophisticated industrial cables is being driven by the growing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as smart factories, IIoT devices, and AI-based systems, which necessitate smooth and fast connectivity. Fiber optics and high-performance cables make it possible for reliable and interference-free data transfer, which is essential for automated machinery and networked devices. The need for strong and dependable industrial cabling solutions grows as manufacturers strive for intelligent control systems, predictive maintenance, and operational efficiency, making the cable sector a crucial facilitator of industrial digital transformation.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

NKT A/S

LS Cable & System Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Southwire Company, LLC

Belden Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Tele-Fonika Kable S.A.

Taihan Electric Wire Co., Ltd.

Brugg Cable Group

Caledonian Cables Ltd.

Top Cable Corp.

Riyadh Cables Group of Companies

KEI Industries Ltd.

Elsewedy Electric Co.

Kabelwerke Brugg AG

Encore Wire Corporation

Leoni AG

Industrial Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 147.56 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 191.59 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.38% From 2026 to 2033 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Cable Type (Low Voltage Cable, Medium Voltage Cable, High Voltage Cable, Fiber Optic Cable)

• By Material (Copper, Aluminum, Fiber Optics)

• By Application (Power Distribution, Telecommunication, Construction, Manufacturing)

• By End Use Industry (Energy and Utilities, Telecommunications, Construction, Automotive)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Cable Type

The Fiber Optic Cable segment dominated the highest revenue share of around 43.87% in 2025E due to its superior bandwidth capacity, high-speed data transmission, and immunity to electromagnetic interference. The Medium Voltage Cable segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 4.97% from 2026 to 2033, primarily due to the rising need for reliable power distribution across industrial zones and renewable energy installations.

By Material

The Copper segment led the Industrial Cable Market in 2025E with a dominant revenue share of 62.10%, owing to its excellent electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. The Fiber Optics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 4.74% from 2026 to 2033 due to the increasing demand for high-speed and high-capacity industrial networks.

By Application

The Power Distribution segment dominated the market with a revenue share of about 39.23% in 2025E, driven by its essential function in safely transmitting electricity across industrial operations. The Telecommunication segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.64% from 2026 to 2033, propelled by industrial digitalization and expansion of 5G infrastructure.

By End-Use Industry

The Energy and Utilities segment dominated the Industrial Cable Market share of about 43.06% in 2025E, largely due to its central role in powering industrial and public infrastructure. The Automotive segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 4.78% between 2026 and 2033, driven by the surge in electric vehicle production and autonomous technologies.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.06% from 2026 to 2033, driven by large-scale investments in automation, electrification, and clean energy. The modernization of existing industrial and power infrastructure, along with increased adoption of smart manufacturing practices, is creating robust demand for advanced industrial cable systems.

Asia Pacific led the global market with a 37.11% revenue share in 2025E, underpinned by rapid industrialization, infrastructure development, and strong growth in manufacturing sectors across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Recent News:

In May 2025 , Prysmian Group expanded its industrial cable production capacity to support accelerating demand from renewable power and smart grid infrastructure upgrades across international markets.

, Prysmian Group expanded its industrial cable production capacity to support accelerating demand from renewable power and smart grid infrastructure upgrades across international markets. In January 2025, Nexans launched new industrial cable solutions designed to improve sustainability and energy efficiency, aligning with increasing electrification and carbon reduction initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Industrial Cable Market Report (The USPs):

INSTALLATION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the annual kilometers of industrial cables installed across manufacturing, energy, and telecom sectors, along with the balance between replacement and new installations.

– helps you understand the annual kilometers of industrial cables installed across manufacturing, energy, and telecom sectors, along with the balance between replacement and new installations. SAFETY & COMPLIANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate failure rates caused by environmental and mechanical stress, and the proportion of cables compliant with fire-resistant and low-smoke emission standards.

– helps you evaluate failure rates caused by environmental and mechanical stress, and the proportion of cables compliant with fire-resistant and low-smoke emission standards. TECHNOLOGY & MATERIAL TRANSITION INDEX – helps you track the industry shift toward halogen-free and eco-friendly materials, increasing adoption of aluminum and hybrid conductors, and penetration of IoT-enabled smart cables.

– helps you track the industry shift toward halogen-free and eco-friendly materials, increasing adoption of aluminum and hybrid conductors, and penetration of IoT-enabled smart cables. COST EFFICIENCY & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE – helps you analyze the reduction in maintenance costs, minimized downtime, and faster ROI achieved through deployment of advanced high-durability cable systems.

– helps you analyze the reduction in maintenance costs, minimized downtime, and faster ROI achieved through deployment of advanced high-durability cable systems. LIFECYCLE DURABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you assess average cable lifespans under varying operational conditions and identify the optimal upgrade cycles for long-term reliability.

– helps you assess average cable lifespans under varying operational conditions and identify the optimal upgrade cycles for long-term reliability. FAILURE REDUCTION IMPACT ANALYSIS – helps you quantify incident reduction rates after upgrading to next-generation insulated cables, showcasing tangible improvements in industrial safety and performance.

