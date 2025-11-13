Notification on publication of statement by the Board of Directors in respect of mandatory public takeover offer

With reference to the announcement of 28 October 2025 regarding the publication of the offer document in respect of the mandatory public takeover offer made by the Kingdom of Denmark, via the Ministry of Finance, Københavns Lufthavne A/S today publishes a statement by the board of directors prepared in accordance with section 23 of the Danish Executive Order no. 614 of 2 June 2025 on takeover offers (in Danish: Bekendtgørelse nr. 614 af 2. juni 2025 om overtagelsestilbud).

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74

Lufthavnsboulevarden 6

DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:

Lars Nørby Johansen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Telephone: +45 32312800

E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk

www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachments