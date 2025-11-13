Aurora Mobile Limited Announces Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

 | Source: Aurora Mobile Limited Aurora Mobile Limited

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JG), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 15% year-over-year.
  • Cost of revenues was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 5% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 20% year-over-year.
  • Total operating expenses were RMB64.4 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 13% year-over-year.
  • Net income was RMB0.7 million (US$92 thousand), compared with a net loss of RMB2.2 million for the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders was RMB13 thousand (US$1 thousand), compared with a net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders of RMB2.6 million for the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB0.9 million adjusted net loss for the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.6 million for the same quarter last year.

Mr. Weidong Luo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Mobile, commented, “We achieved another Aurora Mobile’s historic milestone again! In this quarter, we recorded the first ever back-to-back quarterly U.S. GAAP net income.

Our team worked hard, executed well and delivered another great quarterly financial results. These include:

  • Our global flagship product, EngageLab, continues to shine with great year-over-year new customers and cumulative contract value growth. The ARR (“Annual Recurring Revenue”) for September 2025 was at a new milestone of RMB53.7 million. Compared to a year ago, ARR has grown by more than 160% in 12 months.
  • Secondly, the Group’s total revenue of RMB90.9 million, achieving a remarkable 15% year-over-year and sequential 1% growth. This RMB90.9 million was at the very high end of the guidance we have provided.
  • Thirdly, our Developer Subscription and Financial Risk Management business had their best revenue quarter in history.
  • Fourthly, Net Dollar Retention Rate was at 104% for our core Developer Subscription business for the trailing 12 months period ended September 30, 2025.”

Mr. Shan-Nen Bong, Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Mobile, added, “We are encouraged by the Q3 numbers we have delivered. Apart from the above Chris has mentioned, we have recorded net cash inflow from operating activities of RMB23.3 million which boosted our cash balance (including restricted cash and short-term investments) to the highest balance in the past 14 quarters. I believed we are on solid foundation with strong financial position to propel our ongoing and future growth acceleration.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB90.9 million (US$12.8 million), an increase of 15% from RMB79.1 million in the same quarter of last year, attributable to a 12% increase in revenue from Developer Services and a 23% increase in revenue from Vertical Applications. In particular, the revenues from Value-Added Services within Developer Services increased by 22% compared to the same quarter of last year.

Cost of revenues was RMB27.1 million (US$3.8 million), an increase of 5% from RMB25.8 million in the same quarter of last year. The increase was mainly due to a RMB1.3 million increase in media cost, a RMB0.9 million increase in cloud cost and a RMB2.8 million increase in technical service cost. The impact is partially offset by a RMB3.7 million decrease in short messaging cost.

Gross profit was RMB63.8 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 20% from RMB53.2 million in the same quarter of last year.

Total operating expenses were RMB64.4 million (US$9.0 million), an increase of 13% from RMB57.1 million in the same quarter of last year.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB25.9 million (US$3.6 million), an increase of 7% from RMB24.2 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB1.5 million increase in personnel costs.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million), an increase of 19% from RMB22.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB3.8 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB1.0 million increase in marketing expense.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB11.9 million (US$1.7 million), an increase of 13% from RMB10.4 million in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to a RMB0.4 million increase in personnel costs and a RMB0.9 million increase in bad debt provision.

Income from operations was RMB0.4 million (US$63 thousand), compared with a RMB3.6 million loss from operations in the same quarter of last year.

Net income was RMB0.7 million (US$92 thousand), compared with a RMB2.2 million net loss in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB1.5 million (US$0.2 million), compared with a RMB0.9 million adjusted net loss in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was RMB2.8 million (US$0.4 million) compared with RMB0.6 million for the same quarter of last year.

The cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investment were RMB141.2 million (US$19.8 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared with RMB119.5 million as of December 31, 2024.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects the total revenue to be between RMB94.0 million and RMB96.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 1% to 3%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Update on Share Repurchase

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had repurchased a total of 327,084 ADS, of which 4,435 ADSs, or around US$37.7 thousand were repurchased during the third quarter in 2025.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing time on the same day).

All participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI6c0a9eb882844ba3af7d69e57b3ec7dc

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Aurora Mobile’s website at https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses two non-GAAP measures, adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA, as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net (loss)/income as net (loss)/income excluding share-based compensation. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net (loss)/income excluding interest expense, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of intangible assets, income tax expenses/(benefits) and share-based compensation.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in its business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that it includes in loss from operations and net (loss)/income.

The Company believes that adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about its operating results, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the management in their financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net (loss)/income and adjusted EBITDA is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure are included at the end of this press release.

Net Dollar Retention Rate

Net Dollar Retention Rate is calculated for a trailing 12-month period by first identifying all Developer Subscription customers (excluding private cloud business) in the prior 12-month period, and then calculating the quotient from dividing the revenue generated from such customers in the trailing 12-month period by the revenue generated from the same group of customers in the prior 12-month period.

Annual Recurring Revenue

We define Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) as the annualized revenue run rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue (“MRR”) and multiplying it by 12. MRR is defined as the recurring revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers for the relevant month.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile’s strategies; Aurora Mobile’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile’s ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora Mobile has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora Mobile has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://ir.jiguang.cn/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Aurora Mobile Limited
ir@jiguang.cn

Christensen
In China
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Footnote:

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2025.

AURORA MOBILE LIMITED 
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS 
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”), except for number of shares and per share data) 
                
  Three months ended Nine months ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 
  RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
                
Revenues 79,052  89,860  90,872  12,765  223,017  269,693  37,884  
Cost of revenues (25,846) (30,215) (27,117) (3,809) (70,668) (87,449) (12,284) 
Gross profit 53,206  59,645  63,755  8,956  152,349  182,244  25,600  
Operating expenses               
Research and development (24,157) (25,958) (25,881) (3,635) (70,490) (76,446) (10,738) 
Sales and marketing (22,448) (22,651) (26,618) (3,739) (60,317) (72,572) (10,194) 
General and administrative (10,447) (12,190) (11,856) (1,665) (34,056) (36,722) (5,158) 
Total operating expenses (57,052) (60,799) (64,355) (9,039) (164,863) (185,740) (26,090) 
Other operating income 202  210  1,039  146  2,836  1,446  203  
(Loss)/Income from operations (3,644) (944) 439  63  (9,678) (2,050) (287) 
Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 195  143  (98) (14) 184  83  12  
Interest income 211  314  308  43  2,593  858  121  
Interest expenses (42) (6) (27) (4) (90) (72) (10) 
Other income 1,048  34  -  -  1,043  34  5  
Gains from fair value change 50  73  74  10  88  185  26  
(Loss)/Income before income taxes (2,182) (386) 696  98  (5,860) (962) (133) 
Income tax benefits/(expenses) 24  882  (46) (6) (215) 500  70  
Net (loss)/income (2,158) 496  650  92  (6,075) (462) (63) 
Less: net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 423  517  663  93  (95) 2,124  298  
Net loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders  (2,581) (21) (13) (1) (5,980) (2,586) (361) 
Net loss per share, for Class A and Class B common shares:               
Class A and B Common Shares - basic and diluted (0.03) (0.00) (0.00) (0.00) (0.08) (0.03) (0.00) 
Shares used in net loss per share computation:               
Class A Common Shares - basic and diluted 62,717,083  63,394,534  63,370,150  63,370,150  62,669,237  63,340,221  63,340,221  
Class B Common Shares - basic and diluted 17,000,189  17,000,189  17,000,189  17,000,189  17,000,189  17,000,189  17,000,189  
Other comprehensive loss               
Foreign currency translation adjustments (826) (188) (453) (64) (540) (723) (102) 
Total other comprehensive loss, net of tax (826) (188) (453) (64) (540) (723) (102) 
Total comprehensive (loss)/income (2,984) 308  197  28  (6,615) (1,185) (165) 
Less: comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 423  517  663  93  (95) 2,124  298  
Comprehensive loss attributable to Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders (3,407) (209) (466) (65) (6,520) (3,309) (463) 
                



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED 
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) 
        
  As of 
  December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 
  RMB RMB US$ 
ASSETS       
Current assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents 119,171  92,408  12,980  
Restricted cash 376  388  55  
Short-term investments -  48,416  6,801  
Accounts receivable 50,804  43,911  6,168  
Prepayments and other current assets 14,264  15,656  2,199  
Total current assets 184,615  200,779  28,203  
Non-current assets:       
Long-term investments 113,506  113,040  15,879  
Property and equipment, net 4,573  2,944  414  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,146  15,903  2,234  
Intangible assets, net 13,767  11,482  1,613  
Goodwill 37,785  37,785  5,308  
Deferred tax assets 131  10  1  
Other non-current assets 6,510  6,220  874  
Total non-current assets 193,418  187,384  26,323  
Total assets 378,033  388,163  54,526  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY       
Current liabilities:       
Short-term loan 3,000  -  -  
Accounts payable 32,691  31,863  4,476  
Deferred revenue and customer deposits 147,111  166,325  23,364  
Operating lease liabilities 4,461  4,066  571  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 74,370  72,348  10,163  
Total current liabilities 261,633  274,602  38,574  
Non-current liabilities:       
Operating lease liabilities 13,376  12,138  1,705  
Deferred tax liabilities 3,059  1,850  260  
Other non-current liabilities 567  567  80  
Total non-current liabilities 17,002  14,555  2,045  
Total liabilities 278,635  289,157  40,619  
Shareholders’ equity:       
Common shares 50  51  7  
Treasury shares (1,674) (2,542) (357) 
Additional paid-in capital 1,045,221  1,046,881  147,055  
Accumulated deficit (995,715) (998,301) (140,231) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,040  19,317  2,713  
Total Aurora Mobile Limited’s shareholders’ equity 67,922  65,406  9,187  
Noncontrolling interests 31,476  33,600  4,720  
Total shareholders’ equity 99,398  99,006  13,907  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 378,033  388,163  54,526  
        



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED 
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS 
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) 
                
  Three months ended Nine months ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 
  RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted Net (Loss)/Income:               
Net (loss)/income (2,158) 496  650 92 (6,075) (462) (63) 
Add:               
Share-based compensation 1,249  287  813 114 3,430  1,507  212  
Adjusted net (loss)/income (909) 783  1,463 206 (2,645) 1,045  149  
Reconciliation of Net (Loss)/Income to Adjusted EBITDA:               
Net (loss)/income (2,158) 496  650 92 (6,075) (462) (63) 
Add:               
Income tax (benefits)/expenses (24) (882) 46 6 215  (500) (70) 
Interest expenses 42  6  27 4 90  72  10  
Depreciation of property and equipment 361  232  217 30 1,112  715  100  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,112  1,048  1,079 152 3,596  3,146  442  
EBITDA (667) 900  2,019 284 (1,062) 2,971  419  
Add:               
Share-based compensation 1,249  287  813 114 3,430  1,507  212  
Adjusted EBITDA 582  1,187  2,832 398 2,368  4,478  631  
                



AURORA MOBILE LIMITED 
UNAUDITED SAAS BUSINESSES REVENUE 
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and US dollars (“US$”)) 
                
                
  Three months ended Nine months ended 
  September 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 
  RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ 
                
Developer Services 57,485  64,407  64,422  9,049  158,640  191,151  26,851  
Subscription 51,651  53,659  57,330  8,053  142,126  164,456  23,101  
Value-Added Services 5,834  10,748  7,092  996  16,514  26,695  3,750  
Vertical Applications 21,567  25,453  26,450  3,716  64,377  78,542  11,033  
Total Revenue 79,052  89,860  90,872  12,765  223,017  269,693  37,884  
Gross Profits 53,206  59,645  63,755  8,956  152,349  182,244  25,600  
Gross Margin 67.3% 66.4% 70.2% 70.2% 68.3% 67.6% 67.6% 
                




Recommended Reading