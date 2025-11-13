Middle East Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Strategic Planning and Agile Responses are Crucial to Capitalizing on Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure, City-Level Construction by Value and Cost Structure, Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Middle East, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The analyst's research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Key Insights

Middle East Residential Construction Industry



The Middle East residential construction industry offers significant growth potential driven by urbanization, technological innovation, and government support. Modernization initiatives and sustainable building practices provide opportunities for market differentiation and long-term value creation. Investors have a unique opportunity to capitalize on these trends amid evolving market dynamics.

However, inflation, regulatory complexity, and supply chain disruptions persist, creating risks that require agile, localized responses. Political and economic uncertainties further necessitate robust risk management and diversified financing strategies. Strategic planning is essential to overcome these hurdles while seizing emerging opportunities.

Middle East Commercial Construction



The Middle East commercial construction sector is positioned for strong growth, driven by urban renewal and the demand for flexible, digitally integrated spaces. Investments in smart building technologies and sustainable practices offer significant potential for long-term value creation and competitive differentiation.

The dynamic market environment provides ample opportunities for strategic growth and innovation. Despite these prospects, inflation, regulatory complexities, and market volatility persist. Shifting consumer preferences and post-pandemic recovery dynamics require continuous adaptation and agile management. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for maintaining momentum and ensuring project success.

Middle East Institutional Construction



Institutional construction in the Middle East offers substantial opportunities to enhance public services and drive long-term social progress. Modernizing educational and healthcare infrastructure is critical for supporting economic development and improving quality of life. The sector's transformation is key to meeting the evolving demands of modern societies.



However, funding constraints, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and regulatory uncertainties remain significant obstacles that must be overcome. The reliance on public funding and external donor support further adds risk, necessitating agile and diversified financing approaches. Stakeholders must develop robust risk management strategies to navigate these challenges effectively.

Middle East Industrial Construction



The Middle East's industrial construction sector offers significant modernization opportunities, enhanced productivity, and long-term competitive advantage through digital transformation and automation. Investments in technology-driven infrastructure are expected to boost manufacturing efficiency and Middle East competitiveness.

These trends represent a critical pathway for economic diversification in the region. However, volatility in commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory uncertainties remain substantial challenges that require proactive management. Geopolitical risks and economic fluctuations further underscore the need for diversified financing and agile operational strategies. Stakeholders must adopt robust risk management practices to mitigate these uncertainties effectively.

Middle East Infrastructure Construction



Modernized infrastructure in the Middle East offers vast opportunities to boost economic connectivity, drive regional growth, and enhance quality of life. Significant investments in digital and sustainable technologies can transform aging systems and create long-term value, paving the way for economic diversification. These opportunities are critical for supporting the region's strategic vision for development.

However, high capital requirements, complex regulatory frameworks, and political uncertainties present substantial challenges that must be overcome. Effective risk management and adaptive planning are essential to mitigate economic volatility and ensure project success. Stakeholders must be prepared to navigate these challenges with agility and robust financing strategies.

Report Scope: A Bundled Offering, Comprising 5 Country Reports

United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook

Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Databook

Qatar Construction Industry Databook

Israel Construction Industry Databook

Turkey Construction Industry Databook

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2020-2029.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Economic Indicators



Top Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms:

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

