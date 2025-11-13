New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reaches $18.7 Million Raised Milestone as Investors Prepare for V1 Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The crypto market continues to evolve rapidly, with investors paying close attention to new DeFi projects showing early signs of strong adoption. Among the emerging names, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has quickly become one of the top cryptos on investor watchlists. The project’s ecosystem has seen remarkable traction in recent months as the team moves closer to its anticipated V1 protocol launch, a milestone expected to highlight real product delivery within decentralized finance.





Momentum around this new DeFi crypto continues to grow, reflecting rising confidence in its vision and model. As attention shifts from speculation-driven tokens to those with proven development progress, Mutuum Finance stands out as a project designed around utility, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is an upcoming DeFi crypto project aiming to create a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing platform. It’s built to provide users with efficient access to on-chain liquidity, allowing them to lend assets to earn yield or borrow against their holdings without selling them.

The platform’s core mission is to make DeFi lending safer and more transparent. Every process is managed by smart contracts that automate transactions, ensuring trustless interactions between lenders and borrowers. By eliminating intermediaries, Mutuum Finance gives users more control over their funds and simplifies the lending process for both institutional and retail participants.

The project has already built strong early momentum. As of now, Mutuum Finance has raised $18.7 million from its ongoing presale, attracting a growing investor base of over 18,000 holders. These figures signal strong community engagement and confidence in the platform’s long-term potential.

Token Performance and Phase 6 Progress

The MUTM token has shown consistent appreciation since the presale began in early 2025. Starting at just $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has now reached $0.035 in Phase 6, representing a 250% increase for early participants.

Each phase of the presale follows a fixed price and allocation model, which creates structured progression and a sense of competition among investors. Demand has remained steady throughout the year, pushing Phase 6 to reach over 86% allocation.

According to recent updates, the project has also enhanced accessibility — investors can now purchase MUTM tokens directly with a card, and there are no purchase limits, removing barriers for both small and large buyers.

Mutuum Finance also introduced a 24-hour leaderboard, rewarding the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM. This system has helped maintain excitement and transparency within the presale, keeping the community actively engaged as the next stage approaches.

Supply Structure and Allocation Details

From the total 4 billion MUTM tokens, the team has allocated 45.5% (about 1.82 billion) to the presale — ensuring that nearly half the supply goes directly to the community before exchange listings. So far, 796 million tokens have already been sold, with strong daily participation continuing to accelerate the pace of sales.

The transparent structure of Mutuum’s tokenomics aims to balance short-term accessibility with long-term sustainability. The remaining supply is distributed among areas that will support the protocol’s ecosystem and growth over time — including development, liquidity, partnerships, and a shortfall reserve fund.

This presale design ensures that early contributors receive significant exposure while the project secures the resources needed to build and expand efficiently post-launch.





Product Development and Upcoming V1 Launch

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap has been progressing according to plan. The team confirmed through its official X account that the V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This marks one of the most important milestones for the project, as it will showcase the platform’s key functional components before the mainnet rollout.

The upcoming version will include several key components designed to showcase the core mechanics of the protocol. It will feature liquidity pools, allowing users to deposit assets and earn passive income through interest. Participants will also receive mtTokens, which represent their share of the pool and automatically accumulate yield over time.

In addition, debt tokens will track each borrower’s loan position and repayment status, ensuring transparency within the system. Finally, the liquidator bot will play a vital role in maintaining balance by managing undercollateralized loans quickly and efficiently. These elements together will form the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s V1 protocol.

These elements form the foundation of Mutuum Finance’s lending mechanism, combining automation, on-chain transparency, and a risk-managed design. The team also confirmed that ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateralization.

As the testnet launch approaches, anticipation continues to grow. Investors view this phase as a critical point where the project transitions from concept to a live, functional DeFi product — a move that often signals long-term potential for sustained adoption and token demand.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Gaining Traction

Several factors explain why Mutuum Finance is drawing attention from investors who typically focus on blue-chip or emerging DeFi assets.

1. Proven Growth Model

Mutuum’s presale progress shows steady, organic growth instead of hype-driven surges. This structured approach builds trust and provides early stability — two qualities that investors often look for when evaluating long-term projects.

2. Real Utility

Unlike many tokens that rely solely on speculation, Mutuum Finance integrates token utility into its ecosystem. The buy-and-distribute mechanism ensures a portion of platform revenue is used to buy MUTM tokens on the open market and redistribute them to users staking mtTokens. This creates sustainable buying pressure directly linked to lending activity.

3. Verified Security and Transparency

Mutuum Finance recently completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming the strength and security of its smart contracts. Alongside that, the project runs a $50,000 bug bounty program, rewarding developers who identify vulnerabilities before mainnet. These efforts demonstrate a proactive commitment to risk management — a critical factor in DeFi.

Entering Phase 2 of Development

As the presale nears its final stages, Mutuum Finance is preparing to transition from its early funding phase to full-scale development and launch readiness. Phase 2 of the roadmap focuses on completing the core smart contract development, finalizing the DApp interface, and integrating risk management parameters like collateral limits and interest rate models.

This next stage represents a major shift, from community building to product validation. The successful delivery of the V1 protocol will mark the first public demonstration of the team’s technical execution.

Given its progress so far, analysts expect Mutuum Finance to remain a top crypto project to watch through the end of 2025. Its combination of strong presale metrics, upcoming product milestones, and robust tokenomics has made it a standout name in the DeFi crypto landscape.

Momentum Ahead of Launch

With $18.7 million raised, nearly 18,000 holders, and Phase 6 nearing completion, Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive period in its growth. The V1 testnet launch will serve as the first step toward real-world adoption and could become the catalyst for its next wave of visibility and demand.

As the broader market starts to warm up for 2026, the timing of Mutuum Finance’s development places it in a favorable position. If the team continues delivering on its roadmap, MUTM could emerge as one of the most discussed new cryptos heading into the next cycle.