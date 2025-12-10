New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised as Roadmap Phase Completion Continues

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a rising project in the DeFi crypto sector, is reporting continued progress across the development roadmap as funding approaches a major threshold. With steady technical updates and strong user participation, the project is entering one of its busiest periods ahead of its upcoming protocol milestones.





Growing Funding Base and Expanding Community

Mutuum Finance states that total funding has now reached $19.2M, placing the project close to the $20M mark. This level of early participation reflects the increasing interest surrounding the protocol’s lending framework and the upcoming shift into live testing. The number of users has also grown, with more than 18,400 holders currently participating in the ecosystem. The project reports that interest remains consistent across different regions, with new users joining daily as the presale advances.

The token launched in early 2025 at $0.01. It now trades at $0.035, representing a 250% rise over the development period. Mutuum Finance attributes this early increase to ongoing roadmap updates and demand for the remaining allocation in the current phase.

Phase 6 Allocation and Remaining Supply

Mutuum Finance is progressing through Phase 6 of its token sale. The team confirms that allocation in this phase is now more than 96% complete. Only a small percentage of tokens remain at the current rate, which has helped accelerate daily activity. As the project moves closer to full allocation, participation is increasing due to the approaching shift to the next pricing stage.

The token supply totals 4 billion MUTM, with 1.82 billion tokens allocated for the presale. This equals 45.5% of all tokens. More than 810 million tokens have already been purchased. According to the team, this structure was designed to distribute ownership across a broad user base and strengthen long-term liquidity.

Mutuum Finance’s 24-hour leaderboard continues to encourage activity. The top contributor each day receives $500 in MUTM, helping maintain engagement throughout the presale period. The project also supports card payment, simplifying access for users who want a direct method of joining the token sale.





Development Progress Across Roadmap Phases

Mutuum Finance is currently moving through its planned roadmap phases. The team states that Phase 2 development has introduced refinements to borrowing logic, liquidation behavior, collateral handling, interface layout and internal analytics systems. These adjustments prepare the protocol for upcoming public testing and ensure each module responds correctly under variable conditions.

The structure of the protocol centers on two lending markets. Users can supply assets such as ETH or USDT and receive mtTokens in return. mtTokens grow in value when borrowers repay interest. This system aims to offer predictable yield behavior tied directly to protocol usage.

Borrowers interact with interest rates that adjust based on liquidity. When the pool has ample supply, borrowing stays affordable. When liquidity tightens, borrowing becomes more expensive. Loan-to-value limits set boundaries for collateral usage. If the value falls below a threshold, the system may liquidate part of the position. The protocol reports that liquidation tests in Phase 2 have focused on ensuring predictable outcomes during rapid price movement.

Security Framework and Halborn Review

Security remains one of the largest areas of focus. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. The audit covered contract behavior, transfer logic and risk exposure. The team is also working with Halborn Security, which is conducting a deeper review of the core lending contracts. This review examines liquidation rules, collateral triggers, interest systems and repayment flows.

The project continues to run a $50,000 bug bounty, inviting developers to test for issues that automated reviews may not detect. Mutuum Finance states that these layers of evaluation are necessary ahead of its first public release.

Mutuum Finance is also preparing a USD-pegged stablecoin supported by borrower interest. The stablecoin is intended to anchor borrowing activity by offering predictable value. The team reports that stablecoins play a key role in helping lending protocols scale because they improve liquidity and reduce volatility exposure for users.

The project also plans to expand to multiple layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment would reduce transaction fees and help the protocol support higher activity levels. Lending platforms often rely on frequent updates to collateral values and interest positions, making lower-cost processing an important component of long-term growth.

Outlook as Funding Approaches $20M

Mutuum Finance confirmed through its official X account that the V1 testnet is on track for release in Q4 2025. V1 will include the lending pool, mtTokens, liquidation engine and debt-tracking module. ETH and USDT will be the first supported assets. The team states that users will be able to observe how the protocol manages borrowing and repayment under live conditions.

The testnet will also allow the team to collect feedback and refine system components ahead of the next roadmap phase. Mutuum Finance notes that updates will continue as key features move closer to completion.

With allocation nearing completion, user numbers rising and the development timeline continuing on schedule, Mutuum Finance reports that interest in the project is increasing. The combination of functional testing, security review, stablecoin development and layer-2 planning positions the project for an active period heading into its first testnet release.

As the roadmap advances, Mutuum Finance is shaping itself as one of the notable next crypto projects in the DeFi lending segment, with further updates expected as the Q4 milestone approaches.