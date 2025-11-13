Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Releases 2025 Q3 Quarterly Financial and Disclosure Report

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX ) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Quarter Ending September 30, 2025, demonstrating steady progress in executing its multi-phase digital transformation and shared-resources business model. Building on its Q2 foundation, the Company continued transitioning from legacy real-estate assets to a diversified portfolio of high-potential AI-enhanced digital media, marketing, and e-commerce platforms.

Revenues for the Quarter ending June 30, 2025 ("Q2 2025") were $22,734

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 9/30/25 were $1,132,342

The total outstanding common shares as of September 30, 2025 were 6,406,143 with 4,225,955 of those shares in the float

The Company ended the quarter with $203,162 in cash on hand and a total public market cap of around $480,000. ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine, Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat.

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.

Q3 Highlights and Strategic Milestones

Launch and acquisition of multiple new digital properties across multiple categories, including:

HeyDecorGirl.com , FavoriteHairstyles.com , HairGrowthX.com , medtours-abroad.com , https://7-kabale.com/ , https://syvkabale.com/ , https://7-kabal.net/ , TemplateDIY.com , SchoolCalendar.net , and PartyVibesFun.com

, , , , , , , , , and Dozens of connected social media channels across Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube to drive cross-traffic and engagement

These properties officially began operations under ACGX as of September 30, 2025, with updates and additional sites scheduled to go live in Q4 2025 and Q1 2026

Paul Sorkin, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "Q3 marked the true beginning of ACGX's next chapter. We've gone from being a traditional investment holding company to building a fully connected network of digital assets that can share traffic, tools, and technology. By combining our experience with AI-driven automation, content production, and marketing optimization, we are creating an ecosystem designed to grow exponentially — where one property's success fuels the others. Every site, every partnership, and every piece of content is a brick in the long-term foundation we're building for sustainable, scalable, and diversified growth. We've prioritized long-term shareholder value over short-term revenue spikes. By reducing debt, reducing fixed overhead, and focusing on digital properties that can scale efficiently, we're setting ACGX up for a strong 2026 and beyond."

Other Highlights

PeopleVine Investment: ACGX continues to hold 1,693,086 shares of PeopleVine, Inc. (1,518,711 common shares and 174,375 options) and one Board seat. The company continues to do well overall and remains in discussions with potential investors regarding a partial sale of these shares to redeploy capital into additional high-upside projects for ACGX while helping PeopleVine scale faster and potentially increase the future value of the PeopleVine shares that ACGX owns.

Say Less Spritz: ACGX owns 20% of the brand under its new ownership structure with Beverage Assets, LLC, following a debt-to-equity conversion earlier this year.

Consulting & Receivables: ACGX maintains a consulting and marketing agreement with Connect Gifting Company, LLC, with an outstanding receivable balance of $27,383.25. The company is reviewing its legal options for collection.

With the company's low share float, cash on hand, and minimal fixed overhead, ACG is well positioned to take advantage of a wide range of opportunities. Our long-term strategy remains focused on vertical integration and shared resource models between projects to achieve greater operational efficiency and long-term growth. We will update the public when anything else is completed.

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling digital assets through a shared-resource ecosystem. Our vertically integrated model leverages shared teams, tools, and traffic to help portfolio companies grow faster, operate more efficiently, and monetize smarter.

ACGX's digital asset roll-up strategy targets undervalued online properties—such as websites, social media pages, and digital brands—and modernizes them with AI-driven innovations to boost traffic, engagement, and revenue.

By combining capital, relationships, experience, and technology, ACGX creates long-term value for its portfolio companies and shareholders while reducing risk through diversification across multiple verticals.

For more information www.ACGX.us

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Say Less Spritz

Say Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com

