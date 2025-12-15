Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Announces the Launch of the Alliance Creative Ai Agency and ACGX.AI

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ) (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX ) is pleased to announce the official launch of ACGX.AI , a next-generation Full-Service AI Character & Marketing Agency built to help companies elevate their branding, expand revenue, and stay competitive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

This new agency model blends traditional marketing expertise with advanced AI technologies, offering companies a more efficient and cost-effective way to produce consistent, high-quality content across digital platforms The launch marks a major step forward in ACGX's long-term strategy to expand recurring revenue streams, modernize its digital asset portfolio, and operate as a forward-thinking digital marketing group.

A Full-Service Agency With AI Characters at the Core

ACGX.AI offers a complete suite of marketing and media services, all enhanced through AI-driven tools and production workflows. At the heart of the agency is its signature specialty:

AI Characters, Digital Spokespeople & Brand Mascots

These custom-built personalities can serve as long-term digital ambassadors for companies across any industry—appearing in videos, ads, social media content, sales funnels, onboarding materials, and more.

By engaging audiences through consistent, personality-driven content, AI characters help businesses strengthen brand recognition, improve engagement, and increase conversions—while remaining flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient.

Full-Service Marketing & Creative Solutions

In addition to AI character development, ACGX.AI provides a comprehensive suite of ongoing marketing services structured for retainers, subscriptions, and long-term agency partnerships, including:

• Content creation and video production for short-form and long-form platforms

• Website and landing page design optimized for conversion and mobile use

• SEO, PPC, and paid advertising management

• Lead generation and social media growth strategies and management

• Email, SMS, and CRM campaigns, pipeline automation, and retention strategies.



These services are designed to work together under a single agency relationship, giving clients a dedicated team focused on branding, production, marketing, and automation.

Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group, Inc., shared his excitement about this new chapter:

"I'm extremely excited about this next phase because I believe that AI characters are becoming powerful new marketing tools, similar to influencers, brand mascots, or spokesperson campaigns—but faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective. We believe brands that adopt engaging AI characters will see stronger awareness, deeper engagement, and better performance. Our goal is to serve as a long-term marketing partner by delivering modern, scalable solutions that drive measurable results."

A Strategic Evolution of the ACGX Business Model

The launch of this Agency supports ACGX's broader strategy to build a scalable ecosystem of digital services, online assets, and AI-enhanced operations. Key initiatives include:

• Expanding recurring revenue streams

• Modernizing operations through AI and automation

• Leveraging shared resources across platforms

• Acquiring and enhancing digital media properties

• Improving scalability while reducing overhead



About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling digital assets through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.

ACGX's strategy centers on modernizing and consolidating undervalued online properties while launching new revenue-generating digital services, such as the ACGX.AI Full-Service AI Character & Marketing Agency.

More information available at: ACGX.US

AI Agency Services at: ACGX.AI

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

About Say Less Spritz

Say Less Spritz is a low ABV premium light wine in a can. Say Less blends a carefully sourced selection of West Coast rosé and wine varietals with sparkling water and real fruit juice to create a single serving ready to drink (RTD) wine in a can. The Award winning Products come in 6 flavors: Classic Rosé Spritz, Pineapple Rosé Spritz, Watermelon Rosé Spritz, Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc. All products are 100 calories or less, 5 grams of sugar or less, and contain all natural ingredients. The rosé collection is sweetened with monk fruit to provide a cleaner and more enjoyable drinking experience without compromising on taste or quality. For more info: www.SayLessSpritz.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

info@ACGemail.com

InvestorWire Service Contact: