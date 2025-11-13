Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Toward V1 Launch as Phase 6 Crosses 90% With Over 18k Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi market continues to evolve rapidly, and few projects have captured investor attention quite like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) . With its presale now more than 90% complete in Phase 6, the project is solidifying its position as one of the top crypto developments of late 2025. Mutuum’s steady growth, combined with clear progress toward its V1 testnet launch, highlights the strong momentum behind this new DeFi crypto.



What started as an early-stage idea to create a more efficient decentralized lending platform has quickly transformed into one of the most closely watched presales of the year. The pace of adoption reflects growing confidence in the project’s structure, technology, and transparent communication with its expanding community.

Building a Smarter DeFi Lending Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol designed to make crypto credit markets more secure and transparent. Users will be able to lend digital assets to earn yield or borrow against their holdings without relying on intermediaries.

The system operates entirely through smart contracts, which automate lending processes and ensure all transactions remain verifiable on-chain. This structure provides both flexibility and safety — two qualities often missing in traditional finance and even in some existing DeFi platforms.

At the core of the ecosystem are two main features: pooled lending markets that provide liquidity for widely used assets and isolated lending markets designed for more specific tokens. This combination allows Mutuum to manage risk efficiently while still supporting a diverse range of assets.

Rapid Presale Progress and Key Numbers

The project’s growth has been exceptional since its presale began in early 2025. Starting at just $0.01 per token, MUTM is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a nearly 300% increase for early supporters.

To date, Mutuum Finance has raised $18.7 million and attracted more than 18,000 holders, with 796 million tokens sold. The current phase has passed the 90% allocation mark, signaling that another price jump could be on the horizon as Phase 7 approaches.

From the total 4 billion MUTM supply, 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is allocated to the presale. This structure ensures that nearly half of the total supply goes directly to community participants, an approach designed to reward early involvement.

Each presale phase follows a fixed allocation and price system. As demand rises, the next stage activates automatically, offering transparency and predictability for buyers. This design has encouraged steady participation throughout the year and helped sustain interest even during quieter market periods.

Transparency and Engagement Features

One of the elements that makes Mutuum Finance stand out is its focus on community transparency. The project runs a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor earns $500 worth of MUTM. This feature keeps the presale active and fair while showcasing major contributors in real time.

Another update that helped accelerate adoption was the introduction of direct card purchases. Investors can now buy MUTM using credit or debit cards, and there are no purchase limits, removing one of the main barriers to participation. This accessibility improvement has contributed to the surge of new holders over the past weeks.

Together, these features demonstrate that Mutuum Finance is not only building a functional DeFi product but also prioritizing user experience and inclusivity from the start.





Security and Audits

In an industry where trust is essential, Mutuum Finance has taken security seriously from the earliest stages of development. The project underwent a CertiK audit, achieving a 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming that its smart contracts meet high safety standards.

In addition, the team launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to reward developers who help identify potential vulnerabilities before mainnet deployment. This proactive approach adds another layer of security while demonstrating the team’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability.

These measures have played a major role in attracting investors who value reliability and verified code integrity, particularly at a time when new crypto projects are increasingly expected to deliver professional-grade security frameworks.

Toward the V1 Testnet Launch

Mutuum Finance’s development roadmap has been clear and consistent. According to the project’s official announcement on X , the V1 protocol launch is planned for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet.

The first version will include the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and the Liquidator Bot, forming the foundation of its on-chain lending mechanism. The protocol will initially support ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral — two of the most liquid and trusted assets in the crypto ecosystem.

This launch represents a turning point for Mutuum Finance, as it moves from concept to operational testing. The event will allow the team to demonstrate how its protocol performs under real network conditions, setting the stage for the mainnet launch expected in 2026.

Why Phase 6 Matters

The near sellout of Phase 6 reflects more than just financial support — it represents growing belief in Mutuum Finance’s long-term potential. Every completed phase has increased both the project’s visibility and investor confidence.

As more tokens are distributed to early buyers, the circulating community base expands, creating a foundation for future governance, staking, and liquidity once the protocol goes live. Investors view this point in the presale as one of the final opportunities to secure tokens before the price advances toward the $0.06 launch price.

The timing also aligns closely with broader market optimism. Many expect 2026 to be a major year for DeFi recovery and growth, positioning projects like Mutuum Finance to benefit from renewed liquidity inflows and user adoption across decentralized platforms.

