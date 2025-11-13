Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (“LIEN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIEN), a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights and Subsequent Activity

Total gross investment income of $15.1 million. Interest income accounted for $13.8 million, of which $1.9 million was related to one-time pre-payment premiums from early payoffs

Net investment income of $9.5 million, or $0.42 per weighted average share outstanding

Total investment portfolio of $311.4 million at fair value

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.27 on September 30, 2025

Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2025

Funded eleven portfolio companies with $66.3 million in aggregate par value during the third quarter of 2025

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company funded a $5.0 million investment to a new borrower

As of September 30, 2025, there were 22,820,590 common shares issued and outstanding on a basic and fully diluted basis





Peter Sack, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are a highly differentiated BDC with a portfolio, strategy, platform, and credit quality that continue to stand out from the rest of the industry. At a time when borrower credit concerns, portfolio interest rate sensitivity, and dividend coverage issues are common concerns across the industry, Chicago Atlantic BDC has relied upon our platform’s originations and underwriting acumen to build a strong portfolio with no loans on non-accrual, low exposure to third party originators, and limited downside exposure to interest rate declines. With $66.7 million of gross originations during the quarter, another record for the Company, and another $5.0 million subsequent to quarter end, we were able to utilize a portion of our new credit facility while improving the diversification of the portfolio. By remaining under-levered through a patient approach compared with the rest of the industry, we have also reserved available liquidity to deploy over the balance of the year and into 2026 to take advantage of new opportunities.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of September 30, 2025, the Company’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $311.4 million across 37 portfolio companies.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company funded eleven portfolio companies with an aggregate par value of $66.3 million, seven of which were in new borrowers. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company funded one investment to a new borrower with an aggregate par value of $5.0 million.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company had principal amortization and repayments of $62.7 million, of which $0.5 million was receivable as of September 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, there were no loans on non-accrual status.





Results of Operations

For the three months ended September 30, 2025, total investment income was approximately $15.1 million. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company incurred net expenses of approximately $5.6 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $9.5 million, or $0.42 per weighted average share, and a net increase in net assets from operations of approximately $8.8 million, or $0.39 per weighted average share.



Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $99.5 million of liquidity including $10.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $11 million of borrowings outstanding on its $100 million senior credit facility. As of November 12, 2025, the Company has $7.5 million outstanding on its senior credit facility and approximately $97.8 million of liquidity.

Net Asset Value

As of September 30, 2025, NAV per share was $13.27 compared with $13.23 as of June 30, 2025. The increase in NAV per share was primarily driven by growth in net assets. Total net assets as of September 30, 2025, were $302.9 million compared to $301.8 million as of June 30, 2025.

Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2025 payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, both open for the general public to hear, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2025 financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The number to call for the conference call is (833) 630-1956 (international callers: 412-317-1837). The live audio webcast of the call will also be available on the Company’s website at lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

A replay of the call will be available at lien.chicagoatlantic.com by the end of day on November 13, 2025.

Call Details – Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:



When : Thursday, November 13, 2025

: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time : 9:00 a.m. ET

: 9:00 a.m. ET Web cast Live Stream : https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d8dx2wpi

: Replay: lien.chicagoatlantic.com





About Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc.

The Company is a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. The Company is managed by Chicago Atlantic BDC Advisers, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis industry and other niche or underfollowed sectors. For more information, please visit lien.chicagoatlantic.com.

CHICAGO ATLANTIC BDC, INC.

Statements of Assets and Liabilities September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $310,270,261 and $305,718,723, respectively) $ 311,393,482 $ 307,499,004 Cash and cash equivalents 10,462,366 13,829,354 Interest receivable 3,653,641 2,480,774 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,074,337 1,423,572 Due from affiliates 669,753 6,517,715 Total assets $ 327,253,579 $ 331,750,419 LIABILITIES Revolving line of credit $ 11,000,000 $ 5,000,000 Distributions payable 7,759,001 7,758,939 Income-based incentive fees payable 2,347,474 1,968,640 Management fee payable 1,399,845 1,345,331 Due to affiliates 985,882 724,306 Professional fees payable 477,094 629,000 Other payables 180,611 155,002 Capital gains incentive fees payable 167,594 299,006 Unearned interest income 15,499 126,136 Payable for investments purchased - 11,760,000 Offering costs payable - 92,615 Deferred financing costs payable - 47,881 Total liabilities $ 24,333,000 $ 29,906,856 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) NET ASSETS Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,820,590 and 22,820,408 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 228,206 $ 228,204 Additional paid-in-capital 303,154,218 303,152,264 Distributable earnings (Accumulated loss) (461,845 ) (1,536,905 ) Total net assets $ 302,920,579 $ 301,843,563 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 13.27 $ 13.23



