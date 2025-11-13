Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

13 November 2025 at 14:30 EET



Directed share issuance to NVIDIA completed – a change in the total number of Nokia shares

Espoo, Finland – Following the completion of the directed share issuance to NVIDIA Corporation (“NVIDIA”), announced by Nokia Corporation (“Nokia”) on 28 October 2025, a total of 166 389 351 new Nokia shares (NOKIA) were today registered with the Finnish Trade Register and entered in the book-entry system maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. The new shares are further delivered to NVIDIA in the form of American Depositary Shares.

The total number of Nokia shares following the completion of the share issuance and the registration of the new shares is 5 742 239 696. The new shares represent approximately 2.90% of the total number of Nokia shares.

The new shares are expected to commence trading on Nasdaq Helsinki on or about 14 November 2025, together with other Nokia shares (NOKIA). The new shares will not be listed on Euronext Paris, subject to the completion of the delisting process initially announced on 4 November 2025.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia

Investor Relations

Phone: +358 931 580 507

Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



Certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Nokia's current expectations and views of future developments and include statements regarding: A) expectations, plans, benefits or outlook related to our strategies, projects, programs, product launches, growth management, licenses, sustainability and other ESG targets, operational key performance indicators and decisions on market exits; B) expectations, plans or benefits related to future performance of our businesses (including the expected impact, timing and duration of potential global pandemics, geopolitical conflicts and the general or regional macroeconomic conditions on our businesses, our supply chain, the timing of market changes or turning points in demand and our customers’ businesses) and any future dividends and other distributions of profit; C) expectations and targets regarding financial performance and results of operations, including market share, prices, net sales, income, margins, cash flows, cost savings, the timing of receivables, operating expenses, provisions, impairments, tariffs, taxes, currency exchange rates, hedging, investment funds, inflation, product cost reductions, competitiveness, value creation, revenue generation in any specific region, and licensing income and payments; D) ability to execute, expectations, plans or benefits related to transactions, investments and changes in organizational structure and operating model; E) impact on revenue with respect to litigation/renewal discussions; and F) any statements preceded by or including "anticipate", “continue”, “believe”, “envisage”, “expect”, “aim”, “will”, “target”, “may”, “would”, “could“, "see", “plan”, “ensure” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are based on management’s best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to them. These forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon our current expectations and views of future events and developments and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences, include those risks and uncertainties identified in our 2024 annual report on Form 20-F published on 13 March 2025 under Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors.