Nexxen Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Record Q3 Contribution ex-TAC of $92.6 million, up 8% year-over-year (+14% excluding political)

Record Q3 programmatic revenue of $89.6 million, up 10% year-over-year (+15% excluding political)

Q3 CTV revenue of $24.5 million, down 17% year-over-year (-13% excluding political)

CTV revenue reflected 27% of programmatic revenue, compared to 36% in Q3 2024

Programmatic revenue increased to 94% of revenue, up from 90% in Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.2 million, down 11% year-over-year, representing a 30% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on both a Contribution ex-TAC and revenue basis, compared to 37% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis and 35% on a revenue basis in Q3 2024

Video revenue represented 70% of programmatic revenue, compared to 71% in Q3 2024

$116.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025, alongside no long-term debt and $50 million undrawn on the Company’s revolving credit facility

“We are pleased to have met our expectations for both Q3 and the first nine months of 2025, with performance driven by omnichannel growth, rising enterprise DSP adoption and growing demand for our data solutions,” said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen. “The renewal and expansion of our VIDAA partnership further differentiates Nexxen through exclusive CTV media and data and has enabled the launch of the industry’s first solution for programmatic Smart TV home screen activation — unlocking a powerful, high-attention medium for advertisers through scaled OEM media previously inaccessible programmatically. This marks a major advancement for Nexxen and the CTV industry and is already generating strong interest. While we are disappointed with our reduced guidance, we are confident the initiatives underway to enhance our enterprise technology value proposition, strengthen resilience against disruptive trends and leverage our exclusive assets to capitalize on partnership opportunities will help mitigate extended impacts from headwinds affecting the business in Q4. Our conviction in our strategy and long-term growth prospects remains strong, and we believe Nexxen will emerge as a more resilient, strategic platform that industry leaders increasingly rely on in 2026 and beyond.”

Financial Guidance

Despite meeting its expectations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Nexxen lowers its full year 2025 financial guidance and now expects:



Full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $350 - $360 million (reflecting full year 2025 Contribution ex-TAC growth of approximately 3% at the mid-point, or 6% excluding political)

Programmatic revenue to represent approximately 95% of full year 2025 revenue (reflecting full year 2025 programmatic revenue growth of approximately 6% at the mid-point, or 9% excluding political)

Full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $113 - $117 million





The updated guidance reflects several factors impacting the business in Q4 2025. The Company has observed lower-than-expected activity from certain third-party DSP partners within its open marketplace (“OMP”) and private marketplace (“PMP”) channels which has impacted Contribution ex-TAC within the Nexxen SSP to this point in Q4 2025. However, demand generated from the Nexxen DSP to the Nexxen SSP has remained in-line with expectations.

Softness within the Company’s OMP channel has been largely attributable to changes in spending behavior from one DSP customer. While the customer remains active on Nexxen’s platform, its activity is expected to decrease significantly year-over-year in Q4 2025 after a sizable increase in spending during Q4 2024. Nexxen expects Contribution ex-TAC impact related to this customer’s spending reduction to be isolated to Q4 2025 and not to materially affect its full year 2026 performance.

Nexxen has also observed lower-than-expected spending from certain customers, and within certain verticals, to this point in Q4 2025.

Additionally, the Company has experienced continued weakness in its non-core, non-programmatic business lines to this point in Q4 2025 and, as a result, management is actively evaluating all available options.

Management is taking several actions it believes can effectively address the headwinds affecting the Company in Q4 2025, strengthen resilience against disruptive industry trends and enhance Nexxen’s long-term growth potential. The Company is shifting sales, product and commercial resources toward its DSP and data platform to drive deeper enterprise adoption, expand end-to-end revenue opportunities and reduce reliance on third-party DSP partners. In parallel, management intends to enhance the Company’s CTV capabilities through continued investment and innovation and pursue new scaled mobile-in app partnerships. Management is also increasing efforts to drive new and expanded strategic commercial relationships, leveraging Nexxen’s exclusive data, media and programmatic Smart TV capabilities.

Q3 2025 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

Renewed and expanded VIDAA partnership, securing exclusive third-party video and display ad monetization rights on VIDAA’s North American media, and extending Nexxen’s exclusive global access to VIDAA’s automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data through at least 2029. Benefits related to the updated partnership are expected to commence in 2026.



Announced additional $35 million investment in VIDAA, which is expected to expand VIDAA’s North American CTV reach and enhance the value of Nexxen’s exclusive rights and investment over time.



Launched first-to-market solution for programmatic Smart TV home screen activation through the Nexxen DSP, which will provide direct access to scaled native Smart TV inventory across Hisense and other CTV original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) brands powered by VIDAA’s operating system via the Nexxen SSP.



Nexxen Discovery, the Company’s proprietary audience insights and research tool, won best cookieless identification technology at the 2025 Digiday Technology Awards.



Entered data licensing agreement in Q4 2025 through which Nexxen’s ACR audience segments became available for targeting within the Yahoo DSP in the U.S., U.K. and Germany.



Share Repurchase Program and Capital Allocation Updates

Nexxen repurchased 1,796,215 Ordinary Shares during Q3 2025 at an average price of $10.05, investing approximately $18.1 million. The Company completed its $50 million Ordinary Share repurchase program and launched a new and ongoing $20 million program during Q3 2025.

As of October 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $13.9 million remaining on its Ordinary Share repurchase program authorization, and its ongoing program is expected to continue until the earlier of March 19, 2026, or completion.

From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through September 30, 2025, Nexxen repurchased 28,354,967 Ordinary Shares, or 36.6% of shares outstanding, investing approximately $247.4 million.

Nexxen’s Board of Directors intends to continue to evaluate implementing a new share repurchase program following completion of the ongoing program, subject to then current market conditions, necessary approvals and the Company’s valuation.

The Company invested $20 million in VIDAA during Q3 2025 with an additional $15 million expected to be invested in Q3 2026.

Nexxen is exploring strategic opportunities, expected to be smaller in size than Amobee, focused on accelerating programmatic revenue growth and enhancing and expanding its data, CTV and mobile in-app capabilities.

Financial Highlights for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % IFRS Highlights Revenue 94.8 90.2 5% 264.1 253.2 4% Programmatic revenue 89.6 81.6 10% 246.3 225.7 9% Operating profit 7.3 16.3 (55%) 19.4 16.1 21% Net income margin on a gross profit basis 6% 23% 8% 6% Total comprehensive income 3.8 16.5 (77%) 17.5 12.1 44% Diluted earnings per share (*) 0.07 0.21 (67%) 0.23 0.15 57% Non-IFRS Highlights Contribution ex-TAC 92.6 85.5 8% 255.4 238.3 7% Adjusted EBITDA 28.2 31.6 (11%) 81.3 70.3 16% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis 30% 37% 32% 29% Non-IFRS net income 12.0 19.1 (37%) 40.9 32.9 24% Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (*) 0.20 0.27 (26%) 0.66 0.46 42%

(*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed on March 5, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for details.

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.

Contribution ex-TAC : Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.



: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus the Performance media cost (“traffic acquisition costs” or “TAC”). Performance media cost represents the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis. Adjusted EBITDA : We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, tax expenses, financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.



: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, tax expenses, financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business. Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.



We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC. Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, delisting related one-time costs, stock-based compensation expenses, and other expenses, net, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share include the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and our trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.

Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands) Total comprehensive income 3,809 16,485 (77%) 17,456 12,123 44% Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 399 (1,944) (2,949) (1,540) Tax expenses 4,455 1,503 8,768 3,628 Financial expenses (income), net (1,390) 218 (3,849) 1,854 Depreciation and amortization 16,080 12,758 46,868 44,055 Stock-based compensation expenses 4,844 2,600 13,453 8,678 Other expenses, net - - - 1,488 Delisting related one-time costs - - 1,520 - Adjusted EBITDA 28,197 31,620 (11%) 81,267 70,286 16%





Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands) Revenue 94,791 90,184 5% 264,069 253,193 4% Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (16,262) (13,857) (39,518) (43,952) Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue (12,944) (12,018) (37,769) (35,233) Gross profit (IFRS) 65,585 64,309 2% 186,782 174,008 7% Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue 12,944 12,018 37,769 35,233 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 16,262 13,857 39,518 43,952 Performance media cost (2,229) (4,655) (8,712) (14,854) Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 92,562 85,529 8% 255,357 238,339 7%





Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income

Three months ended

September 30

Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % ($ in thousands)

Net income 4,208 14,541 (71%) 14,507 10,583 37% Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,920 3,851 17,702 17,950 Delisting related one-time costs - - 1,520 - Stock-based compensation expenses 4,844 2,600 13,453 8,678 Other expenses, net - - - 1,488 Tax effect of Non-IFRS adjustments(1) (2,954) (1,879) (6,321) (5,830) Non-IFRS net income 12,018 19,113 (37%) 40,861 32,869 24% Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted (in millions) (2) (*) 59.5 70.2 62.3 71.2 Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (in USD) (*) 0.20 0.27 (26%) 0.66 0.46 42%





(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income and non-IFRS net income (2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings per share (*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed on March 5, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for details.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited) September 30 December 31 2025 2024 USD thousands Assets ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 116,728 187,068 Trade receivables, net 193,613 217,960 Other receivables 6,330 4,579 Current tax assets 5,593 3,373 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 322,264 412,980 Fixed assets, net 16,890 15,727 Right-of-use assets 26,885 31,500 Intangible assets, net 323,613 336,768 Deferred tax assets 12,393 17,800 Investment in shares 45,000 25,000 Other long-term assets 689 738 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 425,470 427,533 TOTAL ASSETS 747,734 840,513 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity LIABILITIES: Current maturities of lease liabilities 13,092 14,340 Trade payables 201,614 228,514 Other payables 42,423 38,526 Current tax liabilities 205 4,677 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 257,334 286,057 Employee benefits 286 300 Long-term lease liabilities 18,751 22,857 Deferred tax liabilities 441 445 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,478 23,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 276,812 309,659 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Share capital 332 377 Share premium 285,164 362,507 Other comprehensive income (loss) 473 (2,476) Retained earnings 184,953 170,446 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 470,922 530,854 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 747,734 840,513





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) For the nine months

ended September 30 For the three months

ended September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 USD thousands USD thousands Revenue 264,069 253,193 94,791 90,184 Cost of revenue (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 39,518 43,952 16,262 13,857 Research and development expenses 42,494 36,605 14,765 11,693 Selling and marketing expenses 90,530 84,507 30,369 27,793 General and administrative expenses 25,233 26,521 10,042 7,821 Depreciation and amortization 46,868 44,055 16,080 12,758 Other expenses, net - 1,488 - - Total operating costs 205,125 193,176 71,256 60,065 Operating profit 19,426 16,065 7,273 16,262 Financing income (5,685) (5,988) (1,944) (1,720) Financing expenses 1,836 7,842 554 1,938 Financing expenses (income), net (3,849) 1,854 (1,390) 218 Profit before taxes on income 23,275 14,211 8,663 16,044 Tax expenses 8,768 3,628 4,455 1,503 Profit for the period 14,507 10,583 4,208 14,541 Other comprehensive income (loss) items: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operation 2,949 1,540 (399) 1,944 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,949 1,540 (399) 1,944 Total comprehensive income for the period 17,456 12,123 3,809 16,485 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share (in USD) (*) 0.24 0.15 0.07 0.21 Diluted earnings per share (in USD) (*) 0.23 0.15 0.07 0.21 (*) Prior period results have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the Company’s two-for-one reverse share split and the changes in par value from NIS 0.01 to NIS 0.02 effected on February 14, 2025. See also Note 1a of the Company’s annual financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed on March 5, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for details.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited) Share

capital Share

premium Other

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2025 377 362,507 (2,476) 170,446 530,854 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - 14,507 14,507 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation - - 2,949 - 2,949 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 2,949 14,507 17,456 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (53) (90,006) - - (90,059) Share based compensation - 12,228 - - 12,228 Exercise of share options 8 435 - - 443 Balance as of September 30, 2025 332 285,164 473 184,953 470,922 Balance as of January 1, 2024 417 410,563 (2,441) 135,009 543,548 Total comprehensive income for the period Profit for the period - - - 10,583 10,583 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation - - 1,540 - 1,540 Total comprehensive income for the period - - 1,540 10,583 12,123 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (37) (41,647) - - (41,684) Share based compensation - 9,175 - - 9,175 Exercise of share options 9 724 - - 733 Balance as of September 30, 2024 389 378,815 (901) 145,592 523,895





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine months ended

September 30 2025 2024 USD thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Profit for the period 14,507 10,583 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 46,868 44,055 Net financing expense (income) (4,008) 1,581 Loss (gain) on leases modification 44 (16) Remeasurement of net investment in a finance lease - 1,488 Share-based compensation and restricted shares 13,453 8,678 Tax expenses 8,768 3,628 Change in trade and other receivables 24,495 2,306 Change in trade and other payables (23,945) 28,549 Change in employee benefits (27) (44) Income taxes received 539 553 Income taxes paid (10,226) (2,489) Interest received 3,505 5,002 Interest paid (1,588) (5,293) Net cash provided by operating activities 72,385 98,581 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Change in pledged deposits, net (89) 172 Payments on finance lease receivable 906 1,350 Acquisition of fixed assets (9,327) (3,870) Repayment of debt investment 68 74 Investment in shares (20,000) - Acquisition and capitalization of intangible assets (12,866) (11,867) Net cash used in investing activities (41,308) (14,141) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of own shares (90,853) (41,213) Proceeds from exercise of share options 443 733 Leases repayment (12,349) (11,144) Repayment of long-term debt - (100,000) Net cash used in financing activities (102,759) (151,624) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (71,682) (67,184) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE BEGINNING OF PERIOD 187,068 234,308 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,342 (589) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF THE END OF PERIOD 116,728 166,535



