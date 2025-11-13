Probiotics Animal Feed Market Set to reach USD 11.72 Billion by 2034, Driven by the Shift Toward Antibiotic-Free Livestock Nutrition

Ottawa, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics animal feed market size stood at USD 4.99 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from USD 5.44 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 11.72 billion by 2034, according to a report published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

This growth is driven by rising global pressure to reduce antibiotic use in farming and a clear shift toward natural, gut-friendly feed alternatives. Producers are increasingly turning to probiotics to improve digestion, strengthen immunity, and support overall animal performance factors that continue to propel adoption across poultry, swine, cattle, and aquaculture systems.

Key Highlights of the Probiotics Animal Feed Market

By region, Asia Pacific dominated the probiotics animal feed market in 2024, whereas Latin America is expected to have a notable growth in the foreseen period.

By livestock, the poultry segment led the market in 2024, whereas the swine segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By source, the bacteria segment captured the maximum share in 2024, whereas the yeast segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By form, the dry segment led the market in 2024, whereas the liquid segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By function, the gut health segment dominated the market in 2024, whereas the immunity enhancement segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.



Higher demand for Natural Probiotics is helpful for the Growth of the Probiotics Animal Feed Industry

Higher demand for antibiotic-resistant animal feed is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. It helps to enhance the efficiency of feed and also helps to enhance immunity, gut health, and overall performance of the animal. The market also focuses on improving the meat, dairy, and egg quality, which is further helpful for the market’s growth. Higher demand for animal protein sources and high-quality meat is another major factor for the market’s growth. Growing technologies for the formulation of premium prebiotics animal feed are another major factor for the market’s growth.

Recent Developments in the Probiotics Animal Feed Market

In July 2025, BiomEdit, an animal microbiome specialist, raised $18.4 million in a Series B round and has also launched its first product, an engineered probiotic (BE-101) to tackle necrotic enteritis. (Source- https://agfundernews.com)

In April 2025, Nectar Origin launched Manka Cattle Feed, a cattle nutrition product engineered to revolutionize dairy productivity in India and various other places. (Source- https://www.aninews.in)

New Trends in the Probiotics Animal Feed Market

Use of probiotics to lower the usage of antibiotics for enhanced animal meat and dairy quality is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

Growing sustainability and animal welfare are other major factors for the growth of the market.

Technological advancements involving the blending of different probiotic strains for effective results are another major factor for the growth of the probiotics animal feed market.



Impact of AI in the Probiotics Animal Feed Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the probiotics animal feed market by improving product development, manufacturing efficiency, and animal health outcomes. In research and formulation, AI-powered algorithms analyze large datasets on microbiome composition, livestock nutrition, and farm performance to identify probiotic strains that enhance immunity, digestion, and growth in different animal species. Machine learning models predict how specific strains will interact with feed ingredients and gut environments, allowing manufacturers to design more effective, targeted probiotic blends with fewer trials and errors.

AI-driven predictive analytics optimize fermentation, drying, and encapsulation processes to maintain probiotic viability and potency. Real-time monitoring systems detect contamination or irregularities early, ensuring consistent quality and compliance with feed safety regulations. AI also supports precision livestock farming, where sensors and automated systems track animal behavior, feed intake, and health indicators. This data helps farmers determine when probiotic supplementation is most beneficial, improving feed efficiency and reducing reliance on antibiotics.

Technological Methods to Improve Probiotics Animal Feed

Encapsulation- The procedure helps to protect probiotics from degradation during the feed manufacturing process and also helps to manage targeted release in the animal’s gut for balanced immunity.

The procedure helps to protect probiotics from degradation during the feed manufacturing process and also helps to manage targeted release in the animal’s gut for balanced immunity. Multi-Strain Blends- Blending of multiple strains of probiotics helps to deliver effective results compared to a single strain of probiotics. Hence, the methodology is highly utilized for healthy and effective results.

Product Survey - Probiotics Animal Feed Market

Product Category Description / Function Common Probiotic Strains / Ingredients Key Applications / Livestock Segments Leading Producers / Brands Bacterial Probiotics (Lactobacillus-Based) Improve gut microflora balance, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost immunity. L. acidophilus, L. plantarum, L. casei Poultry, swine, ruminants, and aquaculture Chr. Hansen, Lallemand Animal Nutrition, Novus International Bacillus-Based Probiotics (Spore Formers) Highly stable probiotics used in pelleted feeds; improve digestion and reduce pathogen load. B. subtilis, B. licheniformis, B. coagulans Poultry, swine, cattle, companion animals Novozymes, ADM, Biomin, Evonik Yeast & Fungal Probiotics Enhance rumen function and support fiber digestion; improve feed conversion ratio. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, S. boulardii, yeast culture Ruminants (cattle, sheep), poultry Lallemand, Lesaffre, AB Vista Multi-Strain Probiotic Blends Synergistic formulations targeting multiple aspects of livestock health. Lactobacillus + Bacillus + Bifidobacterium combinations Poultry, swine, aquaculture DSM-Firmenich, Kemin Industries, Biochem Postbiotic & Paraprobiotic Blends in Feed Inactivated microbial cells delivering immune and gut-health benefits without viability concerns. Heat-killed Lactobacillus, yeast fractions, metabolites Poultry, piglets, broilers, aquaculture Kerry (ADF fermentates), Lallemand, Angel Yeast Synbiotic Feed Additives Combination of probiotics + prebiotics for enhanced gut colonization and immunity. Inulin, MOS, FOS + live probiotics Poultry, swine, calves Biomin (Adisseo), Alltech, Evonik Aqua Feed Probiotics Improve water quality, immune response, and growth in aquaculture systems. Bacillus, Lactobacillus, Pediococcus strains Fish, shrimp, prawns, marine species INVE Aquaculture, Skretting, Novozymes Rumen-Specific Probiotic Cultures Enhance rumen fermentation, fiber digestion, and milk yield in dairy animals. Yeast cultures, lactic acid bacteria, Megasphaera elsdenii Dairy cows, beef cattle, goats Alltech, Lallemand, Chr. Hansen Pet Food Probiotic Additives Support digestive health and immunity in companion animals. B. animalis, L. reuteri, B. longum Dogs, cats Purina Pro Plan, Hill's Science, ADM Pet Nutrition Feed Starter Probiotics (Young Animals) Improve early gut colonization, reduce antibiotic use, and support growth. Enterococcus faecium, Bacillus strains Piglets, chicks, calves Kemin, Biovet, Tonisity



Trade Analysis for the Probiotics Animal Feed Market

North America: United States and Canada

North America is a major demand centre for probiotics in animal feed driven by a shift to antibiotic-free production, stricter residue rules and a strong commercial livestock sector. Market reports show accelerating adoption among poultry, swine and ruminant producers as probiotics replace medicated feed additives.

Direct-to-farm distributors and large feed integrators dominate channels. The U.S. market’s scale and technical requirements make it an attractive import destination for finished probiotic formulations and for licensing of strains and production know-how.

For trade players: prioritise regulatory-compliant dossiers (safety and efficacy data), cold-chain or stabilized formulation logistics for live cultures, and partnerships with national feed integrators rather than only spot bulk shipments.



Europe: Western and Northern Europe

Europe enforces a strict regulatory pathway for feed probiotics under the EU feed additives framework; authorisation requires safety and efficacy evidence assessed by EFSA which lengthens time to market but raises buyer confidence. Probiotics are commonly classified as zootechnical additives in the EU.

Adoption is stable and quality-driven; buyers expect traceability, strain identification and high documentation standards. Northern European producers and ingredient formulators often export specialised, validated strains and premixes.

Trade advice: prepare comprehensive EFSA-style dossiers, secure third-party quality assurance, and allow for longer lead times when onboarding European feed manufacturers and distributors.



Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, ASEAN

Asia Pacific is both a major production base and a fast-growing consumer market for feed probiotics. China in particular has seen rapid growth in feed probiotics demand amid policy moves to reduce medicated feeds and antibiotics in livestock, creating large domestic consumption and export dynamics.

India and ASEAN supply strains, carriers and bulk probiotic powders and liquids to both domestic feed compounders and export markets; China and India also rank among the top global exporters of probiotics-related HS codes.

Trade focus: establish regional distribution hubs, invest in formulation stability so products tolerate warm transit, and align with local registration rules that may require country-specific safety data.



Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Others

Latin America is an expanding market driven by large poultry, pork and cattle sectors. Adoption of feed probiotics is increasing as producers seek improved feed conversion and reduced antibiotic use, but price sensitivity and fragmented distribution are constraints.

Regional advantages include proximity to major feed ingredient supply chains and growing local R&D capabilities in strain development. Exports tend to be targeted at neighbouring markets and commodity feed producers.

Strategy: position products via established regional distributors and integrators, offer clear cost-benefit data for producers, and provide flexible pack sizes to match farm scale.



Middle East and Africa

The GCC region imports higher-end feed additives and probiotics for intensive poultry and dairy operations; premium, branded formulations find demand in commercial farms. Sub-Saharan adoption is earlier-stage, concentrated in larger commercial farms and aquaculture hubs.

Logistics recommendation: consolidate shipments to regional hubs for distribution, partner with specialised animal nutrition distributors, and provide robust documentation for customs and phytosanitary checks where applicable.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Probiotics Animal Feed Market?

Higher demand for animal protein, dairy, and eggs is one of the major factors for the growth of the market. Higher demand for sustainable, antibiotic-free, and eco-friendly probiotic options is another major factor for the growth of the market. Probiotics also help to improve gut health, enhance immunity, and smooth the digestion process in animals, further fueling the growth of the market. It also helps to improve animal performance, improve gut health, and enhance the quality of meat and dairy, further fueling the growth of the market.

Challenge

Higher Probiotic Prices Affecting the Growth of the Market

Higher prices of premium probiotic formulations are one of the major restrictions on the growth of the market. Hence, smaller participants of the market may take a step back, further restraining the growth of the market. Creation of premium formulation requires advanced technology, which further fuels the expenses, hampering the growth of the market. Hence, such factors affect the growth of the market.

Opportunity

Improving Advancements are helpful for the Market’s Growth

Developing advancements in probiotic animal feed is one of the major opportunities for the growth of the market. Precision microbiome management helps in gut management for advanced absorption and a healthy ecosystem of the animals’ gut. Merging probiotics with prebiotics for the formation of synbiotics also helps to fuel the growth of the market.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Dominated the Probiotics Animal Feed Market in 2024

Increasing disposable income, higher demand for probiotic animal feed, and higher demand for improved gut health and immunity are some of the major factors for the growth of the market in the region. Higher demand for meat and dairy consumption in the region is another major factor for the growth of the market. Countries like India and China have a major contribution to the growth of the market of the region due to higher demand for quality meat, dairy, and eggs.

Latin America Expects Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Latin America expects a notable growth in the foreseeable period due to higher demand for meat, dairy, and eggs in the region. The market also observes growth due to high demand for enhanced gut health, immunity, and improved meat quality. Improved feed conversion rates, lower disease occurrence, and the use of prebiotics to improve feed quality are other major factors for the market’s growth. Countries like Brazil and Argentina will make a major contribution to the growth of the market in the foreseeable period.

Probiotics Animal Feed Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.86% Market Size in 2025 USD 5.44 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 5.92 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 11.72 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Probiotics Animal Feed Market Segmental Analysis

Livestock Analysis

The poultry segment dominated the probiotics animal feed market in 2024 due to high consumer demand. Probiotics animal feed for poultry helps to enhance the quality of meat and eggs, which is helpful for the growth of the market. They help to boost immunity, improve gut health, enhance feed conversion rates, improve gastrointestinal wellness, and improve the overall bird performance, further fueling the growth of the market.

The swine segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to high demand for animal meat protein. Hence, the global consumption of pork meat has increased due to the increasing middle-class population. Hence, high demand for quality pork meat is one of the major factors for the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Growing demand for high-quality pork meat has further fueled the market for probiotic animal feed.

Source Analysis

The bacteria segment led the probiotics animal feed market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits, which help enhance the animal feed, further fueling the growth of the market. Significant research and development, established efficacy, and market accessibility further fuel the growth of the market. Strains of different types of bacteria, such as Lactobacillus, Bacillus, Streptococcus, and Bifidobacterium, help to improve gut health, enhance nutrients, and support immunity, further fueling the growth of the market. Bacterial probiotics are a budget-friendly option to maintain the gut health of animals, along with improving digestion.

The yeast segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to rising emphasis on animal health and welfare, further fueling the growth of the market. The segment focuses on improving digestion, improving immunity, helping to increase productivity, and lowering the mortality rate. Probiotics derived from animal feed are sustainable, eco-friendly, gut-friendly, and are also a natural substitute for animal feed, further fueling the growth of the market.

Form Analysis

The dry segment dominated the probiotics animal feed market in 2024 due to the convenience of its storage, transportation, and longer shelf life, further fueling the growth of the market. Dry probiotics are easy to manage and store compared to liquid probiotics. They last longer and stay active until the animal ingests them, further fueling the growth of the market.

The liquid segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to its convenience of blending into animal feed easily for easy absorption, which is helpful to enhance the growth of the market. The liquid probiotics animal feed is healthy for the animal digestive system and also helps to improve their immunity, further fueling the growth of the market. They are also easy to store, use, and transport.

Function Analysis

The gut health segment led the probiotics animal feed market in 2024 due to the increasing importance of animal feed for animal gut health, fueling the growth of the market. Improved gut health also leads to improved and healthy immunity. Probiotics help to enhance the gut microbiome of animals, further assisting in overall health improvement, and also help to enhance the growth of the market. It also helps to improve animal performance.

The immunity enhancement segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period as it helps to balance overall health and improve immunity to enhance the performance of animals. Probiotics engage with immune cells in the intestine, affecting the innate and adaptive immune reactions. It helps to improve the animal performance, improve immunity, lower inflammation, further fueling the growth of the market in the foreseeable period. Hence, the segment has a major role in the growth of the market in the region.

Top Companies in the Probiotics Animal Feed Market





Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark) – Chr. Hansen is a global leader in microbial and probiotic solutions, offering a wide range of species-specific probiotic strains for poultry, swine, and cattle feed. The company focuses on improving gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune response in livestock through scientifically validated probiotic formulations and microbial blends.

– Chr. Hansen is a global leader in microbial and probiotic solutions, offering a wide range of species-specific probiotic strains for poultry, swine, and cattle feed. The company focuses on improving gut health, nutrient absorption, and immune response in livestock through scientifically validated probiotic formulations and microbial blends. DSM-Firmenich (Netherlands/Switzerland) – DSM-Firmenich provides nutritional and microbial feed additives, including probiotics designed to enhance digestive efficiency, disease resistance, and overall animal performance. Following its merger with Novozymes into Novonesis, the company leverages biotechnology to develop precision probiotics and enzyme-probiotic combinations for sustainable animal production.

– DSM-Firmenich provides nutritional and microbial feed additives, including probiotics designed to enhance digestive efficiency, disease resistance, and overall animal performance. Following its merger with Novozymes into Novonesis, the company leverages biotechnology to develop precision probiotics and enzyme-probiotic combinations for sustainable animal production. Lallemand Inc. (Canada) – Lallemand specializes in yeast and bacterial probiotics for animal nutrition, offering products that support rumen function, gut microbiota balance, and feed conversion efficiency. The company’s Levucell® and Micro-Cell® product lines are widely used in poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture sectors for promoting animal health and performance naturally.

– Lallemand specializes in yeast and bacterial probiotics for animal nutrition, offering products that support rumen function, gut microbiota balance, and feed conversion efficiency. The company’s Levucell® and Micro-Cell® product lines are widely used in poultry, ruminant, and aquaculture sectors for promoting animal health and performance naturally. Novozymes A/S (Denmark) – Now part of Novonesis, Novozymes was a pioneer in enzyme and microbial solutions for animal feed. Its probiotic innovations include Bacillus and lactic acid bacteria strains that enhance gut flora and nutrient uptake, reducing the need for antibiotic growth promoters in intensive livestock systems.

– Now part of Novonesis, Novozymes was a pioneer in enzyme and microbial solutions for animal feed. Its probiotic innovations include Bacillus and lactic acid bacteria strains that enhance gut flora and nutrient uptake, reducing the need for antibiotic growth promoters in intensive livestock systems. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.) – DuPont (now integrated into IFF Health & Biosciences) develops probiotic and prebiotic formulations for animal feed that promote microbial stability, immunity, and growth efficiency. The company’s Danisco Animal Nutrition division focuses on combining enzymes, organic acids, and probiotics to improve animal health and sustainable production outcomes.

– DuPont (now integrated into IFF Health & Biosciences) develops probiotic and prebiotic formulations for animal feed that promote microbial stability, immunity, and growth efficiency. The company’s Danisco Animal Nutrition division focuses on combining enzymes, organic acids, and probiotics to improve animal health and sustainable production outcomes. Evonik Industries AG (Germany) – Evonik offers a range of gut health and microbiome-based feed solutions, including probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics under its Animal Nutrition business line. Through its GutCare® and Ecobiol® probiotic brands, Evonik supports intestinal balance, nutrient utilization, and antibiotic-free livestock feeding.

– Evonik offers a range of gut health and microbiome-based feed solutions, including probiotics, prebiotics, and synbiotics under its Animal Nutrition business line. Through its GutCare® and Ecobiol® probiotic brands, Evonik supports intestinal balance, nutrient utilization, and antibiotic-free livestock feeding. BASF SE (Germany) – BASF develops microbial feed additives and probiotics targeting improved digestibility, animal growth, and gut microbiota balance. The company’s feed solutions, including Baflor™ probiotic formulations, are designed to enhance animal welfare and reduce feed conversion ratios while supporting sustainable livestock farming practices.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants (cattle, sheep, goats)

Aquaculture

Pets

Others

By Source

Bacteria

Yeast

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Function

Gut Health

Immunity Enhancement

Nutrient Absorption

Pathogen Resistance

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

