Tether-Backed OOBIT Token Trading Live on Kraken; VCI Global Reports US$109.8 Million Unrealized Gain from Initial US$50 Million Digital-Treasury Deployment

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”) today announced that the OOB token is now trading on Kraken, one of the world’s longest-standing and fully regulated digital-asset exchanges.

This announcement builds on VCI Global’s earlier disclosures regarding its US$100 million digital treasury allocation and its strategic partnership with OOBIT, under which VCI Global was appointed as the Treasury Manager of the OOB Foundation.

Under the framework, VCI Global acquired 250 million OOB Tokens for US$50 million (US$0.20 per token). As of 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the OOB Token was trading at approximately US$0.64 on Kraken, representing an unrealized gain of US$109.8 million on VCI Global’s holdings.

VCI Global’s acquisition reflects a deliberate pivot toward embedding digital assets in corporate treasury management as part of a broader institutional adoption trend. The Company’s structured allocation model is designed to capture upside potential while maintaining liquidity, transparency, and regulatory alignment. As noted in VCIG’s previous announcements, the Company’s digital treasury strategy is positioned to scale in tandem with the growing adoption of blockchain-enabled payment technologies.

“VCIG’s investment in OOB demonstrates that utility tokens with real-world usage and institutional-grade oversight are maturing into strategic treasury assets. We are executing on a disciplined allocation model focused on long-term value creation for shareholders,” said Dato’ Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

OOBIT delivers a decentralized payments ecosystem enabling instant cross-border settlement and multi-chain interoperability. Backed by Tether Investment Limited (“Tether”), the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, OOBIT is integrating crypto payments into everyday commerce while maintaining institutional compliance and audit standards. The OOB Token’s trading debut on Kraken highlights growing market confidence in OOBIT’s model and technology.

“The strong early performance of OOB on Kraken reflects the growing confidence in utility tokens backed by real products and institutional transparency. Together with VCI Global’s treasury partnership, OOBIT is expanding crypto payments into everyday life,” said Amram Adar, Founder and CEO of OOBIT.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

