LINK FOREX Launches the “Smart Financial Ecosystem Trilogy” Strategy and Redefines Retail Investment

London, UK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successfully entering the Latin American market, global intelligent fintech platform LINK FOREX today announced its forward-looking strategy titled the “Smart Financial Ecosystem Trilogy.”



This initiative marks LINK FOREX’s evolution from a simple stock copy-trading platform into a comprehensive financial ecosystem that merges artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and community intelligence, aiming to fundamentally enhance the capabilities and profitability of retail investors.







LINK FOREX’s Vision for the Future



Phase 1: AI Empowerment (2027–2028)



Launch of “LINK AI Advisor”: Development of a machine learning–based algorithmic system that generates personalized portfolio recommendations for each user. This will transform the platform into a stronger, more diverse ecosystem—moving beyond copy trading toward fully customized asset allocation for every individual.



Sentiment Analysis Tool: By integrating global news and social media data, LINK FOREX will introduce a real-time Market Sentiment Index, helping users avoid risks caused by irrational volatility.



Phase 2: Ecosystem Building (2027–2029)



Launch of “Strategy Workshop”: LINK FOREX will provide an open platform where certified traders can share their insights and market strategies. Users will be able to subscribe freely to this knowledge, creating a virtuous cycle of information exchange and knowledge monetization.



Global Expansion and Regulatory Compliance: In addition to existing supervision by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the company plans to obtain top-tier licenses from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), ensuring globally reliable and regulated financial services.



Expansion into Global Stock Markets: LINK FOREX aims to replicate its operational success in the U.S. market across China and Europe, offering users greater diversity in investment opportunities.



Phase 3: Value Connection (From 2028 Onward)



Exploration of DeFi Integration: The company will explore combining traditional copy trading with decentralized finance (DeFi) services, opening new sources of yield for users.



Creation of the “LINK Financial Think Tank”: LINK FOREX will collaborate with leading global universities to transform cutting-edge financial research into practical tools and educational content for everyday investors.



Management Commentary: David Whitcombe, Chief Analyst at LINK FOREX, stated: “Our ultimate goal is to make copy trading just a starting point—not the final destination. We are building a smart financial ecosystem that can learn, evolve, and grow alongside our users.”



