LINK FOREX Unveils Strategic Plan for the Dominican Republic, Committed to Building a New Fintech Hub in the Caribbean

LINK FOREX, a globally leading fintech and investment platform, today officially unveiled its comprehensive strategic development plan for the Dominican Republic. This initiative aims to establish the Dominican Republic as the company's core operational hub in the Caribbean region. Through deep localization, talent cultivation, and technological empowerment, it will drive the refinement of the regional fintech ecosystem and the advancement of inclusive finance.







I. Establishing a Strategic Hub to Strengthen Regional Operational Capabilities



As the core of this strategy, LINK FOREX plans to establish a regional operations center in the capital, Santo Domingo, in the near term. This center will integrate market operations, brand promotion, stock knowledge education, and compliance management. LINK FOREX is committed to building a professional team of 100,000 by 2026, while increasing public awareness of U.S. stock investments and fostering the development of side-hustle investments.



To enhance local users' financial literacy and investment capabilities, LINK FOREX will intensify financial education initiatives and progressively establish a Financial Growth Academy. This academy will offer tiered courses covering fundamental financial knowledge, LINK FOREX's investment philosophy, and future vision, empowering users to develop more rational long-term investment values.



II. Driving Local Economic Growth and Creating Long-Term Social Value



LINK FOREX commits to aligning its business growth with local community development. Over the next two years, the company plans to create over 10,000 jobs in the Dominican Republic through direct employment and supply chain expansion. These positions will span agency roles, multimedia promotion, and brand value development.



Concurrently, the company is establishing collaboration initiatives with prominent Dominican celebrities and athletes, further elevating LINK FOREX's visibility across South America.



III. Advancing Technology Localization to Ensure Service Security and Adaptability



To better serve the local market, LINK FOREX will establish additional operational centers in the Dominican Republic. Our goal is to create a closed-loop online-to-offline traffic ecosystem, marking LINK FOREX's transition toward greater specialization in the Dominican Republic. By 2026, LINK FOREX plans to establish over 100 operational centers in the country.



IV. Expanding Regional Market Reach to Build a Caribbean Growth Network



Using the Dominican Republic as a strategic pivot point, LINK FOREX plans to extend its service network across the entire Caribbean region, gradually covering markets such as Brazil, Argentina, Trinidad and Tobago, and others. The company's vision is to build a regional investment network connecting over one million users, significantly enhancing their participation in global financial markets.



V. Practicing Inclusive Finance, Empowering Individual Investors



David Whitcombe, Chief Equity Analyst at LINK FOREX, commented on this strategy: "Our selection of the Dominican Republic stems from unwavering confidence in its economic growth potential and youthful demographic profile. Our mission extends far beyond providing a trading platform—we are committed to empowering individual investors through technology and education, enabling them to compete more equitably with institutional investors. We believe financial freedom should be an attainable goal for everyone through learning and hard work."



About LINK FOREX



LINK FOREX is a global fintech company dedicated to providing transparent, efficient, and professional investment services to individual investors worldwide through technological innovation. Operating across multiple countries and regions, the company is renowned for its advanced trading platform and rigorous risk management.



