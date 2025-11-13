Costco Wholesale Opens New Location in W. Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale opened a new location in W. Winnipeg today – located at 4077 Portage Avenue West, just north of Highway 1.

The new warehouse is a relocation of the St. James St location - located at 1315 St. James St - which served its members for almost 35 years. That location is now temporarily closed while it is converted into a Costco Business Centre which will open in 2026. This warehouse relocation has created 125 permanent jobs, in addition to the 450 employees from the St. James location, and has given an opportunity for residents to benefit from the convenience and savings provided by a Costco membership.

“With the relocation of our St. James St location, we can continue to serve all of our members in W. Winnipeg and the surrounding area, and bring new consumers and businesses to uncover the benefits of a Costco membership,” said Gino Dorico, Senior Vice-President and Country Manager, Costco Wholesale Canada. “We are very proud to share this new, larger location with our valued existing and new members in the local community and throughout the area.”

“We’re grateful for Costco’s continued investment in Winnipeg,” said City of Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “Developments like this create employment, spark additional commercial activity, and support the long-term growth of our city. It’s another example of how major companies see opportunity in Winnipeg.”

The new over 167,000 -square-foot location features wide aisles and an extensive selection of food offerings. It also includes a large variety of specialty departments, such as a fresh sushi bar (the fourth of its kind in Canada), an on-site bakery, fresh meat, expansive produce area, rotisserie chicken section, hearing aid centre and optical centre, five tire centre bays, large food court and gas station with 24 pumps. The warehouse has over 1100 shopping carts and more than 1,000 parking spots.

Like all other Costco Wholesale warehouses, the new Winnipeg location offers more than 3,200 high-quality items at unbeatable value. The company provides a wide range of products and services for members’ personal use and helps small and medium-size businesses save on both supplies and items for resale.

Some of the promotions being offered at the new Winnipeg warehouse during opening week include $200 off a Samsung 65-in. 4K TV, $35 off a AAA whole beef tenderloin, $10 off a Mondetta women’s corduroy shirt jacket and a number of other items exclusive to this warehouse opening. The new location also has a sushi department, with fresh sushi prepared daily!

Costco Wholesale is open to members only. The annual fee is $65 for a Gold Star Membership and $130 for an Executive Membership. All Costco Wholesale memberships include a FREE household card, and are valid at Costco locations around the world.

At an annual fee of $130 per year, Costco also offers an enhanced Executive Membership that includes a 2% reward (up to $1,250 annually) on all qualifying Costco purchases and a FREE household card (must be 16+). Those who choose the Executive Membership option receive exclusive merchandise offers, as well as special incentives on Travel Insurance, Payment Processing, Portable and Self-storage, and more.

Costco cardholders – which currently number over 17 million in Canada – can also make purchases at Costco.ca, where they will find thousands of additional items not available in warehouses. Costco.ca also offers same-day delivery of grocery items.

Follow Costco on Facebook (@CostcoCanada) and Instagram (@costco_canada) to keep up to date on favourite Costco finds, events, news and grand opening updates.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale currently operates 928 warehouses worldwide and 112 warehouses across Canada. The first Canadian Costco Wholesale location opened in Burnaby, BC in October 1985.

Costco Wholesale employs over 50,000 people in Canada. Its Canadian head office is located at 415 West Hunt Club Road in Ottawa.

Revenues from corporate sales for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2025, were of $269.9 billion (US) (COST – NASDAQ).

