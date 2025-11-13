Synergy CHC Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and its Eleventh Consecutive Quarter of Profitability

WESTBROOK, Maine, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a leading consumer health and wellness company, is announcing its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased to report our 11th quarter of profitability and double-digit revenue growth, accompanied by over 300 basis points of gross margin expansion,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “We made meaningful progress across our strategic priorities by expanding retail authorizations and distribution partnerships for our FOCUSfactor functional beverages and shots. Key partnerships with leading retailers, including Kroger and Wakefern, are strengthening our reach across North America. Additionally, we completed a $4.4 million public offering in August, providing us with added working capital to support continued growth and brand expansion. With this added flexibility, along with our retail and distribution efforts, we’re well positioned for growth in the fourth quarter and beyond, which we believe will create meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period

Revenue of $8.0 million vs. $7.1 million.

Gross margin of 70.9% vs. 67.2%.

Income from operations of $1.28 million vs. $1.05 million.

Net income of $125.3 thousand vs. $783.6 thousand.

Earnings per share of $0.01 vs. $0.11.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.31 million vs. $1.33 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.52 million vs. $1.34 million.

Adjusted EBITDA per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $0.15 vs. $0.18.

Recent Business Highlights

Synergy recently announced multiple new retail and distribution wins for its FOCUSfactor supplements and beverages, including placements with Kroger and Wakefern, along with regional partnerships with EG America, AlaBev and Atlantic Importing. These agreements expand FOCUSfactor’s U.S. footprint across grocery, pharmacy and convenience channels.

On August 27, 2025, Synergy announced the completion of its $4.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock, providing additional working capital to support continued growth initiatives.

On September 22, 2025, Synergy appointed former Costco executive Teresa Thompson to the Board of Directors, strengthening the Company’s retail and consumer health expertise.

During the third quarter, the Company reduced outstanding liabilities by $3.3 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, Synergy announced that FOCUSfactor was named the #1 Pharmacist Recommended OTC Memory Supplement for 2025-2026 by Pharmacy Times, underscoring the brand’s category leadership and continued consumer and professional trust.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $8.0 million, up 12.4% compared to $7.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross margin in the third quarter of 2025 was 70.9% compared to 67.2% in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was largely driven by a favorable shift in product mix.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2025 were $4.4 million, up 17.7% compared to $3.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by incremental costs associated with being a public company and the added costs of launching the Company’s beverage division.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $1.28 million, up 21.8% compared to $1.05 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in operating income was due to the improvement in gross margin.

Net income in the third quarter of 2025 was $125.3 thousand compared to net income of $783.6 thousand in the third quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share in the third quarter of 2025 was $0.01 compared to $0.11 in the third quarter of 2024.

EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.31 million compared to $1.33 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter of 2025 was $1.52 million, up 13.4% compared to $1.34 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA per share (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the third quarter was $0.15 compared to $0.18 in the third quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2025, Synergy had approximately $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, Synergy had a working capital surplus of $16.68 million, compared to a $1.12 million working capital deficit as of December 31, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, Synergy had $2.1 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.21 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $1.38 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to a reduction in the Company’s liabilities and higher inventory investment to launch its beverage division.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

To assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and that can vary significantly between periods. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus foreign exchange gains or losses and non-cash expenses.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):

3 Months ended September 30 2025 2024 Net income for the period $0.13 $0.78 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 1.16 0.71 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Tax benefit (0.01) (0.19) EBITDA $1.31 $1.33 Foreign currency adjustment 0.02 0.01 Stock based compensation 0.19 - Adjusted EBITDA $1.52 $1.34

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on November 13, 2025, with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding brand expansion and growth initiatives. These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy’s filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Synergy CHC Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,006,489 $ 687,920 Restricted cash 100,000 100,000 Accounts receivable, net 6,812,649 5,321,037 Other receivables 2,182,755 1,999,637 Loan receivable (related party) 4,407,449 4,375,059 Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $1,050,212 and $312,966, respectively) 3,852,311 1,859,563 Inventory, net 2,145,966 1,716,552 Total Current Assets 20,507,619 16,059,768 Intangible assets, net 183,333 283,333 Total Assets $ 20,690,952 $ 16,343,101 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including payable to shareholder of $88,770 and $88,644, respectively) $ 3,573,505 $ 5,191,868 Income taxes payable 254,763 242,977 Contract liabilities 1,854 24,252 Short term loans payable, net of debt discount - 7,725,272 Current portion of long-term notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance cost, shareholder - 4,000,000 Total Current Liabilities 3,830,122 17,184,369 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable, net of debt discount, shareholder - 8,333,053 Notes payable, net of debt discount 25,113,177 7,457,022 Total long-term liabilities 25,113,177 15,790,075 Total Liabilities 28,943,299 32,974,444 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 11,431,926 and 8,721,818, shares issued, respectively; 11,251,853 and 8,541,745 outstanding, respectively 114 87 Additional paid in capital 33,535,939 27,643,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,915 ) (47,777 ) Accumulated deficit (41,624,985 ) (44,099,813 ) Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost (127,500 ) (127,500 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (8,252,347 ) (16,631,343 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 20,690,952 $ 16,343,101





Synergy CHC Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Revenue Product Sales $ 8,010,112 $ 7,126,333 $ 21,415,642 $ 24,563,039 License Revenue - - 2,900,000 - Total Revenue 8,010,112 7,126,333 24,315,642 24,563,039 Cost of sales 2,329,296 2,335,901 6,232,201 7,421,930 Gross profit 5,680,816 4,790,432 18,083,441 17,141,106 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 2,729,767 2,509,440 8,668,249 9,149,303 General and administrative 1,637,706 1,196,784 4,463,745 3,449,007 Depreciation and amortization 33,333 33,333 100,000 100,000 Total operating expenses 4,400,806 3,739,557 13,231,994 12,698,310 Income from operations 1,280,010 1,050,875 4,851,447 4,442,796 Other (income) expenses Other income (252,405 ) (252,405 ) Interest income Interest expense, net 1,164,017 704,707 4,352,840 2,559,454 Gain on settlement of notes payable - (2,154,522 ) - Remeasurement loss on translation of foreign subsidiary 1,773 7,279 10,762 2,166 Total other (income) expenses 1,165,790 459,581 2,209,080 2,309,215 Net income before income taxes 114,220 591,294 2,642,367 2,133,581 Income tax benefit (expense) 11,107 192,299 (167,540 ) (114,272 ) Net income after tax $ 125,327 $ 783,593 $ 2,474,827 $ 2,019,309 Net income per share – basic $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Net income per share – diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,110,114 7,373,745 9,204,136 7,373,745 Diluted 10,111,134 7,373,745 9,204,136 7,373,745 Comprehensive income: Net income 125,327 783,593 2,474,827 2,019,309 Foreign currency translation adjustment (26,077 ) (79,025 ) 11,862 108,348 Comprehensive income $ 99,250 $ 704,568 $ 2,486,689 $ 2,127,657





Synergy CHC Corp.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine

months ended For the nine

months ended September 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 2,474,827 $ 2,019,309 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance cost 1,128,795 47,519 Depreciation and amortization 100,000 100,000 Stock based compensation 19,941 9,224 Stock issued for modification of notes payable 847,062 - Stock issued for services 127,200 - Foreign currency transaction loss 5,655 23,777 Remeasurement loss on translation of foreign subsidiary 10,763 2,166 Non cash implied interest - 4,799 Gain on settlement of debt (2,154,522 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,491,612 ) (1,965,936 ) Other receivables (183,118 ) - Loan receivable, related party (32,390 ) 21,269 Inventory (429,414 ) 1,815,725 Prepaid expenses (1,255,502 ) (205,975 ) Prepaid expense, related party (737,246 ) (396,683 ) Income taxes payable 11,786 68,607 Contract liabilities (22,398 ) (12,102 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,009,905 ) (3,011,384 ) Accounts payable, shareholder 380,929 102,206 Net cash used in operating activities (3,209,149 ) (1,377,479 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities - - Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuing common stock 3,880,462 - Advances from related party 135,000 3,395,587 Repayment of advances from related party (135,000 ) (157,425 ) Proceeds from notes payable 18,996,250 600,000 Payment of loan financing fees (2,010,953 ) - Repayment of notes payable, shareholder (10,000,000 ) (84,500 ) Repayment of notes payable (7, 349,903 ) (2,857,690 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 3,515,856 895,972 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,862 108,348 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 318,569 (373,159 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 787,920 732,534 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 1,106,489 $ 359,375 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 1,824,446 $ 2,432,653 Income taxes $ - $ 45,664 Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Investing and Financing Activities: Accounts payable converted to loan payable upon settlement $ - $ 3,770,824 Reduction of short term related party note payable by reduction of prepaid balance $ - $ 328,003 Issuance of common stock for loan financing $ 117,648 $ - Issuance of pre-funded warrants for settlement of shareholder notes payable $ 899,993 $ - Exercise of pre-funded warrants $ 4 $ - Loan fees payable to lender $ 375,000 $ -



