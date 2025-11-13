Konica Minolta Healthcare Partners with Leading Teleradiology Provider, Implements Exa Teleradiology Powered by NewVue

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a pioneer in imaging and healthcare IT innovation, is pleased to announce the implementation of Exa® Teleradiology, Powered by NewVue, at Transparent Imaging, one of the largest teleradiology providers in the U.S. Transparent Imaging was founded by radiologists to serve the growing need for precise, sub-specialty radiology reading and reporting with fast turn-around times. Konica Minolta Healthcare will highlight Exa Teleradiology in booth 2165 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 Annual Meeting being held November 30 – December 4 in Chicago.

“Transparent Imaging is proud to be harnessing the power of Exa Teleradiology from a company we trust thanks to our successful history with Konica Minolta’s Exa® PACS,” says Eric Ledermann, DO, MBA, Co-Founder of Transparent Imaging. “Our practice is committed to delivering precise reads and subspecialty expertise for better patient care. Exa Teleradiology helps us achieve our mission by providing a simplified and streamlined radiologist experience with workflow orchestration, specialty viewer and AI reporting from a single workspace. Further, as our business rapidly grows, the Exa Platform infrastructure and services connect us to new clients quickly and seamlessly.”

Designed specifically for distributed reading environments, Exa Teleradiology integrates best-in-class solutions into a single cloud-based platform to streamline the reading experience across multiple systems and facilities. It delivers a complete end-to-end teleradiology platform that maximizes the radiologist’s productivity. Konica Minolta’s partnership with industry leading companies enables the tight integration of Exa Teleradiology for a simplified workflow with a single worklist across multiple sites, empowering teleradiology groups to manage increasing study volumes and more complex imaging examinations efficiently and confidently. Exa Teleradiology is designed for unlimited scalability to grow with a teleradiology practice.

NewVue’s AI-powered Radiology Workflow Orchestrator automatically curates worklists and normalizes data across multiple PACS systems with a centralized Radiology Cockpit and intelligent worklist. Using AI, studies are distributed to the appropriate radiologist. The Radiology Cockpit drives all aspects of the radiologist’s workflow. With single clicks, the zero footprint diagnostic Exa® Viewer and AI-powered reporting launch directly from it. The Exa Viewer supports all modalities and advanced visualization capabilities, including 3D rendering.

“Transparent Imaging is a forward-thinking teleradiology practice with exponential growth and a commitment to radiology excellence. Konica Minolta shares the same vision for teleradiology with Transparent Imaging and is proud they chose Exa Teleradiology to power its reading services today and into the future,” says Kevin Stinson, Vice President of Healthcare IT Sales at Konica Minolta Healthcare. “Exa Teleradiology is designed to address the current issues facing radiology with an all-in-one platform, powered by best-in-class solutions. We listened to our customers and understood market needs to deliver a deeply integrated, plug-and-play bundled solution that seamlessly works with existing infrastructure and reduces the workload on over-burdened radiology and IT staff.”

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

Contact:

Mary Beth Massat

224.578.2388

mbmassat@massatmedia.com

https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ab15d6e-b4db-4476-9b12-fa45d06e5f8e