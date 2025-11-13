ImmiOne Selected As “LegalTech AI Solution of the Year” By LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that ImmiOne , a pioneer in AI-powered legal and workforce automation, has been named “LegalTech AI Solution of the Year” in the 6th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.

ImmiONE’s technology platform uses artificial intelligence to predict, generate, and support functions to simplify complex legal and HR compliance processes for global mobility teams, law firms, and enterprises. Its solutions automate repetitive work, reduce human error, and help organizations stay compliant with evolving regulations while saving significant time and cost.

The platform brings together a full suite of tools, including Case Management, RFE Response Builder, HRIS, SmartForms, No-Code Workflow Management, and the multilingual ImmiOne AI Assistant (Voice and Chat) to manage the entire lifecycle of legal, HR, and workforce compliance.

CaseONE automates case and document management by reviewing, extracting, predicting government codes and wage levels & regulations, and cross-verifying data across applications, forms, and evidence. Its AI features identify inconsistencies, recommend valid regulatory codes, and prepare structured datasets for government filings. This capability reduces manual effort by up to 90 percent and significantly lowers the risk of errors that could delay or jeopardize cases.

RFE-Copilot assists legal teams in responding to government or client inquiries by automatically analyzing requests, linking them to existing case materials, and drafting organized responses with citations and exhibits.

HROne enables HR and compliance teams to digitize labor and visa documentation, automate reminders for renewals and audits, and auto-generate and maintain regulatory documents. Integration with third-party systems ensures data accuracy and readiness for inspections.

“AI has emerged as a game-changer in numerous sectors, including the intricate realm of legal and compliance management, We offer a risk aware, drilled deep approach into industry verticals with automation at each step of the process,” said Srinivas Kondapani, CEO of ImmiOne. “Our mission is clear: make immigration and HR compliance easier, faster, and stress-free. The only way to truly fulfill this mission is through AI and automation. We’re grateful to LegalTech Breakthrough for recognizing our efforts towards this. The impact is real with customers reporting reduced manual workload, processing time, and more results for clients.”

The legal technology sector is transforming one of the world’s most complex and vital industries. From AI-powered research and document automation to digital case management, e-discovery, compliance, and secure cloud-based solutions, LegalTech innovations are driving greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility across firms, legal departments and the broader justice system.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to highlight and recognize the world’s most innovative companies and solutions shaping the future of legal technology. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over a dozen countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and breakthrough innovation fueling the LegalTech industry today.

Today, ImmiOne’s platform supports attorneys and HR teams serving more than 200+ client organizations, including high-performing Inc. 500 companies, ensuring their compliance and mobility processes run efficiently across multiple jurisdictions.

“ImmiOne doesn’t just automate workflows, it gives legal and HR professionals peace of mind,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough. “In industries where one error can have major consequences, ImmiOne’s AI technology ensures accuracy and reliability. What once took days now takes hours and even minutes in some cases, giving attorneys time back to focus on strategy, empowering professionals to deliver faster, more precise results. We’re proud to honor them with the ‘LegalTech AI Solution of the Year’ award.”

About LegalTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in legal technologies, services, companies and products. The LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of LegalTech companies and solutions in categories including Case Management, Client Relations, Data and Analytics, Documentation, Legal Education, Practice Management, eDiscovery and more. For more information visit LegalTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About ImmiOne

ImmiOne is transforming the future of workforce mobility, HR, and legal compliance through intelligent automation. Its AI-powered platform brings together legal case management, HR compliance, and document automation to simplify complex immigration, mobility, and regulatory processes. By combining technology with deep domain understanding, ImmiOne helps organizations operate efficiently, stay compliant, and focus on people instead of paperwork.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

LegalTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

Bryan@LegalTechbreakthrough.com